Tampa River Center renamed in honor of Bob Buckhorn

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has honored her predecessor for his work revitalizing the downtown riverfront, renaming the Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Park the “Bob Buckhorn River Center.”

Former Mayor Bob Buckhorn is widely expected to run again for Mayor in 2027, when Castor’s term expires.

Buckhorn served two terms as Mayor, from 2011 until 2019. One of his landmark actions was revitalizing the riverfront and West Tampa and reconnecting the Hillsborough River to the city. That encompassed sweeping improvements to Julian B. Lane Park, including the addition of the River Center.

“It’s only fitting to give this building, the beating heart of our waterfront, a name that honors the man who brought it to life,” Castor said.

Buckhorn spearheaded efforts to transform the underused area along the Hillsborough River, near the University of Tampa, into a 25-acre park complete with cultural and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.

Last year alone, the River Center hosted 210 events and brought in more than $600,000 in revenue. Another $1.25 million in catering sales fueled the local economy, while welcoming more than 500 daily visitors and 100 children per week in the summer for camps. Additionally, four high school rowing teams, three dragon boat teams and a community team, Team Tampa, utilize the park.

“Serving as Mayor of this city I love was the greatest privilege of my life,” Buckhorn said. “To now have my name on a place that embodies community, joy, and everything good about Tampa is deeply humbling. I’m grateful to Mayor Castor for this honor — and even more grateful for the opportunity I had to help shape Tampa’s future. This center belongs to the people, and I’m proud to have played a small role in building it.”

In addition to the renaming, Castor also issued a proclamation declaring June 25, 2025, “Bob Buckhorn River Center Day” in Tampa.

Buckhorn joins a long list of former Mayors who have had various landmarks named for them, including the Pam Iorio Garage, the William F. Poe Garage, Curtis Hixon Park, Lloyd Copeland Park, Nick Nuccio Parkway, Sandra W. Freedman Tennis Complex, Dick Greco Plaza and Julian B. Lane Park.