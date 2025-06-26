Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.26.25

Good Thursday morning.

Today and Friday, UF’s Bob Graham Center and Hamilton School of Classical & Civic Education will team up with the U.S. Capitol Historical Society and UCF’s Lou Frey Institute for a special workshop aimed at fostering “informed patriotism.”

The workshop will bring about two dozen grade school teachers who members of Congress nominated and state America250 chapters to UF’s main campus in Gainesville, where they will receive civic education training and have access to materials from the UF Libraries Special Collections and the political papers of former Governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The opening event this evening is a moderated discussion between Republican former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross and Democratic former state House Speaker Rep. Jon Mills titled “Civic Leadership Across the Aisle.” Friday’s agenda includes sessions covering the history of the U.S. Capitol, the legislative process and the National Statuary Hall.

“Bob Graham was a staunch advocate for civic education at all levels as a pathway to effective and ethical lifelong civic engagement and leadership. As Bob Graham often noted, democracy was never meant to be a spectator sport and requires an informed and engaged citizenry to be most effective as a form of government,” said Matt Jacobs, Director of the Bob Graham Center for Public Service.

Lou Frey Institute Director Stephen Masyada added, “Both Bob Graham and Lou Frey stood for something and that something was the importance of good, engaged, and informed citizenship. … As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the promises of our founding principles, this has never been more important.”

Duke Energy Florida has named Gaylen Holloway as the North Coastal government and community relations manager.

“I’m excited to work for a company that is as well respected as Duke Energy,” Holloway said. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and learning how to best address the needs of the North Coastal communities so, together, we can make a positive, lasting difference in the lives of its people.”

In her new role, Holloway will represent Duke Energy across Alachua, Citrus, Hernando, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties, where nearly 172,000 of the company’s 2 million customers reside. A Florida native based in Ocala, Holloway will work with elected officials, nonprofit and business executives and other key stakeholders to advance Duke Energy Florida’s policy objectives.

“At Duke Energy, we know our success and the success of the communities we serve go hand in hand,” said Sharon Arroyo, Duke Energy Florida vice president of government and community relations. “Gaylen will be an invaluable asset to our team, helping us maintain the open, transparent lines of communication we’ve established with local leaders in order to support the best interests of all our customers who live and work in the North Coastal area.”

Holloway most recently served as Director of Member Insights and Engagement at the National Corn Growers Association, which represents the interests of more than 300,000 farmers in 48 states. Previously, she worked as a legislative coordinator in the University of Florida’s Office of Government and Community Relations.

Holloway is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she was a J. Wayne Reitz Scholar, inducted into the UF Hall of Fame and tapped into Florida Blue Key.

Congratulations — To Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association President and CEO Carol Dover, who is celebrating her 30th anniversary at the FRLA. For three decades, Carol has led Florida’s premier hospitality trade industry association, whose mission is to protect, educate and promote Florida’s $112 billion hospitality industry and its 2 million employees. During her tenure at FRLA, Dover has achieved countless significant victories for the industry, enhancing Florida’s economic strength and solidifying its status as a premier visitor destination. Last September, she was inducted into the VISIT FLORIDA Tourism Hall of Fame for her contributions to attracting more tourists.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@hugolowell: New: Pete Hegseth says he’s launched another leak investigation with FBI into disclosure of classified report saying limited damage to Fordow — “We’re doing a leak investigation with the FBI right now because this information is for internal purposes, battle damage assessments.“

—@MicaSoellnerDC: News: White House aide James Blair says they have spoken to HFC Chair Andy Harris about him coming out against reconciliation bill yesterday. The WH expects more changes from Senate from where it stands and is hopeful to getting everyone in House on board.

—@RepWilson: I am encouraging members of Congress to visit ICE facilities. (Donald) Trump dismantled the very offices tasked with overseeing the conditions at ICE facilities — the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman.

—@UrsulaPerano: DC heat check: Spox says (Chuck) Schumer got light-headed at the Senate gym this AM. “Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol. He wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat.”

