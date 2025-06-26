Skylar Zander: Florida families back Rick Scott’s call to pass ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Sen. Rick Scott has it exactly right. Florida’s senior U.S. Senator recently made a strong case in the Washington Examiner for why Congress must rein in Washington’s out-of-control spending by passing President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

This is the kind of leadership Floridians deserve and America needs.

At Americans for Prosperity-Florida, we regularly hear from families and small business owners who are working hard, paying higher prices, and wondering why Washington continues to waste their tax dollars.

These are the same families Scott talked about: people who just want the chance to build a good life without the government standing in their way.

The Big, Beautiful Bill, which has already passed the House and awaits action in the Senate, is the best chance we have to change direction. The bill would make the Trump tax cuts permanent, cut a lot of unnecessary spending, and restore accountability to programs like Medicaid so they serve those who truly need help, not pay special interests or wasteful projects.

Scott knows what responsible spending looks like. As Governor, he cut taxes more than a hundred times and paid down debt while investing in what mattered most – all while balancing Florida’s budget year after year.

Florida’s economy grew stronger because he and other leaders made the kind of tough choices families have to make every day.

Now, Washington must do the same.

Florida families cannot afford more reckless spending and higher inflation. They want lower prices at the grocery store and the gas pump. They want certainty that the money they send to Washington is used wisely. They want a balanced budget that doesn’t bury our kids and grandkids in debt.

Floridians know that sound budgeting creates jobs and keeps our economy strong. When the government spends responsibly, businesses have the confidence to invest, expand, and hire more workers. Reckless spending and endless debt only drive up interest rates and inflation, choking off growth. Passing the Big, Beautiful Bill will help Florida businesses thrive and protect the good-paying jobs our communities depend on.

Trump’s bill helps us get there. It reins in Washington’s waste, demands work for welfare, and protects important safety nets like Medicaid so they work for the people who truly need them. It puts families first, not politicians or bureaucrats.

Scott has made clear he will not miss this chance to put our country back on a responsible path. We fully support his commitment to deliver real relief to hardworking Floridians and to help President Trump fulfill his promise to make America great again by balancing the budget and stopping wasteful spending.

At Americans for Prosperity-Florida, we stand with Scott and every Floridian who expects Washington to live within its means, just like we do.

Now is the time to get this done and show that fiscal responsibility is more than just talk — it’s what Florida families deserve.

___

Skylar Zander is the state director of Americans for Prosperity-Florida.