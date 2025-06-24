Gwendolyn Henderson’s daughter to run for mom’s City Council seat

Ariel Amirah Danley, daughter of the late Gwendolyn Henderson, has filed to run for her mom’s seat on the Tampa City Council after Henderson passed away suddenly earlier this month.

Thomas Scott, a former Hillsborough County Commissioner who ran unsuccessfully for his old job in 2020, has also filed to run, joining bids from Realtor Juawana Colbert and perennial candidate Elvis Piggott.

Danley is the business development manager for Gardners, an English language book supplier, and with her mom co-founded the Black English Bookstore, which elevates Black authors. She is also a political consultant, having worked to elect her mom in 2023 and on former Sen. Janet Cruz’s unsuccessful 2023 Tampa City Council bid.

Speaking at Henderson’s memorial last week, Danley said her mom “made hard work look easy,” and lamented that there “are so many things” she “won’t get to finish on her own.”

“Don’t worry Mommy, I’ll finish your race, too,” she said, hinting even then at plans to fill the remainder of her mom’s term on City Council.

In addition to local races, Danley also served as a regional organizer for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. Danley has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in playwriting from Howard University, and she’s a certified makeup artist.

Scott served as a County Commissioner from late 1996 through 2006, and ran again in 2020, ultimately losing in a crowded Democratic Primary to Gwen Myers, who continues to hold the seat. Scott also previously served on the Tampa City Council from 2007 to 2011.

Despite being a Democrat, former Gov. Rick Scott in 2015 appointed Thomas Scott to the Florida Elections Commission.

Scott is also the senior pastor for the 34th Street Church of God. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of North Florida in criminal justice and corrections.

Candidates are running to replace Henderson, who passed away suddenly June 10. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer scheduled a Special Election to replace her for Sept. 9. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Oct. 28.

Candidate qualifying for the race begins Aug. 11 and ends Aug. 15. The deadline to register to vote for the Special Election is Aug. 11.

Other candidates are still expected to join the race. To run, candidates must have been a resident in District 5 for at least six months prior to the date they assume office and a resident of the city for one year.

Early voting for the Special Election will run Sept. 4-7 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with polls open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Because Henderson passed away more than 15 months before her term would have ended, a Special Election is required to fill the remainder of her term.