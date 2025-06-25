UF gets $50M commitment and 20 acres from Jacksonville City Council for downtown campus

The University of Florida has secured about 20 acres of land in downtown Jacksonville along with some $50 million in funding needed to build a new campus.

The Jacksonville City Council has approved a transfer of the land to the university in the LaVilla area in the western area of the inner city. Council members also agreed to provide the funding needed to support construction of the new campus, which will serve as the Florida Semiconductor Institute.

“The City Council’s vote today is a testament to a shared vision for the future for both UF and for Jacksonville,” said Mori Hosseini, Chair of the UF Board of Trustees. “This investment will create a world-class campus that serves Jacksonville’s workforce, fuels innovation and expands opportunity for generations to come.”

UF officials say they’ll move forward with closing on the property within weeks. The $50 million approved by the City Council Tuesday increases the city’s total investment to about $100 million. With private contributions and state funding, the total cash tally for the UF Jacksonville campus now amounts to $300 million.

City Council President Randy White said he considers the city’s financial contribution to the UF campus to be an asset.

“The council recognizes the importance of UF Jacksonville to the city’s future. This is an investment of tax dollars that will pay dividends for decades,” White said.

The political class in Jacksonville has been behind the UF campus coming to downtown. Mayor Donna Deegan has fallen in line with the support and was pleased with the Council’s action Tuesday.

“Jacksonville is committed to being on the forefront of talent development,” Deegan said. “As our economy grows and embraces new technology, the need for a skilled workforce is more important than ever. Our partnership with UF sends a clear signal that Jacksonville is at the forefront of innovation.”

The city and UF first engaged in discussions about adding the new campus to Jacksonville about two years ago. The subsequent haggling over the new educational outpost for UF has gone through many phases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also thrown his support behind the project, along with a sizable backup of state funds amounting to $75 million he committed to a year ago.

Graduate academic programs will be offered at the Jacksonville UF campus in areas such as business, health science, engineering, law and architecture, along with elements of the Florida Semiconductor Institute. UF officials say they expect to begin offering programs at an existing building in 2026.