June 25, 2025
Buddy Dyer and SEIU Florida endorse Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet in open HD 42 race

Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet copy
Orlando's Democratic leaders continue to rally around the candidate.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is endorsing Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, a Democrat running to succeed Rep. Anna Eskamani in House District 42.

Dyer announced his support the same day the Service Employees International Union of Florida (SEIU Florida) endorsed Sousa-Lazaballet.

“Florida needs leaders who will bring communities together while delivering real results for constituents,” Dyer said.

“I’m confident that Felipe is that leader here in House District 42. We’ve worked closely together at the City of Orlando, so I’ve gotten to see Felipe’s compassion and determination in action as he advocates for residents across the City Beautiful. I look forward to his advocacy for Orlando and our neighbors when he gets to Tallahassee.”

Sousa-Lazaballet remains the only candidate running in HD 42, where Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, endorsed him as her preferred successor.

Sousa-Lazaballet welcomed the political support.

“I’m honored to have such an incredible leader in Mayor Dyer, supporting me in this journey,” Sousa-Lazaballet said.

Eskamani cannot seek re-election because of term limits. In December, she announced her campaign to succeed Dyer as Orlando Mayor in 2027. Dyer shortly afterward made clear he will not seek another term.

The union endorsement for Sousa-Lazaballet could also be critical as he rallies Democratic support in the district. SEIU Florida became the first union to announce an endorsement in the race. Both the SEIU Local 32BJ, a property services union, and Local 1199, a health care workers union, were part of that announcement.

Sousa-Lazaballet said he would be a voice for workers, as reflected in the endorsement.

“We are bringing together a coalition of dedicated public servants to our campaign from all different backgrounds,” he said. “I’m extremely thankful that the members and leaders of the Service Employees have placed their trust in me to advocate for them in Tallahassee.”

The election will take place in the 2026 Midterm cycle.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

