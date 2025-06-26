St. Johns County to fund major upgrades to State Road 16, enabling tourist travel

One of the main roads running into tourism-rich St. Augustine will undergo a major makeover to the tune of $25 million.

State Road 16 coming off of Interstate 95 in St. Johns County is slated for road improvements following approval by the County Commission.

“We are ecstatic about moving ahead on these two critical road improvement projects,” said St. Johns County Public Works Director Greg Caldwell. “These improvements will reduce traffic delays, increase roadway connectivity, and enhance the safety of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians that use SR 16.”

The total package includes two elements that will be completed by two different contractors.

The most substantial part of the work will be the construction and widening of State Road 16 from International Golf Parkway to County Road 2209. That element amounts to $21.46 million and was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc., which was the lowest bidder on that part of the project.

That element of work will involve mostly widening the road to four lanes and improvements to intersections in several areas.

The other phase of the project will focus on signalization and other upgrades to State Road 16 intersections with Stratton Boulevard and Industry Center Road. That project will cost about $4.34 million.

The County Commission awarded that contract to Besch & Smith Civil Group Inc. based in St. Augustine, which was also the lowest bidder on that phase of the work. The construction will involve adding two median openings, four traffic signals and crosswalks for pedestrians.

The Florida Department of Transportation is partially funding both of those projects, which are part of a larger commitment by the county to improve transportation.

“These SR 16 projects are two of the current 42 transportation projects budgeted at more than $205 million in the County’s capital improvement program,” Caldwell said.

Outside of State Road A1A and U.S. 1, State Road 16 is probably the busiest thoroughfare for tourists heading to St. Augustine and the lure of the “The Nation’s Oldest City.” Its historic landmarks, dining establishments and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre are major regional draws for visitors. The county has been intent on improving State Road 16 given its heavy traffic flowing into the area from Interstate 95.