—@GovGoneWild: To all of my Republican friends “welcoming” the potential influx of New Yorkers into Florida, consider this: Georgia “welcomed” people with tax credits for the liberal film industry. Now they’re a swing state in what once was a solid red state. It’s not about an influx of money. It’s about an influx of ideology. International sports federations you come, please leave your leftist ideas behind. cc: @GovRonDeSantis

—@RepWebster: Great news for America’s farmers, builders and energy producers. My @TransportGOP colleagues and I just voted to advance the PERMIT Act, legislation that reforms the permitting process under the Clean Water Act. This common sense bill cuts red tape and delivers regulatory certainty needed to move critical projects that America’s infrastructure and economy depend on.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Not just ‘Alligator Alcatraz’: Ron DeSantis floats building another immigration detention center” via The Associated Press — Florida officials are pursuing plans to build a second detention center to house immigrants, as part of the state’s aggressive push to support the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

DeSantis said he’s considering standing up a facility at a Florida National Guard training center known as Camp Blanding, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Jacksonville in northeast Florida, in addition to the site under construction at a remote airstrip in the Everglades that state officials have dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The construction of that facility in the remote and ecologically sensitive wetland about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of downtown Miami is alarming environmentalists, as well as human rights advocates who have slammed the plan as cruel and inhumane.

DeSantis touted the state’s muscular approach to immigration enforcement and its willingness to help Trump’s administration meet its goal of more than doubling its existing 41,000 beds for detaining migrants to at least 100,000 beds.

“DeSantis says Camp Blanding will supplement ‘Alligator Alcatraz’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is adding another illegal immigrant warehouse to supplement Alligator Alcatraz in the Everglades. “We’ll probably also do something similar up at Camp Blanding. … We have some capacity there. Kevin Guthrie and the Division of Emergency Management are working on that,” DeSantis said at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa. The first Alligator Alcatraz hasn’t been completed yet, but it’s coming to the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport on the edge of the Everglades National Park. Though the Camp Blanding site thus far is purely conceptual, DeSantis says Florida will be “fully reimbursed.” And reporting confirms that Alligator Alcatraz will bring federal funds to the state.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis announces deal to name substance abuse center for Darryl Rouson after all” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — After drama late in Session appeared to leave the plan dead, DeSantis says a drug treatment research center will be named for Sen. Rouson after all. DeSantis revealed that the Senate and the University of South Florida reached a deal to honor the Democratic lawmaker, who has shared his own story of addiction publicly throughout his political career. Rouson told that personal tale again as he stressed the importance of studying the causes of drug dependency. “Twenty-seven years, three months ago, when I woke up in Hanley-Hazelden treatment facility, I will never forget the day I asked for help,” Rouson said. “The hopelessness, the loneliness, the anger, the fear, the deep gut rage, the gift of desperation. The bottom was my gift of desperation. I became desperate to change, and whether I believed I could, or whether I believed I couldn’t, I knew I was right.”

“DeSantis signs ‘Tristin Murphy Act’ to ensure mental health treatment for detainees” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — DeSantis. has approved a measure designed to better provide mental health treatment for detainees in Florida jails and prisons. The Legislature approved the “Tristin Murphy Act” after emotional testimony during the Committee process, and even on the floor of the House and Senate. The measure is named after Tristin Murphy, who committed suicide in a Florida prison in 2021. The legislation calls for the state to establish probation conditions for defendants with mental illness, sets requirements for work assignments for those detainees and expands training options under the criminal justice, mental health and substance abuse grant programs. Sen. Jennifer Bradley crafted the measure (SB 168). The bill gained momentum after Senate President Ben Albritton added his support.

“NIL and transfers irk DeSantis, who yearns for the glory days of college sports in Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During comments at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, DeSantis reminisced about the way it used to be during the golden era of college football in Florida. “It’s tough. I mean, with NIL and transferring and all this stuff,” DeSantis lamented. “It used to just be … all the Florida schools just kind of lock and load, (during) the ’80s and ’90s, even beyond that, when you had the Urban Meyer years in Florida. And then it’s like, you know, particularly in the last five or 10 years, so much is going on. There’s a lot of moving parts.” The Governor has called attention to the increased professionalization of amateur sports in recent years, including saying in 2024 that he wanted to work with other Governors to develop a regulatory “framework” because Congress wouldn’t do it.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis celebrates ‘very successful’ rescue mission from Israel” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis says the latest state mission to bring people back from Israel was a “job well done,” with more than 2,000 Floridians and other Americans brought to the Sunshine State. Florida stepped in after tensions with Iran stopped commercial travel out of the country. While he acknowledged the current “ceasefire” between Israel and Iran and hopes it “sticks,” DeSantis noted that for close to two weeks during the “hot conflict,” Ben Gurion Airport was closed. “It’s not the easiest part of the world to navigate around. If you leave Israel’s borders, you’re not necessarily, you know, just walking down Main Street. It can be tough. And this was a lot of challenges logistically for the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, adding that it was the “most difficult” in the state’s history of such efforts with a “lot of roadblocks in the way.”

