Personnel note: Tony Bennett returns to Strategos Group as Partner Emeritus

Tony Bennett is rejoining national education management consultancy firm Strategos Group as Partner Emeritus.

A nationally recognized leader in education reform, Bennett is coming home to the firm he helped shape in its earliest days, bringing decades of experience focused on improving student outcomes.

“Tony’s return to Strategos is both unique and deeply meaningful. In the earliest chapters of our journey, Tony was a foundational force — shaping our mission to advance the American education system,” said Adam Giery, managing partner of Strategos Group.

“His return marks a full-circle moment that strengthens our shared commitment to improving the lives of students across the country. Tony joins a remarkable team of former state chiefs, including Johnny Key (Arkansas, 2015-23), Tom Luna (Idaho, 2006-14), and Jim Horne (Florida, 2001-04). His experience, acumen, and perspective will further our portfolio of education enterprises and solidify our position as the nation’s leading education management consultancy.”

Bennett previously served as Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction and Florida Commissioner of Education, where he led aggressive reform agendas centered on accountability, school choice and measurable student success. Most recently, he served as President of School Management at Stride Learning, the nation’s largest provider of virtual K-12 education.

“I’m honored to return to Strategos and rejoin a team deeply committed to advancing the lives of students,” Bennett said.

“I’ve long believed Strategos brings together the sharpest minds and the strongest convictions in the business. This work has always been personal to me — my life’s work has been to elevate outcomes and make a real difference for kids. I’m proud to stand alongside this team once again and contribute to a mission that matters.”

Bennett is widely recognized for leading Indiana through one of the most ambitious education reform efforts in the nation, including launching the country’s largest school voucher program, increasing Advanced Placement participation, and driving significant gains on both NAEP and state assessments.

“It’s an honor to welcome Tony, who is one of the most transformative education leaders in the country, back to Strategos,” said Horne, now a partner at Strategos Group.

“He was instrumental in our early work to shape a firm grounded in integrity, innovation, and student-centered outcomes. Tony brings unmatched insight and a deep understanding of how policy and practice intersect to drive real results. His return strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our unwavering commitment to improving education systems across the country.”

Strategos Group’s Florida operation has offices in Tampa, Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Miami. In recent years, the firm has also established offices in Idaho, Maryland, Colorado and Tennessee, as well as in Washington, D.C.