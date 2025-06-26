James Uthmeier announces arrest of ‘career criminal’ retail thief on Florida’s east coast

A “career criminal” with a lengthy arrest history is being charged with two counts of organized retail theft in what prosecutors say was a scheme to steal in excess of $20,000 from retailers in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said law enforcement officials were able to nab Zatorya Daniels following an extensive investigation involving multiple retail outlets in the coastal counties. Daniels is accused of 16 thefts from Ulta Beauty and Walgreens stores following an investigation by law enforcement officials in four different counties stretching from the Port St. Lucie area south to the Fort Lauderdale metro area.

“This career criminal committed at least 16 thefts, stealing more than $20,000 worth of items in South Florida,” Uthmeier said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of Florida law enforcement, her crime spree is over, and our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure she stays behind bars where she belongs.”

Daniels has been convicted of theft charges 20 times previously. In the Treasure Coast and South Florida cases, she’s accused of stealing 276 pieces of merchandise with a combined value of $21,066.

Daniels is suspected of retail theft in St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach and Broward counties. Law enforcement personnel with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation that ended up with the charges being filed.

Uthmeier’s officials said Daniels had accomplices who helped her when she would walk into the retailers and stuff merchandise in her handbag. According to prosecutors, she would then walk out without paying for the goods.

Law enforcement officials didn’t have to go far to arrest Daniels. She was already in custody from a previous arrest on similar charges. If she is convicted of the latest charges, it’s possible Daniels could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison.

The criminal case will be handled by Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Chris Olowin.