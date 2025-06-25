Wellington Council member John McGovern launches Palm Beach County School Board bid

Wellington Council member John McGovern is officially the first candidate to enter the open District 6 race for the Palm Beach County School Board.

The contest will be on the ballot in 2026. Vice Chair Marcia Andrews currently holds the seat, but announced earlier this year her decision to retire after 16 years serving Palm Beach County.

Enter McGovern, who in a Wednesday statement announced his desire to carry on Andrews’ legacy.

“I have deep respect for the work retiring Board Member Marcia Andrews has done for District 6 and Palm Beach County. With 50 years of experience in education, spanning her early days as a middle school teacher to her roles as principal, director, chief human resources officer, and, most recently, as our school board member since 2010, Mrs. Andrews has shaped countless lives,” McGovern said.

“As she once said, ‘We don’t want any child to not know that they can have greatness.’ I agree and look forward to building upon her legacy of ensuring the District delivers the best educational outcomes for every student.”

According to his release, McGovern attended Crestwood Middle School, located in District 6, and graduated in 1992 from Wellington High School. His wife, Michelle, also attended public schools in Palm Beach County. Both of their daughters have also attended PBC public schools since kindergarten.

“Having been a student and now a parent in this system, I understand the challenges and opportunities firsthand,” McGovern added.

“I am committed most of all to two things: 1) working collaboratively with all parents to create safe, supportive schools that are laser-focused on strengthening our kids’ fundamental skills, and 2) providing our teachers with the resources and respect they deserve so that they can deliver on that mission. Together, we can continue to elevate our schools and prepare our students to compete AND succeed in the ever-changing, 21st-century workforce.”

McGovern has won three elections to serve on the Wellington Village Council and has served three stints as Vice Mayor.

He has also served as Chair of the Western Communities Council, on the Board of Directors for the Florida Debate Initiative, as a community representative on four Palm Beach County School District principal selection committees and one school naming committee, and as past President of the Palm Beach County Justice Association, according to his release.

No other candidates have yet filed for the District 6 contest, which will take place in August 2026.

“Our public schools are the foundation of our community, and I am running for the School Board to ensure every child has access to the best-in-Florida, best-in-the-Nation public education,” McGovern added.