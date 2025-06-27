Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.25

Good Friday morning.

RSA Consulting has promoted one of its lobbyists, Melody Arnold, to Senior Director of Government and Community Affairs, a recognition of Arnold’s leadership, expertise and continued contributions to the firm.

Arnold has worked with RSA since 2021, advancing firm priorities and building strong relationships across the public and private sectors.

“Her in-depth knowledge of public policy, particularly in the health care space, has made her a vital asset to both clients and colleagues,” RSA President and CEO Ron Pierce said. “Recently, she helped secure a significant rate increase for Florida’s Federally Qualified Health Centers by advocating to raise the state rate and draw down additional federal funding.”

In her new role, Arnold will continue to lead advocacy efforts and community engagement throughout the firm’s statewide portfolio, focusing on public policy, political engagement strategy and relationship development across government. But she will now do so from a key leadership position.

“Melody’s strength lies not only in her policy advocacy but also in her ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships,” said Natalie King, Chief Operating Officer at RSA Consulting. “She collaborates with members and staff in The Process to navigate tough issues and find solutions.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: Secretary of Defense (War!) Pete Hegseth, together with Military Representatives, will be holding a Major News Conference tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. EST at The Pentagon, in order to fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots. These Patriots were very upset! After 36 hours of dangerously flying through Enemy Territory, they landed, they knew the Success was LEGENDARY, and then, two days later, they started reading Fake News by CNN and The Failing New York Times. They felt terribly! Fortunately for them and, as usual, solely for the purpose of demeaning PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, the Fake News (Times and CNN) lied and totally misrepresented the Facts, none of which they had (because it was too soon, there were no Facts out there yet!). The News Conference will prove both interesting and irrefutable. Enjoy

—@SenRickScott: Red states like Florida balance their budgets and grow their economies. Meanwhile, blue states like CA and NY are running toward big government, socialist policies to pay for handouts to illegal aliens. There's no world in which responsible red states should be footing the bill for this. We must make sure the Big Beautiful Bill stops this mess.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida will help create less ‘woke’ college accrediting body, Ron DeSantis says” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida, along with several other Southern states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, is forming a new regional accrediting body for state universities. Announced by Gov. DeSantis, the Commission for Public Higher Education aims to create a less “woke” alternative to existing accrediting organizations. More states are expected to join this new initiative.

This new Commission is intended to replace current regional bodies, such as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which have faced criticism from Republican lawmakers and education officials. DeSantis stated the new body will “upend the monopoly of the woke accreditation cartels” and prioritize student achievement and quality assurance over what he termed “ideological fads” prevalent in existing accrediting bodies.

The formation of this Commission is part of a broader effort by Republican leaders to inject conservative principles into higher education. Previous steps in Florida have included appointing politically aligned trustees, banning diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and weakening faculty tenure protections. Federal approval is required for the new body, which DeSantis believes would be more likely under a different presidential administration.

According to a press release, the Commission for Public Higher Education will focus on “academic excellence, student outcomes, process efficiency and the pursuit of quality assurance.” It plans to establish “rigorous, transparent, and adaptable outcomes-based accreditation standards and practices” to ensure institutions maintain academic quality and operational excellence for their students.

—STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis says ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ critics just want open borders” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to question the motivations of those opposing “Alligator Alcatraz,” saying the real goal of objections is to thwart the Trump administration’s approach to illegal immigration. “This is something that’s already built. Now, there’s different things that are being added to the airport, but there’s no different footprint at all. So, it has nothing to do in terms of Everglades Impact or restoration,” DeSantis said of the facility. “I think people are just trying to say that because they just don’t want Florida assisting with the deportations. There’s a lot of people (who) want to have open borders. I get that, but that’s not the policy of the states.” DeSantis added that “the only reason” the state is getting involved is that the proposal “helps fulfill President Trump’s mission” to “process folks and then remove them from our country.”

Meanwhile … Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman will hold a news conference Friday airing questions the minority caucus holds about the state plans to convert a publicly owned air strip in the Everglades into a remote facility to aid Trump’s mass deportation agenda. An announcement from the party characterizes the facility as a “makeshift prison camp.” Berman is expected to discuss environmental concerns about the proposal and raise questions about the process the Republican administration has employed to establish the institution rapidly. DeSantis last week said the use of that facility, as well as those at Camp Blanding, will achieve the goal of doubling beds for detaining migrants from 41,000 to more than 100,000.