“DeSantis floats boosted bonuses to woo NYC cops if Zohran Mamdani becomes Mayor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — If New York’s police officers want to leave the Big Apple after the new Mayor is elected, DeSantis says he’ll make it worth their while. DeSantis is proposing increases to the state’s current $5,000 recruitment bonuses to entice members of law enforcement from other states. Speaking about Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Mamdani, DeSantis noted that Florida has “had a lot of people come down” from the New York Police Department (NYPD). “What do you think is going to happen if this guy becomes Mayor? He wants to abolish the NYPD, so you’re going to see a lot of people take advantage of that,” DeSantis predicted.

“Disaster relief groups worry immigrants in Florida won’t go to hurricane shelters amid crackdown” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — With hurricane season underway amid a massive state and federal push for deportations, some disaster relief groups are worried that fear of immigration raids could keep foreign-born Floridians from hurricane shelters this year — even as a storm threatens their community. The question popped up several times at a gathering last week hosted by the Miami Foundation to help nonprofits navigate sweeping changes to federal natural disaster management, including cuts to emergency funding and storm forecasting services. During a panel discussion at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, Allison Thompson, head of Miami-based Third Wave Volunteers, asked whether Miami-Dade County would allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into any hurricane shelters that may be opened this year. “We are very worried about ICE,” she said. “Because immigrants are scared to go to shelters as is.”



“Florida Chamber, Helios Education launch education-to-workforce data hub” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Florida Chamber Foundation, in partnership with the Helios Education Foundation, has launched an online platform aimed at strengthening Florida’s talent pipeline. Unveiled during the 2025 Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit, the Florida Talent Center Data Hub compiles education and workforce data in a public-facing, interactive format. The site offers insights into early learning, K-12 performance, postsecondary outcomes and workforce metrics, with data accessible down to the school and ZIP code level. “For Florida to stay competitive and achieve the goals outlined in the Florida 2030 Blueprint, we must align education with workforce outcomes at every stage of the talent journey,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “The Florida Talent Center Data Hub is a game-changer in making that alignment actionable, transparent and measurable for Florida’s job creators, educators, and policymakers alike.”

“‘Our approach has paid off’: Progress monitoring shows learning gains for Florida students” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is announcing that for the third straight year, student outcomes are improving. “Florida insists that education be factual, student-focused and parent-empowered. Florida has led the nation in instituting progress monitoring assessments that allow for teachers and parents to provide real-time interventions that support the long-term success of their students, and our approach has paid off,” DeSantis said. These aren’t just empty assertions. They’re backed up by metrics, including thrice-yearly Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) progress monitoring assessments in math and English, as well as End-of-Course (EOC) and Science assessments.

“Trulieve educates on benefits for cancer patients” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Medical marijuana dispensaries do business throughout Florida, but have enough mainstream physicians embraced cannabis as medication? A webinar held by Trulieve, the state’s biggest medical marijuana company, addressed the continued stigmas around the natural drug among medical professionals even as the public embraces cannabis as a remedy to ailments. With the event taking place as part of National Cancer Survivors Month, Dr. William Troutt, a licensed naturopathic doctor, said the effects of marijuana have long had value among oncologists. “The nice part is oncologists, as physicians go, as a specialty, are typically a lot more open to cannabis than many others because cannabis has been used so prolifically for the nausea and vomiting that goes along with chemotherapy,” he said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump claims U.S. and Iran will hold meeting next week” via Barak Ravid of Axios — The U.S. and Iran will meet next week to discuss a potential nuclear deal, Trump claimed at a news conference at the end of the NATO summit on Wednesday. Iran has not publicly confirmed any planned meeting with U.S. officials, which would come just a week after Trump ordered an unprecedented military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday but signaled it was ready to de-escalate and later agreed to a ceasefire with Israel. Trump, whose NATO appearance doubled as a victory lap for the B-2 bombing operation that dealt heavy damage to Iran’s nuclear program, has called for Iran to return to the negotiating table.

