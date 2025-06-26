June 26, 2025
UF, UCF hold workshop to prep teachers for U.S.’s 250th

Drew Wilson

The flag showcases alternating red and white stripes, adorned with white stars on a rich blue field, representing the ideals of the United States.
Two dozen grade-school teachers will receive hands-on civic education training.

The United States’ 249th birthday is a week away, but UF and UCF are already gearing up for the milestone anniversary next year.

Today and Friday, UF’s Bob Graham Center and Hamilton School of Classical & Civic Education will team up with the U.S. Capitol Historical Society and UCF’s Lou Frey Institute for a special workshop aimed at fostering “informed patriotism.”

The workshop will bring about two dozen grade-school teachers who were nominated by members of Congress and state America250 chapters to UF’s main campus in Gainesville, where they will receive civic education training and have access to materials from the UF Libraries Special Collections and the political papers of former Governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The opening event this evening is a moderated discussion between Republican former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross and Democratic former state House Speaker Rep. Jon Mills titled “Civic Leadership Across the Aisle.” Friday’s agenda includes sessions covering the history of the U.S. Capitol, the legislative process and the National Statuary Hall.

“The Bob Graham Center for Public Service is delighted to partner with the U.S. Capitol History Society, the Lou Frey Institute at UCF, and the Hamilton School on this wonderful event,” said Matt Jacobs, Director of the Bob Graham Center for Public Service.

“Bob Graham was a staunch advocate for civic education at all levels as a pathway to effective and ethical lifelong civic engagement and leadership. As Bob Graham often noted, democracy was never meant to be a spectator sport, and requires an informed and engaged citizenry to be most effective as a form of government.”

Lou Frey Institute Director Stephen Masyada added, “Both Bob Graham and Lou Frey stood for something, and that something was the importance of good, engaged, and informed citizenship. The Lou Frey Institute is dedicated to supporting this vision, and we are grateful for this opportunity to work with partner organizations like the USCHS, the Hamilton School, and of course the Graham Center on a project that can help make this happen.

“Helping educators understand how to use primary sources in the classroom, why informed patriotism matters, and how to better prepare the next generation of participants in civic life all contribute to the vision expressed by Bob and Lou. As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the promises of our founding principles, this has never been more important.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics

