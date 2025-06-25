Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Tristin Murphy Act’ to ensure mental health treatment for detainees

Gov. Ron DeSantis. has approved a measure designed to better provide mental health treatment to detainees in Florida jails and prisons.

The Legislature approved the “Tristin Murphy Act” after emotional testimony during the committee process, and even on the floor of the House and Senate. The measure is named after Tristin Murphy, who committed suicide in a Florida prison in 2021.

The legislation calls for the state to establish probation conditions for defendants with mental illness, sets requirements for work assignments for those detainees and expands training options under the criminal justice, mental health and substance abuse grant programs.

The measure (SB 168) was crafted by Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican. The bill gained momentum after Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, added his support.

After DeSantis signed the legislation Wednesday, Albritton said it’s long overdue. Albritton gave credit to Cindee and Dennis, who were present during a signing ceremony.

“Tristin’s parents have been so brave to tell his story and advocate for improvements to the way offenders with a mental health challenge are treated within the criminal justice system. Learning about Tristin’s story and spending time with his parents had a profound impact on me. We are proud to have Cindee and Dennis here with us today as Gov. DeSantis signs this bill into law with their support,” Albritton said.

“There is a big difference between a hardened criminal and someone who needs intervention to address a serious mental health challenge. This bill strikes a balance that gives law enforcement more options to keep our communities safe.”

Bradley said she’s relieved the measure is now law and praised Murphy’s parents.

“Their tragedy has inspired so many to take action to help people struggling with mental illness get the help they need. If someone commits a serious, violent crime, they need to be incarcerated for public safety. This bill provides a different path for less serious crimes where the defendant, their family, and the community would be better served by allowing the defendant to receive the necessary mental health treatment,” Bradley said.

“We are grateful to Cindee and Dennis, law enforcement leaders, and many others who worked together to develop the model processes outlined in this legislation.”