“Trump threatens tough trade deal for Spain after it refuses to meet NATO defense spending target” via Sam Meredith of CNBC — Trump said Spain’s refusal to meet the NATO defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product will mean a tougher trade deal for the southern European country. Speaking at a news conference at NATO’s annual summit in the Netherlands, Trump said it was “terrible” that Spain wouldn’t commit to meeting the target by 2035. “You know they are doing very well. The economy is [doing] very well. And that economy could be blown right out of the water with something bad happening,” Trump said.

“Trump says he may send additional Patriot systems to Ukraine” via Constant Méheut of The New York Times — Trump said that he was weighing sending additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks. But it was not immediately clear whether Trump was considering donating the Patriots to Ukraine — as Joe Biden and several European allies have done — or selling them to Kyiv. “We’re going to see if we can make some available,” Trump said during a news conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, where he held a nearly hourlong meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. But Trump cautioned that the systems, which Zelenskyy proposed buying directly in April, were “very hard to get” and in limited supply, especially with the United States already providing some to Israel.

“Trump administration targets Florida foster kids, migrant youth for deportations” via Carol Marbin Miller, Syra Ortiz Blanes, and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Federal agents on the lookout for undocumented immigrants to deport paid a visit recently to the offices of a state-funded children’s shelter in the Florida Keys. Trying to find the undocumented parents of a child living in the shelter, the agents staked out the parking lot of the office building, assuming they would eventually come there to visit their youngster. At a program dedicated to the welfare of families, federal agents were seeking to tear one apart. The stakeout, detailed during a meeting this month between Florida’s privately-operated foster care providers and the state, is just one example of how the Trump administration’s mass-deportation campaign is encircling vulnerable children who were previously off-limits — and squeezing the social welfare agencies tasked with caring for them.

“A look at how Trump’s big bill could change the U.S. immigration system” via The Associated Press — Trump’s spending cuts and border security package would inject roughly $150 billion into his mass-deportation agenda over the next four years, funding everything from an extension of the United States’ southern border wall to detention centers to thousands of additional law enforcement staff. The current annual budget for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the government’s primary department for immigration enforcement, is around $10 billion. If Trump’s big bill passes in Congress, the immense cash infusion could reshape America’s immigration system by expanding the law enforcement and detention network while increasing costs to immigrate to the U.S. legally. The Senate is debating its own version of the bill, which largely aligns with the House’s approach when it comes to these issues. In recent days, Republicans have focused on sometimes-violent protests against Trump’s immigration crackdown to press for quick passage over Democratic opposition.

“‘Criminal immigrant’ means whatever the administration says it means” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Trump being Trump, it certainly seems possible that he believed that the Maryland resident his administration shipped to a prison in El Salvador had “MS-13” tattooed on his knuckles, a tattoo that would strongly suggest the man’s membership in the gang of the same name. As most other Americans are aware, however, that man, Kilmar Abrego García, does not have such a tattoo. He has tattoos that were digitally labeled as representing M, S, 1 and 3 in a photo shared by Trump, but that’s no more convincing than it would be to stamp an image of his face with “GUILTY.”

“RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel to review childhood immunization schedule” via Lena H. Sun, Lauren Weber and Rachel Roubein of The Washington Post — The newly formed vaccine advisory committee hand-picked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that it would examine the cumulative effect of the childhood vaccine schedule and reevaluate hepatitis B immunization recommendations — moves that could shift long-standing practices of how and when children are immunized in the United States. Kennedy, who previously founded an anti-vaccine group, has long called for an investigation into the number of shots children receive.

“RFK Jr. says U.S. won’t donate to global vaccine effort” via Claudia Chiappa of POLITICO — The United States won’t contribute anymore to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, until the global health organization has “re-earned the public trust,” Secretary Kennedy said Wednesday. In an inflammatory video speech delivered to the Gavi pledging summit, Kennedy accused Gavi of neglecting vaccine safety, making questionable recommendations around COVID-19 vaccines and silencing dissenting views. “When the science was inconvenient, Gavi ignored the science,” Kennedy alleged. “I call on Gavi today to re-earn the public trust and to justify the $8 billion that America has provided in funding since 2001,” he said.

