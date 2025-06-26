‘I won’t back down’: Kat Cammack remains resolute in face of death threats after disclosing ectopic pregnancy

A member of Congress from North Florida says she is facing death threats after her story about an ectopic pregnancy that nearly killed her.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack says her team had to “evacuate our offices due to imminent death threats against me, my unborn child, my family, and my staff” after a Wall Street Journal story brought her story to the world.

Cammack had to convince doctors to give her a necessary shot of methotrexate to expel the embryo due to the doctors’ interpretation of Florida’s then just-enacted Heartbeat Protection Act.

That law bans abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy in many cases, though “substantial and irreversible harm” to the mother (which was the case here) qualifies as legally sufficient grounds for terminating a pregnancy in the first two trimesters.

Cammack was in Congress at the time the law was passed by state legislators and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. But she nonetheless is being blamed by people who seemingly don’t understand the difference between state and federal legislators for the law’s existence.

Cammack, who appealed to the Governor’s staff for intercession during the ordeal, told the WSJ that “fearmongering at its worst” from the Left was to blame for the seeming misunderstanding of the law.

Though she said what she went through “wasn’t an abortion,” Cammack has since gotten “thousands of hate-filled messages and dozens of credible threats from pro-abortion activists” for disclosing one of the most traumatic events of her life. And those threats, she adds, are “taken very seriously” in this climate of “violence against elected officials.”

Despite the threats and invective, Cammack won’t be silenced.

“I won’t back down in the fight for women and families. Ensuring women have the resources and care they deserve is critical. We need real conversations about maternal healthcare in America — conversations based on truth, not fear,” she said Wednesday.