“Florida National Guard troops to offer security in ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ starting next week” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — The Florida National Guard is deploying roughly 100 soldiers next week to help secure Alligator Alcatraz, an immigration detention center deep in the Everglades that is expected to open July 1. Troops will help secure the entry points and perimeter of the facility, which is currently being built to hold hundreds of detained immigrants in heavy-duty tents and trailers. While the plan as of Thursday is to mobilize up to 100 troops to the site, the number could increase in the future, said Brittianie Funderburk, a spokesperson for the Florida National Guard.

“Native leaders blast construction of Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ on land they call sacred” via The Associated Press — DeSantis’ administration is racing ahead with construction of a makeshift immigration detention facility at an airstrip in the Everglades over the opposition of Native American leaders who consider the area their sacred ancestral homelands. A string of portable generators and dump trucks loaded with fill dirt streamed into the site on Thursday, according to activist Jessica Namath, who witnessed the activity. The state is moving forward with building a compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers, and other temporary structures at the county-owned airfield located in the Big Cypress National Preserve, approximately 45 miles west of downtown Miami. State officials have characterized the site as an ideal place to hold migrants, saying there’s “not much” there other than pythons and alligators.

“Florida soon to pay Dozier, Okeechobee reform school victims” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — Florida is set to distribute over $21,000 each to hundreds of men who suffered abuse as children at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School between 1940 and 1975. This stems from a $20 million reparations program approved last year, designed to compensate survivors of mental, physical, or sexual abuse by school personnel. The attorney general’s office has approved 926 applications in the initial phase, with checks being processed. While survivors, like the “White House Boys,” see this as a long-awaited acknowledgment from the state, some are disappointed with the amount, feeling it is insufficient for the decades of trauma endured.





— MORE STATEWIDE —

“‘Our approach has paid off’: Progress monitoring shows learning gains for Florida students” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – Florida’s educational system is showing improvements for the third consecutive year, with Gov. DeSantis attributing the success to the state’s focus on factual, student-focused, and parent-empowered education. The use of progress monitoring assessments, such as the FAST tests, allows for timely interventions and supports student success, according to DeSantis. Data from these assessments and others indicate gains across all student subgroups, including those with disabilities and from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, as well as African American and Hispanic students. Notably, the percentage of students performing at or above grade level in English Language Arts and Mathematics significantly increased from the beginning to the end of the school year, demonstrating the positive impact of the state’s approach.

Florida College System Council of Presidents elects new leadership — The Florida College System Council of Presidents has announced new officers for the upcoming year. Seminole State College President Dr. Georgia Lorenz will serve as Chair, with South Florida State College President Fred Hawkins as Vice Chair and Valencia College President Dr. Kathleen Plinske as Vice Chair Elect. Lorenz, recognized by the Aspen Institute and Orlando Magazine for her leadership, said she was “honored and humbled” to lead the Council during a time when Florida continued to rank among the top national systems of higher education. Hawkins, a former state lawmaker and current SFSC president, emphasized the role of Florida’s colleges as “cornerstones of innovation and opportunity.” The announcement came during the Council’s June meeting at Daytona State College.

“Canadian citizen dies in ICE custody while awaiting deportation” via William Vaillancourt of The Daily Beast — A Canadian citizen in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida died while awaiting removal from the U.S., the agency announced Thursday. Johnny Noviello, 49, was found unresponsive Monday afternoon in Miami’s Bureau of Prisons Federal Detention Center.

“Citizens drops below 800,000 policies” via Jim Saunders and Tom Urban of the News Service of Florida — Citizens Property Insurance Corp.’s policy count dropped below 800,000 last week and is projected to plunge to fewer than 654,000 by the end of the year, the state insurer’s top executive said Wednesday. Citizens had 777,592 policies on Friday, the lowest number at a comparable time of year since June 2021, according to data on its website. Friday’s total was also down from 820,882 policies a week earlier, amid a “depopulation” program aimed at shifting customers into the private market. With hurricane season starting on June 1, the shift into the private market is expected to slow in the coming months, but is anticipated to pick up again in the Fall.

“Trulieve educates on benefits for cancer patients” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Medical marijuana dispensaries do business throughout Florida, but have enough mainstream physicians embraced cannabis as medication? A webinar held by Trulieve, the state’s biggest medical marijuana company, addressed the continued stigmas around the natural drug among medical professionals even as the public embraces cannabis as a remedy to ailments. With the event taking place as part of National Cancer Survivors Month, Dr. William Troutt, a licensed naturopathic doctor, said the effects of marijuana have long had value among oncologists. “The nice part is oncologists, as physicians go, as a specialty, are typically a lot more open to cannabis than many others because cannabis has been used so prolifically for the nausea and vomiting that goes along with chemotherapy,” he said.

