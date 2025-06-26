June 26, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gunster sees 73 of their lawyers ranked as ‘Super Lawyers’
Justice statue, prison cell hallway, scales, blindfolded, legal

Drew DixonJune 26, 20259min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.26.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami approves delay of election to 2026, setting up legal battle with state

HeadlinesSouth Florida

James Uthmeier announces arrest of ‘career criminal’ retail thief on Florida’s east coast

Justice statue, prison cell hallway, scales, blindfolded, legal
1 out of every 3 of the firm's lawyers made this year's ranking.

Dozens of lawyers from one of Florida’s oldest law firms are being recognized for being among the top legal eagles in the state.

Gunster, the legal services firm established in 1925, has 73 lawyers with the firm that have been named in the Super Lawyers listing. Super Lawyers is a service that rates lawyers who have obtained a level of recognition from their peers along with professional achievement. Super Lawyers was founded in 1991.

“This year, approximately one out of every three Gunster attorneys earned the prestigious distinction of being selected to the Super Lawyers list,” a Gunster news release said.

Gunster has 13 firm offices throughout Florida. Much of the firm’s specialty centers on business law. But Gunster has lawyers serving many different disciplines in their offices in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Palm Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa, Vero Beach, and its headquarters in West Palm Beach.

The firm has more than 320 lawyers and consultants along with 300 staff members. Gunster is ranked among the 200 largest law firms in the country by the National Law Journal.

The Gunster lawyers who made the Super Lawyer listings this year include:

Business Litigation

David R. Atkinson Jr.

Timothy S. Danninger.

Alexis Deveaux (Rising Star).

Michael R. Freed.

Jeffrey D. Fridkin.

David Garcia-Pedrosa (Rising Star).

S. Kaitlin Guerin (Rising Star).

Jorge D. Guttman.

William K. Hill.

H. Eugene Lindsey III.

George S. LeMieux.

Edward A. Marod.

Megan K. Moon (Rising Star).

Derek Mountford (Rising Star).

Anta Plowden (Rising Star).

Lauren V. Purdy (Rising Star).

Traci H. Rollins.

Becky Saka (Rising Star).

John A. Schifino.

William J. Schifino Jr.

Preethi Sekharan.

Asghar Syed.

Michael G. Tanner.

David M. Wells.

Business/Corporate

Alexandra D. Gabel (Rising Star).

Michael V. Mitrione.

R. Ryan Morris (Rising Star).

Christopher R. Seifter (Rising Star).

Construction Litigation

Aaron H. Reichelson (Rising Star).

Creditor Debtor Rights

Nicolaos Soulellis (Rising Star).

Eminent Domain

John Little.

Employee Benefits

James B. Davis.

Employment & Labor

Nalani Gordon (Rising Star).

Jounice Nealy-Brown (Rising Star).

Employment Litigation: Defense

Joseph G. Santoro.

Environmental

Luna Phillips.

Estate & Probate

Cullen Boggus (Rising Star).

Debra Boje.

Elaine M. Bucher.

Joshua N. Goldglantz.

M. Travis Hayes.

Peter T. Kirkwood.

Rachel Albritton Lunsford.

Alexander L. Nostro (Rising Star).

Louis Nostro Jr.

William M. Pearson.

Adam Schucher.

Brian C. Sparks.

Estate & Trust Litigation

John P. Cole.

William T. Hennessey III.

Thomas M. Karr.

Steven A. Lessne.

John C. Moran.

Justin Shifrin (Rising Star).

Michael D. Simon.

Elizabeth Bowers Stoops (Rising Star).

Health Care

William P. Dillon.

Bruce D. Lamb.

International

Peter A. Quinter.

Land Use/ Zoning

Brian Seymour.

Media/Advertising

Thomas R. Julin.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Joseph P. Chase.

Dylan T. Coons (Rising Star).

Mahesh H. Nanwani.

Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Devin Moss (Rising Star).

Real Estate

Erica L. English.

Marc L. Faust.

Howard L. Friedberg.

Richard C. Grant.

Tax

Leslie J. Barnett.

Seth J. Mersky (Rising Star).

George L. Metcalfe Jr. (Rising Star).

Matthew J. Scheer (Rising Star).

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMiami approves delay of election to 2026, setting up legal battle with state

nextLast Call for 6.26.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories