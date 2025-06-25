‘Our approach has paid off’: Progress monitoring shows learning gains for Florida students

If your children seem smarter this Summer, Florida’s educational system may deserve the credit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is announcing that for the third straight year, student outcomes are improving.

“Florida insists that education be factual, student-focused, and parent empowered. Florida has led the nation in instituting progress monitoring assessments that allow for teachers and parents to provide real-time interventions that support the long-term success of their students, and our approach has paid off,” DeSantis said.

These aren’t just empty assertions. They’re backed up by metrics, including thrice-yearly Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) progress monitoring assessments in math and English, as well as End-of-Course (EOC) and Science assessments.

The gains are across the board, yet are vividly reflected in various subgroups identified by the Governor’s Office.

Students with disabilities, students from economically disadvantaged families, African American students and Hispanic students increased performance in grades 3-10 English Language Arts (ELA) assessments year over year by anywhere from 3% to 5%.

“Florida is a national leader in education because we are not afraid to challenge the status quo,” said Incoming Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “Progress monitoring assessments are a prime example of how Florida has changed education for the better, and the scores are proof of our successful approach.”

Writ large, the improvements were profound over the course of the year.

In grades 3-10 ELA, 57% of students were at grade level during the final assessment of the year, up from 36% at the beginning. And in grades 3-8 Mathematics, 59% of students were at grade level at year’s end, which is more than triple the 16% during the initial assessment.

More than half of Algebra I, Geometry, 5th Grade and 8th Grade Science, Biology, Civics, and U.S. History students performed at or above grade level by the end of the school year.

“I am proud of our students and teachers for their hard work during the past school year,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. “Today’s results affirm that our first-in-the-nation statewide progress monitoring system is making a difference for our students. Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida will continue to provide the best opportunities for our students.”