“Driver’s ed now mandated for Florida teens, but not lessons behind a wheel” via Zoey Thomas of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida teenagers will need to take a driver’s education class to earn their learner’s permit starting next month, thanks to a new state law that eliminates a shorter online course many relied on to get on the road. The new law still does not require teens to have formal, on-the-road driving lessons, but it does require a longer online course before teens can get their permit at age 15. The motor safety advocate who helped craft the bill hopes that down the road, Florida will demand behind-the-wheel classes before young drivers are licensed. About 80% of Florida’s teenagers had not been taking the state’s existing driver’s education course through the state’s public education system, according to Escambia Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“‘I won’t back down’: Kat Cammack remains resolute in face of death threats after disclosing ectopic pregnancy” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — North Florida Congresswoman Cammack is facing death threats after publicly sharing her harrowing ectopic pregnancy story. The ordeal, highlighted in a recent news article, led to her office being evacuated due to imminent threats against her, her family, and staff. During the medical crisis, she encountered difficulties receiving necessary treatment due to doctors’ interpretation of the state’s recently enacted Heartbeat Protection Act, a law passed while she served in Congress, yet for which those confusing state and federal roles are unjustly blaming her. Despite appealing to the Governor’s staff and clarifying her experience “wasn’t an abortion,” thousands of hateful messages and credible threats from activists followed. Nonetheless, she remains resolute, vowing not to be silenced and to continue fighting for women and families, pushing for truthful conversations about maternal health care in America.

“Donald Trump sends dollar plunging with plan to turn federal reserve MAGA” via Josh Fiallo of Daily Beast — The U.S. dollar plunged Thursday to a three-year low after word got out that Trump is plotting to announce a MAGA-friendly Federal Reserve Chair as early as this Summer. Peeved at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s refusal to slash interest rates, Trump has unleashed blistering attacks against the banker, calling him the “WORST” and a “dummy” who is “costing America $Billions.”

“A battery of new data shows how the U.S. economy is holding up amid Trump’s tariffs” via Bryan Mena of CNN — A deluge of economic data released Thursday should have provided a clearer picture of how the U.S. economy is faring in the face of Trump’s massive policy shifts. But the latest numbers were a mixed bag, leaving economists still scratching their heads. Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, registered an annualized rate of -0.5% from January through March. That’s worse than the 0.2% decline reported in the second estimate. GDP is adjusted for seasonal swings and inflation.

“Supreme Court allows states to cut off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood” via Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post — A divided Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against Planned Parenthood, saying Medicaid patients do not have a right to sue to obtain non-abortion health care from the organization’s medical providers. The decision allows South Carolina to cut off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. It also has implications for patients in other states at a time when Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration are separately trying to defund even non-abortion health care offered by the nation’s largest abortion provider.

“Border Czar Tom Homan: More ICE personnel headed to New York because Florida sheriffs cooperate” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Trump’s border czar, Homan, said Florida’s cooperation with ICE is helping free up resources to be better utilized in Democratic jurisdictions. In an appearance on Fox Business with Larry Kudlow, Homan contrasted Florida’s enforcement approach with that of sanctuary cities, such as New York. Kudlow asked Homan about Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic New York City Primary this week and previously vowed to kick “fascist ICE” out of the city. “How do you intend to deal with that? Because I would guess there are going to be a lot of criminals and Iranian cells and whatnot in New York City,” Kudlow asked Homan.

“USAID shutdown costs top $6 billion, internal estimate shows” via Ian Kullgren and Jack Fitzpatrick of Bloomberg Government — Dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development will cost more than $6 billion, including hundreds of millions needed to fight legal challenges over the shutdown and dismissal of thousands of its workers. The previously unreported estimate was included in a seven-page memo, dated June 3, prepared for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and signed by nine State Department aides. It’s unclear whether Rubio has personally reviewed the memo, which Bloomberg Government obtained and confirmed with four people who have seen it. A State Department spokesperson declined twice to comment on the $6 billion draft estimate. And an inquiry to the press email address went unanswered.

“Senate GOP dealt major blow on Medicaid cuts in megabill” via Meredith Lee Hill, Robert King and Jordain Carney of POLITICO — Senate Republicans are facing major new issues with their domestic policy megabill after the chamber’s parliamentarian advised Senators that several provisions they are counting on to reap hundreds of billions of dollars in budget savings won’t be able to pass along party lines. Those include major pieces of Medicaid policy, including a politically explosive plan to hold down Medicaid costs by cracking down on a state provider tax — a provision that is expected to have a nine-figure impact on the bill. Republicans now will have to try to rewrite major sections of their Finance bill or potentially leave out key policies.