“Randy Fine files bill to designate Washington-based CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In an escalation of his battle with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Republican U.S. Rep. Fine has introduced legislation to start the process of designating the Washington-headquartered group as a foreign terrorist organization. The eight-page bill (HR 4097), filed this week, would direct Secretary of State Rubio to review CAIR’s activities to determine whether it meets the criteria to be placed on the State Department’s list of foreign terror groups. Since Trump retook office in January, 11 organizations have been added to the list, which includes Hamas, FARC, several chapters of ISIS, and numerous Latin American drug cartels. “Enough is enough,” Fine said in a statement. “For far too long, groups like CAIR have operated in our country and on our college campuses, promoting violent radical ideologies and defending the indefensible.”

— ELECTIONS —

“Buddy Dyer and SEIU Florida endorse Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet in open HD 42 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Dyer is endorsing Sousa-Lazaballet, a Democrat running to succeed Rep. Anna Eskamani in House District 42. Dyer announced his support the same day the Service Employees International Union of Florida (SEIU Florida) endorsed Sousa-Lazaballet. “Florida needs leaders who will bring communities together while delivering real results for constituents,” Dyer said. “I’m confident that Felipe is that leader here in House District 42. We’ve worked closely together at the City of Orlando, so I’ve gotten to see Felipe’s compassion and determination in action as he advocates for residents across the City Beautiful. I look forward to his advocacy for Orlando and our neighbors when he gets to Tallahassee.”

“Wellington Council member John McGovern launches Palm Beach County School Board bid” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Wellington Council member McGovern is officially the first candidate to enter the open District 6 race for the Palm Beach County School Board. The contest will be on the ballot in 2026. Vice Chair Marcia Andrews currently holds the seat but announced earlier this year her decision to retire after 16 years serving Palm Beach County. Enter McGovern, who in a Wednesday statement announced his desire to carry on Andrews’ legacy. “I have deep respect for the work retiring Board Member Marcia Andrews has done for District 6 and Palm Beach County. With 50 years of experience in education, spanning her early days as a middle school teacher to her roles as principal, director, chief human resources officer and, most recently, as our School Board member since 2010, Mrs. Andrews has shaped countless lives,” McGovern said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Alligator Alcatraz’ airport has a long runway. Can it launch deportation flights?” via Douglas Hanks and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — The remote airport Florida seized from Miami-Dade County over the weekend to build a detainment camp could be the last stop in the United States for some undocumented immigrants if DeSantis succeeds in launching state-run deportation flights. While largely idle, the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Everglades has a runway long enough to rival what’s available at Miami International Airport. In touting the plan to house thousands of people facing deportation in a makeshift detention center there, a top DeSantis ally said the 10,500-foot-long runway was a major selling point. “Big planes can land,” Attorney General James Uthmeier, a DeSantis appointee, said in an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

“James Uthmeier threatens legal action if Miami delays election until 2026” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — If Miami moves forward with a plan to delay its November election, expect legal action from the state, Attorney General Uthmeier says. In a letter to Mayor Francis Suarez and the City Commission, Uthmeier warned that a proposed ordinance to punt this year’s Miami election to 2026 without voter approval is unconstitutional and violates the Miami-Dade County Home Rule Charter. “The State will not tolerate such an unconstitutional deviation,” Uthmeier wrote, adding that his office would “consider taking all available actions” to stop the change from taking effect.

“Dozens of South Florida violent offenders arrested during FBI ‘Operation Viper’” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A total of 65 people across South Florida were arrested during a monthlong Federal Bureau of Investigation effort targeting violent offenders, dubbed “Operation Viper,” with Fort Lauderdale seeing the highest number of arrests in the region. The FBI’s Rapid Deployment Team was integrated with local law enforcement agencies and members of the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force from mid-May through late June in neighborhoods of Broward County and Miami-Dade County, FBI Miami Field Office Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles said. The operation, a national effort in which FBI Miami was the first to participate, resulted in 60 arrests on state charges, five arrests on federal charges and the seizure of 21 guns, including two that had been modified to be fully automatic weapons and could shoot as many as 1,200 rounds per minute.

“Judge ousts Silver Airways management, moves to appoint a trustee to wind down bankruptcy” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A frustrated federal bankruptcy judge removed the management of Silver Airways and ordered the appointment of a trustee after a fresh series of missteps clouded the sales prospects of the company’s affiliated carrier in the Caribbean. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter Russin, whose patience has been tested frequently since Silver and its Seaborne Airlines affiliate filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last Dec. 30, took the action after it became evident that Silver’s management had little to offer in the way of information about a prospective buyer for Seaborne. A fractured presentation in Russin’s Fort Lauderdale courtroom about Seaborne’s main suitor — Nella Airlines — seemed to be the last trigger for the judge.

