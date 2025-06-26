‘Adam Sandler, the hairdresser’: Jimmy Patronis takes shot at New York mayoral candidate

Florida Republicans continue to blast Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, and a Panhandle Congressman is joining in and invoking film history along the way.

“I cannot believe that New York is about to elect Adam Sandler, the hairdresser, as Mayor of one of the world’s greatest cities. It is unbelievable this is where we’re teetering to with New York City,” said U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis on “Mornings with Maria.”

For those not acquainted with the Sandler oeuvre, Patronis refers to 2008’s “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.”

The premise: “Israeli Special Forces Soldier fakes his death so he can re-emerge in New York City as a hair stylist.”

The issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and antisemitism has been a backdrop to the mayoral campaign thus far, with Mamdani couching his responses carefully. While he has condemned prejudice against Jewish people, he also has refused to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” saying it represents “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

Patronis’ comments on Mamdani follow up on other prominent Florida Republicans ripping the likely next Mayor of the city.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that he expects South Florida real estate values to increase, and has predicted that New York City police officers will want jobs in Florida.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott also expects New Yorkers to be “fleeing to Florida very soon.”