“House GOP holdouts threaten revolt over Trump and Senate’s tax bill” via Jacob Bogage, Marianna Sotomayor and Theodoric Meyer of The Washington Post — As Senate Republicans eye the finish line on Trump’s massive tax and immigration proposal, there may be one more obstacle standing in the way of what they hope to be era-defining legislation: their GOP colleagues in the House. The Senate has transformed key provisions from the House-passed version of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a measure that would extend trillions of dollars in tax cuts, spend hundreds of billions on immigration enforcement and defense, and cut spending on social benefit and anti-poverty programs. Now to many House Republicans, the legislation looks unrecognizable — and no longer adheres to hard-fought compromises lawmakers in the lower chamber secured just a month ago.

“Public school advocates urge Senate to nix ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ over school vouchers” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The “One Big Beautiful Bill” could expand school choice vouchers nationwide. However, Florida public education advocates argue that this would be a disaster, and the state’s funding struggles support their claim. Families for Strong Public Schools held a news conference ahead of a potential vote by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” That legislation would make permanent tax cuts passed in Trump’s first term but would also direct $4 billion annually in public funds to private schools. Sue Woltanski, a Monroe County School Board member, said the legislation creates a tax giveaway to wealthy investors by incentivizing funding for private school vouchers, which will tear at the safety net of public education.

“‘Adam Sandler, the hairdresser’: Jimmy Patronis takes shot at New York mayoral candidate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida Republicans are actively criticizing New York City mayoral nominee Mamdani. Adding to the condemnation, U.S. Rep. Patronis likened Mamdani to Sandler’s character in “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” an Israeli soldier who becomes a New York hairdresser. This comparison arises amid campaign discussions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and antisemitism. Mamdani has condemned prejudice but defended the phrase “globalize the intifada” as a plea for Palestinian rights. Other Florida Republicans, including DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, have also slammed the nominee, predicting New Yorkers will relocate to Florida as a result.

“Watchdog group: Wealthy Republicans like Rick Scott, Vern Buchanan will reap bulk of benefits from tax bill” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — If Congress passes a major tax package, one oversight group says Florida’s wealthiest lawmakers will reap personal financial rewards. But thousands of their constituents will lose health care benefits. Research released by Accountable.US, a corporate and government watchdog, says the richest Republicans in Congress have a huge personal stake in passing the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which makes tax cuts enacted in Trump’s first term permanent. That includes U.S. Sen. Scott and U.S. Rep. Buchanan, the wealthiest Republicans, respectively, in the Senate and House. “The richest Republicans in Congress are happy to raise costs for millions of their own constituents and jeopardize health care for millions more, while they get a tax cut for themselves,” said Accountable.US Executive Director Tony Carrk.

“Randy Fine files bill to designate Washington-based CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In an escalation of his battle with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Republican U.S. Rep. Fine has introduced legislation to start the process of designating the Washington-headquartered group as a foreign terrorist organization. The eight-page bill (HR 4097), filed this week, would direct Secretary of State Rubio to review CAIR’s activities to determine whether it meets the criteria to be placed on the State Department’s list of foreign terror groups. Since Trump retook office in January, 11 organizations have been added to the list, which includes Hamas, FARC, several chapters of ISIS and numerous Latin American drug cartels. “Enough is enough,” Fine said. “For far too long, groups like CAIR have operated in our country and on our college campuses, promoting violent radical ideologies and defending the indefensible.”

“Cory Mills speaks out against same-sex marriage on anniversary of landmark court ruling” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A decade after the Supreme Court made marriage equality the law of the land, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills questioned the ruling. The New Smyrna Beach Republican told Fox News he feels Congress should focus on matters besides social issues. But he also said he personally is opposed to same-sex marriage. “Congress needs to focus on its key things, which is policy, legislation, fiscal responsibility, being good stewards of taxpayers funding, ensuring that we have a great national security platform, our border security, etc., I’ve never been big on trying to go ahead and get involved in social issues,” he said.

“Anxiety rises as judge mulls suit brought by Haitians with Temporary Protected Status” via Jacqueline Charles and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A month ago, a federal judge in New York heard the Trump administration argue that it had the sole authority to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals in the United States, while their attorneys countered that the judge should put the brakes on terminating the policy. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan was expected to issue his decision on the lawfulness of the government’s decision ending TPS for the Haitian immigrants in early June. But as he continues to mull it over, anxiety has spread among more than 500,000 Haitian immigrants who fear they will soon lose their work permits and deportation protections, as the Department of Homeland Security’s Aug. 3 deadline looms for removing their TPS shield.

“PhRMA CEO: ‘Most-favored nation’ policy isn’t the way to lower drug prices” via Stephen Ubl for STATNews.com — Trump is right that Americans often pay too much for prescription drugs, and that other countries aren’t pulling their weight. The status quo isn’t merely unfair — it’s unsustainable. But to fix the problem without deterring the massive research investments that spur economic growth, job creation, and health gains, policymakers will need to address the true drivers of high prices here at home, while simultaneously pressing our allies to contribute more abroad. American leaders can start by tackling the bloated middle of the drug supply chain. Middlemen who neither invent nor administer medicines to patients now collect more in rebates, discounts, and fees than the total price of drugs in many other countries.

— ELECTIONS —

“It’s official: Miami cancels November election, postpones it to 2026” via Tess Riski and CD Goette-Luciak of the Miami Herald — With less than five months to go before Miami residents were scheduled to head to the polls to vote on a new Mayor and City Commissioners, the city of Miami has postponed the upcoming November election to 2026 in a move that critics have described as a “power grab.” The Miami City Commission voted 3-2 to move the city from odd- to even-year elections — a change that its proponents said will drastically increase voter turnout. But the decision also comes with fine print. As a result, the city’s elected officials will get an extra year in office. That includes Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo, both of whom are term-limited.

“Wellington Council member John McGovern launches Palm Beach County School Board bid” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Wellington Council member McGovern is officially the first candidate to enter the open District 6 race for the Palm Beach County School Board. The contest will be on the ballot in 2026. Vice Chair Marcia Andrews currently holds the seat but announced earlier this year her decision to retire after 16 years serving Palm Beach County. Enter McGovern, who in a Wednesday statement announced his desire to carry on Andrews’ legacy.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Chaos at Miami-Dade Commission as officers drag out objector to new ICE jails agreement” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Chaos erupted at a Miami-Dade County Commission meeting as an opponent of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreement with county jails was dragged out of the chambers after objecting to the Board declining to vote on the deal. County Sheriff’s deputies dragged out a 36-year-old woman who ignored an officer‘s instruction not to speak, as the Commission’s Chair, Anthony Rodríguez, explained that he would bar future public comments on the issue if any person chose to speak at Thursday’s meeting. Camila Ramos collided with a sign as multiple deputies dragged her out of the chambers and was pushed to the floor in the lobby before being removed to a Commission office.

“Dozens of South Florida violent offenders arrested during FBI ‘Operation Viper’” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A total of 65 people across South Florida were arrested during a monthlong FBI effort targeting violent offenders, dubbed “Operation Viper,” with Fort Lauderdale seeing the highest number of arrests in the region. The FBI’s Rapid Deployment Team was integrated with local law enforcement agencies and members of the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force from mid-May through late June in neighborhoods of Broward County and Miami-Dade County, FBI Miami Field Office Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles said at a news conference. The operation, a national effort in which FBI Miami was the first to participate, resulted in 60 arrests on state charges, five arrests on federal charges and the seizure of 21 guns.

“James Uthmeier announces arrest of ‘career criminal’ retail thief on Florida’s east coast” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A “career criminal” with a lengthy arrest history is being charged with two counts of organized retail theft in what prosecutors say was a scheme to steal in excess of $20,000 from retailers in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. Attorney General Uthmeier said law enforcement officials were able to nab Zatorya Daniels following an extensive investigation involving multiple retail outlets in the coastal counties. Daniels is accused of 16 thefts from Ulta Beauty and Walgreens stores following an investigation by law enforcement officials in four different counties stretching from the Port St. Lucie area south to the Fort Lauderdale metro area. “This career criminal committed at least 16 thefts, stealing more than $20,000 worth of items in South Florida,” Uthmeier said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of Florida law enforcement, her crime spree is over, and our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure she stays behind bars where she belongs.”

“Coral Gables Commissioner seeks repeal of city election shift after AG warns Miami against similar move” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — If it’s unconstitutional for Miami to reschedule its elections without voter approval — as Attorney General Uthmeier is arguing — it was illegal for Coral Gables to do the same last month, according to Commissioner Melissa Castro, who just filed legislation to reverse the change. The Coral Gables Commission voted 3-2 on May 20 for an ordinance Mayor Vince Lago sponsored to move the city’s elections from April in odd-numbered years to November in even-numbered years. The change, which Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson and Commissioner Richard Lara backed, all but guaranteed greater voter turnout and lower costs, since the city’s elections would then coincide with national races. It also slashed five months off current elected officials’ terms.

“New Section 8 rent vouchers frozen in Miami-Dade because of funding shortfall” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Hundreds of people waiting for rent vouchers in Miami-Dade will have to wait even longer as County Administrators face a federal order to stop considering most new applications for the Section 8 program. While the federal government provides funding for Section 8, local agencies administer the program and hand out the vouchers. Federal managers of the subsidy program ordered the county in February to freeze the issuance of Section 8 vouchers after identifying a $77 million shortfall in the allocation for Miami-Dade. The local waitlist of nearly 5,000 people has been frozen since then. It’s the first freeze of its kind in about eight years in Miami-Dade.

“‘Betrayal’: Donor yanks $1M from FIU over undocumented student tuition hike” via Garrett Shanley of the Miami Herald — Miami business owner and philanthropist Miguel “Mike” Fernandez has suspended a $1 million donation to Florida International University in protest of Florida’s decision to strip in-state tuition benefits from undocumented students — a policy that was until recently endorsed by FIU’s new president, Jeanette Nuñez. In a June 4 letter to Shlomi Dinar, dean of FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs, Fernandez denounced the tuition hike as “punitive” and called for the state to restore “fairness and opportunity.” Fernandez’ now-suspended $1 million pledge was meant to fund first-generation student scholarships through the school’s Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership.

“Martin County eyes buying nearly 3K acres for conservation with sales-tax revenue” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Nearly 3,000 acres here soon may be preserved as natural lands. The County Environmental Lands Oversight Committee is submitting its recommendation to the County Commission, which may consider it on Aug. 12. The Oversight Committee, tasked with recommending properties for purchase using designated sales-tax revenue, has recommended two properties. In 2024, Martin County voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase to purchase and conserve environmentally sensitive properties. The 10-year tax is expected to generate $18.3 million annually. “We should move heaven and earth to effectuate the Pal Mar settlement,” Committee member Tom Campenni said.

“Miami delays vote on whether to give Olympia Theater to charter school” via CD Goette-Luciak of the Miami Herald — Miami officials on Thursday decided to delay voting on a controversial plan to transfer ownership of the historic downtown Olympia Theater to a public charter school. The plan to turn over the landmark appeared on the City Commission agenda for Thursday’s meeting and spurred around a dozen residents to speak against the measure during the session’s public comment period. “We’ve put the cart before the horses here,” Orlando Alonso, 47, told the Commission during the public hearing. “We have to think about what is artistically important for the Olympia.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“ICE arrests alleged MS-13 associate in Orlando” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — An alleged associate of the infamous MS-13 gang was arrested in Orlando by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week. Ever Manuel Bonilla-Moran, originally from El Salvador, was taken into custody by ICE Friday with help from the FBI and Florida Highway Patrol after he barricaded himself inside a home on Blind Owl Drive in east Orlando. The post shows a video of Bonilla-Moran and two other men exiting the home with their hands raised in the air as agents yell commands at them in Spanish. The agents handcuffed Bonilla-Moran and walked him to an FHP vehicle. Some of the agents were masked, wore armor and carried rifles.

“Suspended Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez leaves jail after posting bond” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Lopez was released from jail after posting a $1 million bond, having spent three weeks incarcerated on racketeering charges. A judge determined that the $100,000 posted came from legitimate sources. Lopez was arrested on June 5 for allegedly shielding an illegal gambling operation, The Eclipse casino, from which prosecutors claim he profited. His deputies had been called to the casino numerous times before it was raided in August 2024, leading to his arrest. Lopez has been suspended by Gov. DeSantis and replaced by an interim Sheriff. His estranged wife was also arrested on conspiracy charges related to the alleged scheme.

“Virginia man jailed after agents said he threatened to kill Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, family” via J.D. Gallop of Florida Today — A 20-year-old Virginia man turned himself in at the Brevard County jail after investigators said he threatened Sheriff Ivey following Ivey’s viral warning that unruly protesters at demonstrations who threw bricks or pointed guns at deputies would be killed “graveyard dead.” A warrant for the man’s arrest was issued by Brevard Circuit Judge Steve Henderson on June 17 after comments on Facebook Messenger, containing threats to kill Ivey and his family in Brevard, were obtained by investigators, jail and court records show. Jacob Alexander Devan of Ashburn, Virginia, was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex.

“Proposed Seminole toll road would cut through her ‘dining room’ and his nursery” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Becky Burke first learned of the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s plans to build a toll road through the middle of her late-19th century home when she looked at a set of maps pinned on a board at a public meeting last April. “I walk in, look at these boards, and thought: ‘Woah, wait a minute, that’s going through my dining room,’” she said this week. Adam Shafran, who lives across unpaved Bloom Lane from Burke’s property in a rural pocket of Seminole County, learned from a friend that the roadway would cut through his house and nursery of exotic fruit trees. “I’ve lost a lot of sleep,” Shafran said.

“A split Commission, charges of racism: Fort Meade votes against firing interim City Manager” via Gary White of The Ledger of Lakeland — Fort Meade’s interim City Manager, Alis Drumgo, narrowly survived a 3-2 vote for his immediate dismissal during a recent City Commission meeting. Vice Mayor Jim Schaill pushed for the termination, citing significant employee turnover and specific firings under Drumgo’s leadership. While the motion failed, Drumgo’s five-month contract is set to expire on July 23. The Commission is now considering offering him a new short-term contract, although a search for a permanent City Manager is underway. The contentious meeting also saw a Commissioner raise concerns about racial bias influencing the termination attempt, a charge denied by those who voted to fire Drumgo. Additionally, the Commission approved contracts for temporary staffing and accounting services to address current shortages.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Two more candidates, including a Republican, join crowded Tampa City Council Special Election” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Two more candidates have entered the Tampa City Council Special Election for District 5 to replace the late Gwendolyn Henderson, who died suddenly earlier this month. The number of candidates now running has increased to six. New to the race are Fran Tate, a community advocate, and Melony Williams, a military veteran. Williams is a Republican who most recently ran unsuccessfully in the GOP Primary for Hillsborough Clerk of Court, losing to former Hillsborough County Commissioner Victor Crist, who went on to defeat incumbent Democrat Cindy Stuart in the General Election. Tate is a Democrat who serves as the president of the Jackson Heights Neighborhood Association.

“Wander Franco found guilty of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — Rays shortstop Franco on Thursday was found guilty on a charge of sexual abuse stemming from a relationship with a minor that started in December 2022 in the Dominican Republic. He was sentenced to two years of suspended prison time. He will have several conditions to meet, most importantly that he does not approach minors with sexual intentions, and if he fails he will have to serve the full sentence, ESPN’s Juan Arturo Recio reported on social media platform X. The unanimous decision can be appealed to two higher levels of courts, but if upheld it could end Franco’s once highly promising career, and cost him the bulk of the $182 million, 11-year contract he signed in November 2021, which the Rays could then repurpose.

“Here’s how Tampa Electric is gearing up for hurricane season” via Chip Whitworth for the Tampa Bay Times — In a state prone to extreme weather, reliable power during and after storms is vital to the well-being of our communities and the health of our economy. Tampa Electric invests about $200 million a year to strengthen power lines, convert overhead lines to underground, trim more trees and upgrade substations — key steps to mitigate the impact of storms and enhance the reliability of our customers’ electricity. These investments are benefiting our customers by providing faster power restoration, reducing service interruptions and achieving long-term cost savings. Since the introduction of the Storm Protection Plan in 2019, we’ve made significant strides: a 60% reduction in tree-related outages, a 35% decrease in average outage duration and a 67% reduction in power flickers.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“UF Board Chair Mori Hosseini says Jacksonville campus will be ‘national model’” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — After the Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved an agreement bringing a new University of Florida graduate campus to downtown, UF Board Chair Hosseini exited Council chambers to the City Hall rotunda where he stood back in February 2023 for an announcement that UF was “exploring” the concept of a grad school in Jacksonville. In the two years and four months since then, UF lined up $150 million in state funding, $50 million in private donations and $100 million from the city of Jacksonville for the graduate campus, plus another $45 million for creating facilities at the campus for the Florida Semiconductor Institute.

“St. Johns County to fund major upgrades to State Road 16, enabling tourist travel” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — One of the main roads running into tourism-rich St. Augustine will undergo a significant makeover to the tune of $25 million. State Road 16, coming off Interstate 95 in St. Johns County, is slated for road improvements following approval by the County Commission. “We are ecstatic about moving ahead on these two critical road improvement projects,” said St. Johns County Public Works Director Greg Caldwell. “These improvements will reduce traffic delays, increase roadway connectivity, and enhance the safety of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians that use SR 16.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Venice chooses current assistant, James Clinch, to be its new City Manager” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The city of Venice’s six-month search for a successor to Ed Lavallee as City Manager led back his current assistant, Clinch, who earned unanimous support after the Council heard from him and five other finalists. Had the City Council simply followed a succession plan established by Lavallee that resulted in internal candidates being promoted to run key departments — including the Venice Fire Department and Venice Police Department — Clinch, 41, would have been the obvious choice. But after the 2024 hurricane season — during which some residents living along Flamingo Ditch and elsewhere near the beach were critical of both Lavallee and Clinch — the Council opted to host an open search.

— ANALYSIS —

“Florida’s Live Local Act wanted to spur affordable housing, but has it?” via Dave Berman and Laura Layden of the USA Today Network-Florida — Florida’s Live Local Act aims to address the state’s housing affordability crisis via developer incentives like property tax breaks and relaxed zoning. However, local officials, including Brevard County Commissioner Katie Delaney, support the goal but express concern that the legislation has loopholes that developers exploit for their benefit without adequately creating affordable housing. “The intention … was good … But developers have taken full advantage,” Delaney said.

A major point of contention is the Act’s ability to override local zoning, permitting increased density and height that can clash with existing standards, as seen in Palm Beach County. Despite criticism, Florida Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, an Act champion, defends its effectiveness, stating it “is working in many, many places” and depends on “leadership on a local level,” citing a positive workforce housing project in her district.

The Act also includes property tax exemptions for affordable housing. A key provision offers a 75% tax break for “missing middle” housing (targeting households with an income of 80-120% of the area median income). Still, many local governments, including populous counties, have opted out. They argue these units are often marketed as luxury rather than genuinely affordable. Opt-outs require a supermajority vote and only affect the local jurisdiction’s taxes.

Despite economic hurdles and legal challenges regarding the Act’s preemption of local codes, proponents argue that it has had a significant impact on housing policy, spurring the construction of thousands of new units and protecting affordable housing funds. While some view it as a “partial solution” with drawbacks such as infrastructure strain from increased density and questions about true affordability, others consider it a necessary “game-changer” for addressing Florida’s housing needs.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is a dystopian pipe dream, not a plan” via Mary Ellen Klas of Bloomberg — Uthmeier has been getting a lot of attention this week for erecting an ICE deportation camp on an abandoned airstrip in the heart of the Florida Everglades and calling it “Alligator Alcatraz.” In a glossy video, he suggests that the flood-prone wetland is perfect for housing detained immigrants in the heat of the Summer because if anyone escapes, “there’s not much waiting for them — other than alligators and pythons.” As a policy, building a tent city in a fragile swamp during hurricane season doesn’t make much sense, but Uthmeier needed a publicity stunt. The little-known politician has held the job for six months and is facing a serious election challenge from Democratic former state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez.

“Florida must end Medicaid delays for schizophrenia treatment” via Marilyn Ricci for the Miami Herald — As advocates for mental health and those impacted by schizophrenia, we see how Florida’s Medicaid step therapy policy dangerously delays access to effective treatment. This trial-and-error approach, forcing patients to fail on alternative medications first, is ill-suited for schizophrenia, where delayed care increases risks like hospitalization or homelessness. It prioritizes cost savings over patient safety and clinical judgment, frustrating providers. Although legislative efforts have failed, the Medicaid Committee can still act. We urge them to remove step therapy for schizophrenia medications, allowing patients to receive the right care when needed. This is vital for achieving better outcomes and demonstrates that Florida is serious about mental health.

“At University of Florida, White supremacy honored while diversity efforts axed” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Last week, the headlines went from prompting scoffs to gasps when The New York Times published this piece: “A White Nationalist Wrote a Law School Paper Promoting Racist Views. It Won Him an Award.” Honestly, that headline was tame. If anything, it undersold this student’s extremist views. This is a guy who tweeted: “Jews should be abolished by any means necessary” after publishing a paper where the entire premise was to promote “America’s White nationalist founding” and the idea that the country needs to be protected from “a non-White majority.” His instructor, a sitting federal judge, gave him the class’s top award for that paper. And the university defended the instructor’s right to do so. After a visiting scholar at UF told The Times that the school told her she could not teach a course on “Race, Entrepreneurship and Inequality,” forcing her to just teach a class called “Entrepreneurship.”

"How Legoland is trying to help save the world" via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Legoland Florida's newest expansion is going to play a role in global conservation, company leaders said. The SeaLife Florida Aquarium, which opened this Summer inside Legoland's gates, will be joining the company's effort to restore coral and other marine life. Employees from the Winter Haven aquarium will be participating in coral restoration dives in the Florida Keys with other teams from the company's attractions. "Those are things that we're really excited to become more involved in as we open and get settled and have more time to do such exciting work," said Marie Collins, head of conservation, welfare and education for SeaLife North America, during a recent Florida Politics interview.

“Can Brad Pitt rev up Americans for real-life F1 races?” via Steven Zeitchik and Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter — Formula One is at a hairpin moment. It has fast cars, good-looking drivers, drama galore and the kind of intimate appeal other sports envy. But it doesn’t have America. Now, after years of unrealized promise that it can make tracks here, the European-dominated circuit may finally have the weapon it needs with a hot new Pitt movie, F1, which opens this weekend. “It’s going to be fascinating,” says Patrick Rishe, who runs the Sports Business Program at Washington University’s Olin Business School. “You’re taking something that has a very niche clientele and trying to see if you can really make inroads.”

