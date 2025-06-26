RSA Consulting elevates Melody Arnold to Senior Director

RSA Consulting has promoted one of its lobbyists, Melody Arnold, to Senior Director of Government and Community Affairs, a recognition of Arnold’s leadership, expertise and continued contributions to the firm.

Arnold has worked with RSA since 2021, advancing firm priorities and building strong relationships across the public and private sectors.

“Her in-depth knowledge of public policy, particularly in the health care space, has made her a vital asset to both clients and colleagues,” RSA President and CEO Ron Pierce said. “Recently, she helped secure a significant rate increase for Florida’s Federally Qualified Health Centers by advocating to raise the state rate and draw down additional federal funding.”

In her new role, Arnold will continue leading advocacy efforts and community engagement throughout the firm’s statewide portfolio, and will continue to focus on public policy, political engagement strategy and relationship development across government. But she will now do so from a key leadership position.

“Melody’s strength lies not only in her policy advocacy but also in her ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships,” said Natalie King, Chief Operating Officer at RSA Consulting. “She collaborates with members and staff in The Process to navigate tough issues and find solutions.”

The announcement of Arnold’s promotion comes after the firm hired Dewayne Mallory, a veteran political staffer, to lead the firm’s local efforts in its home community in the Tampa Bay area.

RSA Consulting is a full-service boutique firm offering expertise in government relations, community affairs, strategic planning, and media and public relations. Founded in 2009, the firm now represents more than 100 clients at the local, state and federal level.