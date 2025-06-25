June 25, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis floats boosted bonuses to woo NYC cops if Zohran Mamdani becomes Mayor
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/25-Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with the media after giving the State of the State speech on the opening day of the 2025 Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiJune 25, 20253min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis says Camp Blanding will supplement ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

HeadlinesJax

UF gets $50M commitment and 20 acres from Jacksonville City Council for downtown campus

2026Headlines

Buddy Dyer and SEIU Florida endorse Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet in open HD 42 race

FLAPOL030425CH072
'You're going to see a lot of people take advantage of that.'

If New York’s police officers want to leave the Big Apple after the new Mayor is elected, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’ll make it worth their while.

DeSantis is proposing increases to the state’s current $5,000 recruitment bonuses to entice members of law enforcement from other states.

Speaking about Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, DeSantis noted that Florida has “had a lot of people come down” from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

“What do you think is going to happen if this guy becomes Mayor? He wants to abolish NYPD, so you’re going to see a lot of people take advantage of that,” DeSantis predicted.

He went on to say that “some of these police officers say, ‘Why am I wearing this uniform and putting myself at risk when you have a Mayor that doesn’t even believe our job should exist, doesn’t believe these people should be held accountable for the crimes?’ That’s a huge, huge problem,” he said.

DeSantis made the comments Wednesday at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa.

DeSantis has mentioned Mamdani, who won Tuesday night’s Democratic Primary, on multiple occasions this week. He complained that the candidate wants to replace police with social workersHe’s also said three times now that he expects the price of real estate to go up because of the exodus of arrivals from the Empire State.

As DeSantis has before, he said Wednesday Mamdani would be worse than former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“What I see them doing is potentially really rolling the dice. I was a big critic of de Blasio when he was Mayor, and I think the guy that they nominated has a potential to be much, much worse than even de Blasio,” DeSantis predicted.

The Governor expects Mamdani to win given New York’s strong Democratic lean. General Election opponents include incumbent Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa of Guardian Angels fame.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUF gets $50M commitment and 20 acres from Jacksonville City Council for downtown campus

nextGov. DeSantis says Camp Blanding will supplement 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories