June 26, 2025
Personnel note: Duke Energy Florida names Gaylen Holloway as North Coastal government and community relations manager

Drew WilsonJune 26, 20253min0

Gaylen Holloway copy
'Gaylen will be an invaluable asset to our team.'

Duke Energy Florida has named Gaylen Holloway as North Coastal government and community relations manager.

“I’m excited to work for a company that is as well respected as Duke Energy,” Holloway said. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and learning how to best address the needs of the North Coastal communities so, together, we can make a positive, lasting difference in the lives of its people.”

In her new role, Holloway will represent Duke Energy across Alachua, Citrus, Hernando, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties, where nearly 172,000 of the company’s 2 million customers reside. A Florida native based in Ocala, Holloway will work with elected officials, nonprofit and business executives and other key stakeholders to advance Duke Energy Florida’s policy objectives.

“At Duke Energy, we know our success and the success of the communities we serve go hand in hand,” said Sharon Arroyo, Duke Energy Florida Vice President of government and community relations. “Gaylen will be an invaluable asset to our team, helping us maintain the open, transparent lines of communication we’ve established with local leaders in order to support the best interests of all our customers who live and work in the North Coastal area.”

Holloway most recently served as Director of Member Insights and Engagement at the National Corn Growers Association, which represents the interests of more than 300,000 farmers in 48 states. Previously, she worked as a legislative coordinator in the University of Florida’s Office of Government and Community Relations.

Holloway is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she was a J. Wayne Reitz Scholar, inducted into the UF Hall of Fame and tapped into Florida Blue Key.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

