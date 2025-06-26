Gov. DeSantis approves child welfare reform legislation

Senate leadership is trumpeting legislation (SB 7012) just approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis that is expected to improve child welfare outcomes in the state.

The measure enhances the collection of data in the battle against child exploitation, with a study of residential bed capacity and of nonresidential service.

It also creates a structure to recruit Child Protective Investigators and case managers.

Finally, it establishes a professional foster care pilot program to serve children with behavioral issues, with short-term, family-like placement options for children in foster care who need extra help or who are emerging inpatient residential treatment. Specialized training will be made available for foster parents, as will crisis intervention and placement stabilization services if they are needed, anytime of the day or night.

Senate President Ben Albritton hailed the legislation

“Data is clear the faster we can get traumatized children into loving, permanent homes, the better off those children will be in the long run,” he said in a Thursday statement.

“We know vicious and immoral criminals are out there each and every day in search of new ways to evade our laws and exploit vulnerable children. The more data we have on when and how this evil is happening, the better chance we have to stay one step ahead of these predators and keep vulnerable children safe. Children are our future, and we are fighting together for their safety.”

Sen. Erin Grall, who introduced the legislation, spotlighted the reforms it could bring to the system.

“We know children can struggle in group homes and more so in institutionalized settings, but benefit, and even thrive, when placed with a family. Florida needs more family-like foster placements for children with high behavioral needs. The professional foster care pilot program will help us identify specifically trained foster families willing to care for a child with unique needs,” Grall said.

“Additionally, this bill provides tremendous opportunities for retirees to stay involved in their communities through the Child Welfare System. This legislation will help Florida recruit retired law enforcement officers, emergency first responders, military servicemembers, teachers, health care practitioners, and others who have specific training and skills honed over their careers in other fields that will benefit vulnerable children in state care.”