“Port St. Lucie officials apologize for massive fish kill, promise investigations” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City officials have apologized and vowed to find answers, after residents complained of large numbers of dead fish floating behind their homes in the Elkcam Waterway following chemical spraying there by a city contractor. One city leader even suggested the city should consider severing its relationship with the company. Longtime residents of the area said they had seen spraying before, for things such as insects and weeds, but this time was different. They had never before seen it followed by a fish kill. “During the 40 years, obviously it’s been sprayed for mosquitoes and invasive plants, but never have I seen a dead fish from any of those until this week, last week,” said area resident Marcia Gillings.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Under updated policy in works, no Brevard students could use cellphones during school” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — As families prep for the upcoming school year, one thing Brevard students won’t have to worry about in the classroom is a cellphone. A new law, signed by DeSantis, bans the use of cellphones during school days for elementary and middle school students. However, Brevard’s School Board is planning to ban their use for all ages, stating that the previous policy — which allowed the use of phones outside the classroom, in settings such as school cafeterias — wasn’t being enforced effectively enough. Nothing has been finalized, but an updated cellphone policy and student code of conduct addressing the use of cellphones are in the works.

“Volusia County Schools announces 10 new hires, including six assistant principals” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The end-of-year shuffle of Volusia County Schools administrators continued June 24 with the Board approving 10 people to key positions. Here’s a look at who’s going where. Andrew Langenbach, a former Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit and senior attorney for the Florida Department of Transportation in DeLand, is the new Exceptional Student Education/Americans with Disabilities Act compliance attorney in the General Counsel’s Office. LaShawn Russ-Porterfield is the district’s new director of strategic academic operations in the Division of Teaching, Leading and Learning. Russ-Porterfield previously worked with Volusia County Schools as the state regional executive director at the Florida Department of Education.

“Volusia County total property value increases by over $3.96B” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Total property value increased in Volusia County by over $3.96 billion year over year, according to the preliminary tax roll summary for 2025 from the Volusia County Property Appraiser’s Office. “The county is still a valuable place to be at, and the market is reflecting that,” Property Appraiser Larry Bartlett told The News-Journal. The news comes as the Volusia County Council is expected to decide whether to approve property tax increases this budget season, amid revenue reductions and increased expenses, such as the Volusia Sheriff’s Office budget. The total just value, which is the market value, is up 3.8% from 2024 to over $108.5 billion for 2025.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa River Center renamed in honor of Bob Buckhorn” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has honored her predecessor for his work revitalizing the downtown riverfront, renaming the Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Park the “Bob Buckhorn River Center.” Former Mayor Buckhorn is widely expected to run again for Mayor in 2027, when Castor’s term expires. Buckhorn served two terms as Mayor, from 2011 until 2019. One of his landmark actions was revitalizing the riverfront and West Tampa and reconnecting the Hillsborough River to the city. That encompassed sweeping improvements to Julian B. Lane Park, including the addition of the River Center. “It’s only fitting to give this building, the beating heart of our waterfront, a name that honors the man who brought it to life,” Castor said.

“Here’s how Tampa Electric is gearing up for hurricane season” via Chip Whitworth for the Tampa Bay Times — In a state prone to extreme weather, reliable power during and after storms is vital to the well-being of our communities and the health of our economy. Tampa Electric invests about $200 million a year to strengthen power lines, convert overhead lines to underground, trim more trees and upgrade substations — key steps to mitigate the impact of storms and enhance the reliability of our customers’ electricity. These investments are benefiting our customers by providing faster power restoration, reducing service interruptions and achieving long-term cost savings. Since the introduction of the Storm Protection Plan in 2019, we’ve made significant strides: a 60% reduction in tree-related outages, a 35% decrease in average outage duration and a 67% reduction in power flickers.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Mayor Donna Deegan vetoes immigration legislation, City Council fails to override” via David Bauerlein and Sarah Monoson of The Florida Times-Union — Deegan vetoed legislation that would have forced some city-funded nonprofit organizations to determine the immigration status of people using their programs and deny service to anyone in the U.S. illegally. Hours after Deegan delivered her veto message to the City Council on June 24, the Council failed to overturn the veto. Council voted 8-7 to override the veto, falling short of the two-thirds support needed by the Council to reverse Deegan. Despite hours of heated debate previously around the bill, the Council moved quickly to a vote without any comments from the dais.

