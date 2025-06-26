June 26, 2025
James Uthmeier announces arrest of ‘career criminal’ retail thief on Florida’s east coast

Drew DixonJune 26, 2025

uthmeier-3 copy
Zatorya Daniels is accused of stealing more than $20K in merchandise across 4 counties on the Treasure Coast and South Florida.

A “career criminal” with a lengthy arrest history is being charged with two counts of organized retail theft in what prosecutors say was a scheme to steal in excess of $20,000 from retailers in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said law enforcement officials were able to nab Zatorya Daniels following an extensive investigation involving multiple retail outlets in the coastal counties. Daniels is accused of 16 thefts from Ulta Beauty and Walgreens stores following an investigation by law enforcement officials in four different counties stretching from the Port St. Lucie area south to the Fort Lauderdale metro area.

“This career criminal committed at least 16 thefts, stealing more than $20,000 worth of items in South Florida,” Uthmeier said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of Florida law enforcement, her crime spree is over, and our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure she stays behind bars where she belongs.”

Daniels has been convicted of theft charges 20 times previously. In the Treasure Coast and South Florida cases, she’s accused of stealing 276 pieces of merchandise with a combined value of $21,066.

Daniels is suspected of retail theft in St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach and Broward counties. Law enforcement personnel with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation that ended up with the charges being filed.

Uthmeier’s officials said Daniels had accomplices who helped her when she would walk into the retailers and stuff merchandise in her handbag. According to prosecutors, she would then walk out without paying for the goods.

Law enforcement officials didn’t have to go far to arrest Daniels. She was already in custody from a previous arrest on similar charges. If she is convicted of the latest charges, it’s possible Daniels could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison.

The criminal case will be handled by Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Chris Olowin.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories