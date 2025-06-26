June 26, 2025
Circles of Care appoints independent commission to strengthen safety and patient care

David_Weldon copy
Former Congressman and Physician Dave Weldon will chair the external review.

Circles of Care, a leading behavioral health provider on Florida’s Space Coast, has announced the formation of an Independent Commission to evaluate key aspects of its care model, safety procedures and facility operations.

The initiative comes amid heightened public focus on behavioral health systems and reflects Circles of Care’s commitment to proactively strengthen safety, accountability and trust.

The Commission is chaired by Dave Weldon, a board-certified internist, Army veteran, and former Congressman who represented Brevard County in the House from 1995 to 2009. Weldon currently sees patients at Health First Medical Group and previously provided care to Circles of Care patients early in his medical career.

“This important work is about more than one organization. It’s about showing how institutions nationwide can respond to ever-evolving challenges,” said Rob Salonen, Chair of the Circles of Care Board of Directors.

“The Independent Commission will take a clear-eyed look at the systems in place, listen to the people doing the work, and offer guidance that strengthens safety and care. I commend Circles of Care for undertaking this level of scrutiny, which speaks to our deep commitment to provide excellent care to the people of Brevard County.”

The Commission will focus on five operational priorities:

— Enhancing patient safety, with specialized protocols for vulnerable individuals.

— Supporting staffing excellence, including clinical staff safety and workforce pipeline development.

— Strengthening facility security, covering entry/exit procedures, discharge, and visitor management.

— Refining population segmentation, ensuring appropriate classification of violent individuals, Baker Act patients, and jail transfers.

— Advancing compassionate, secure care, tailored to individuals with acute behavioral health needs.

“Dr. Weldon’s rare combination of medical and legislative experience makes him the ideal leader for this forward-looking initiative,” said Stephen Lord, President & CEO of Circles of Care. “This Commission reinforces our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, especially in our ability to protect our patients, our team, and their families.”

Commission members include respected experts in psychiatric care, secure housing, community policing, behavioral health workforce development, and public safety:

— Dr. Philip Toal, former Senior VP of Residential Services, Aspire Health.

Erika Cooper, psychiatric nurse practitioner with Park Place Behavioral Health Care and staff mentor.

Tim McKinney, founder of United Global Outreach and innovator in peer workforce pipelines.

— Chief Cornita Riley, former Chief of Corrections, Orange County Jail.

— Deputy Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry, incoming Apopka Police Chief.

The Commission’s work is being coordinated by Lisa Nason, an experienced strategist who has led complex, multiagency reviews across healthcare and public systems. The panel held its organizational meeting on Wednesday, June 25. Interviews, site visits, and reviews of internal protocols scheduled over the next several weeks. A report of findings and recommendations will be delivered to the Circles of Care Board of Directors in late July.

A parallel fiscal review will be conducted separately by an independent CPA appointed by the Board.