“UF gets $50M commitment and 20 acres from Jacksonville City Council for downtown campus” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The University of Florida has secured about 20 acres of land in downtown Jacksonville along with some $50 million in funding needed to build a new campus. The Jacksonville City Council has approved a transfer of the land to the university in the LaVilla area in the western part of the inner city. Council members also agreed to provide the funding needed to support the construction of the new campus, which will serve as the Florida Semiconductor Institute. “The City Council’s vote today is a testament to a shared vision for the future for both UF and for Jacksonville,” said Mori Hosseini, Chair of the UF Board of Trustees. “This investment will create a world-class campus that serves Jacksonville’s workforce, fuels innovation and expands opportunity for generations to come.”

“The City of Tallahassee breaks ground for its first-of-several electric vehicle charging stations” via Tom Flanigan of WFSU — The City of Tallahassee broke ground on Tuesday, June 24, for its first city-owned electric vehicle charging station. City Manager Reese Goad said the 4-charging stand facility will have the latest and greatest technology. “These are DC-based chargers, level III, they’ll be the fastest. So, you can pull up and within 15 or 20 minutes with a depleted battery, have a full charge.” The charge per kilowatt-hour will be $0.30. That means a full battery recharge will generally range from $9 to $30, depending on the vehicle.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College Foundation faces growing pressure from alumni leaders over spending crisis” via Samantha Gholar of the USA Today Network-Florida — The financial rift between New College of Florida leadership and its former Foundation Board members deepened this week, as alumni and past trustees continue to raise alarms over what they call a breakdown in transparency, donor trust and fiduciary responsibility. “They haven’t provided any information that would reassure us. Nothing,” said Ben Brown, former Chair of the New College Alumni Association and one of the signers of the May demand letter, in an interview with the Herald-Tribune this week. “The concerns about the Foundation’s finances are as great as ever.” A formal demand letter sent to NCF leaders in May followed by a June press release accuses the college’s leadership of financial misconduct and misuse of donor-restricted funds.

“Marine vet with no known family laid to rest in ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery” via Thomas Bender of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — More than 40 people attended the ceremony for a veteran Marine who had no family members as he was laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Marine veteran Larry Jake Willis, 82, received a burial with full military honors. The service was provided by Sarasota’s Sound Choice Cremation and North Port’s AMVETS Post 312 (amvets312.org) in a gathering for a final salute to Willis.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump fails to justify bombing Iran” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — President Trump dragged America into an unprovoked war with Iran through an artful deception, launching an attack while simultaneously pushing for negotiations. This surprise tactic has no place in our nation’s arsenal. While the administration claims success, the strike’s effectiveness is uncertain; U.S. authorities admit to losing track of a significant amount of enriched uranium, meaning Iran may not have to start its bomb-making efforts from scratch. A lasting truce remains far from guaranteed.

The consequences for the United States are severe, as Trump committed a gross and brazen violation of the Constitution by usurping Congress’s power to declare war. The usual pretexts for unilateral presidential action do not apply; Iran did not attack us, nor is it a stateless terrorist group. Although his party’s control of Congress makes removal impossible, House Democrats must file impeachment articles to draw a line against any more of Trump’s wars, lest they be remembered as timid and useless.

This action reveals that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu played Trump like a fiddle, contriving to have U.S. bombs do what Israel could not. In acting as Netanyahu’s patsy, Trump ceded a vital part of our national sovereignty to a foreign power. His “America First” allies in Congress now know how fickle their President truly is. This sets a dangerous precedent, giving Netanyahu an implied license to use Trump for future extremist goals, such as annexing the West Bank.

