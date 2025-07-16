Ron DeSantis rips pols who ‘prattle’ about the ‘most complicated home insurance market’ in the country

Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending his administration’s approach to property insurance, urging people to be “very wary of politicians that prattle that all of a sudden they’re going to come in and be this great solution for it.”

“I think when people prattle about this, ask them what they want to do about it. Ask them for specifics about what they want to do. It’s the most complicated homeowner’s insurance market in the country, maybe in the world,” DeSantis said in Tampa, challenging his critics to say what exactly they would do better

“Ask them what they’re going to do, because what I hear is people do platitudes and then they come up with a trial lawyer subsidy bill that’s going to cause you to pay more.”

The Governor, who advised Floridians to “knock on wood” during the 2023 storm season when he was campaigning in New England for President, said “Mother Nature” could do Florida a solid by turning off the storm machine.

“The No. 1 thing that will help in this is not anything the Legislature can do. It’s Mother Nature. If we have a 10-year period, like we did last decade, where we don’t have any major events, if we have one of those runs, you’re going to see things improve very quickly. If we’re constantly getting hit with majors, you know, that just makes it more difficult,” DeSantis said.

The Governor believes Florida has a “stable market” and previously rejected the idea that global warming or climate change contribute to increased storms, suggesting that Florida has always dealt with rough weather.

“I just think people should put this in perspective. They try to take different things that happen with tropical weather and act like it’s something. There’s nothing new under the sun. You know, this is something that the state has dealt with for its entire history and it’s something that we will continue to deal with,” the Governor said last year.

Yet while there may be nothing new under the sun, DeSantis thinks Florida could use a break from the worst of it.