Ultimately, Trump himself bears heavy blame for whatever nuclear progress Iran has made. He irresponsibly trashed the verifiable nuclear pact negotiated by the Obama administration and then broke his own promise to renegotiate it. By attacking Iran while urging it to the table, he has made the Mideast less stable. Now, neither friend nor foe, including his own MAGA supporters, can afford to trust his word.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Don’t sleep on Florida Democrats just yet. The pendulum is swinging.” via Nikki Fried for the Tallahassee Democrat — In recent years, Florida has been treated as a political write-off for Democrats. National pundits moved on, while Republicans consolidated power. Earlier this year, in two deep-red congressional districts, Democratic candidates didn’t just show up, they overperformed expectations and swung their counties nearly 20 points to the left. These races were not meant to be competitive and that’s precisely why they mattered. Our candidates stepped up despite tough math. That organizing wasn’t just about mailers or tweets. It was about door knocking and voter contact. The Florida Democratic Party is launching Pendulum — Florida’s first year-round Democratic organizing program. We’ve committed millions to grow the program, hire local staff, and train volunteers. Our organizers will be based in the communities they serve, especially in areas where voters have felt overlooked.

“Speaker Daniel Perez reminded Floridians (and DeSantis) that the Legislature has power, too” via Mary Anna Mancuso for the Miami Herald — I’ve known Florida House Speaker Perez since 2018, when he was newly elected to represent his western Miami-Dade County legislative district. He always struck me as a person who kept his focus even under pressure, but when he became Speaker, I wasn’t sure what his term would hold. Perez reasserted the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government as our Founding Fathers intended. From the start of his term as Speaker, Perez made it clear: The Legislature would no longer be a rubber stamp for DeSantis’ agenda. Instead, lawmakers would exercise principled oversight and serve as a constitutional check, helping to restore the balance of power in Tallahassee.

“Legislature: Promise, whiff, repeat” via John Hill of the Tampa Bay Times — That glorious morning in March seems an eternity ago, as Republican leaders in Tallahassee opened the 2025 Legislative Session with a broad call for making Florida more affordable. They laid it on thicker than usual — envisioning tax cuts, insurance reform, greater consumer protections. But more than 100 days later, even after an extended Session, lawmakers failed to deliver on these so-called priorities. Is anyone surprised? This is how Tallahassee works. Florida lawmakers have long overpromised and underdelivered. Term limits haven’t helped; they reinforce partisan orthodoxy and hierarchical servitude, while hollowing out any long-term perspective or sense of accountability. While Republicans may enjoy single-party rule, the near-total lack of checks and balances has sidelined the voice of average people from the policymaking process. That hurts Floridians of every political stripe.

“At University of Florida, White supremacy honored while diversity efforts axed” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Last week, the headlines went from prompting scoffs to gasps when The New York Times published this piece: “A White Nationalist Wrote a Law School Paper Promoting Racist Views. It Won Him an Award.” Honestly, that headline was tame. If anything, it undersold this student’s extremist views. This is a guy who tweeted: “Jews should be abolished by any means necessary” after publishing a paper where the entire premise was to promote “America’s White nationalist founding” and the idea that the country needs to be protected from “a non-White majority.” His instructor, a sitting federal judge, gave him the class’s top award for that paper. And the university defended the instructor’s right to do so. After a visiting scholar at UF told The Times that the school told her she could not teach a course on “Race, Entrepreneurship and Inequality,” forcing her to just teach a class called “Entrepreneurship.”

“Extreme heat is breaking America” via Ashley Ward of The New York Times — Just five days into Summer, much of the United States is gripped by a record-breaking heat dome. Pavement is buckling in Wisconsin. Trains in the Northeast have had to slow or stop to avoid heat-induced “sun kinks” in the rails. Unlike hurricanes or floods, extreme heat doesn’t leave behind eye-catching wreckage. But its toll is no less profound. Exposure to heat in the workplace drags down labor productivity, suppresses local gross domestic product and hits rural economies hardest, especially those heavily dependent on manufacturing or agriculture. Supply chain disruptions and power outages that destroy inventories also drive up costs for producers and consumers, from food spoilage in grocery stores and warehouses to heat-damaged electronics and pharmaceuticals rendered unusable.

— ALOE —

“How U.S. adults’ views on same-sex marriage have changed since the 2015 SCOTUS ruling” via The Associated Press — 10 years after the Supreme Court ruled that there is a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, the split between Republicans and Democrats on the issue is wider than it’s been in decades. Recent polling from Gallup shows that Americans’ support for same-sex marriage is higher than it was in 2015. Gallup’s latest data, however, finds a 47-percentage-point gap on the issue between Republicans and Democrats, the largest since it first began tracking this measure 29 years ago. The size of that chasm is partially due to a substantial dip in support among Republicans since 2023.

