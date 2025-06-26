Gunster sees 73 of their lawyers ranked as ‘Super Lawyers’

Dozens of lawyers from one of Florida’s oldest law firms are being recognized for being among the top legal eagles in the state.

Gunster, the legal services firm established in 1925, has 73 lawyers with the firm that have been named in the Super Lawyers listing. Super Lawyers is a service that rates lawyers who have obtained a level of recognition from their peers along with professional achievement. Super Lawyers was founded in 1991.

“This year, approximately one out of every three Gunster attorneys earned the prestigious distinction of being selected to the Super Lawyers list,” a Gunster news release said.

Gunster has 13 firm offices throughout Florida. Much of the firm’s specialty centers on business law. But Gunster has lawyers serving many different disciplines in their offices in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Palm Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa, Vero Beach, and its headquarters in West Palm Beach.

The firm has more than 320 lawyers and consultants along with 300 staff members. Gunster is ranked among the 200 largest law firms in the country by the National Law Journal.

The Gunster lawyers who made the Super Lawyer listings this year include:

Business Litigation

— David R. Atkinson Jr.

— Timothy S. Danninger.

— Alexis Deveaux (Rising Star).

— Michael R. Freed.

— Jeffrey D. Fridkin.

— David Garcia-Pedrosa (Rising Star).

— S. Kaitlin Guerin (Rising Star).

— Jorge D. Guttman.

— William K. Hill.

— H. Eugene Lindsey III.

— George S. LeMieux.

— Edward A. Marod.

— Megan K. Moon (Rising Star).

— Derek Mountford (Rising Star).

— Anta Plowden (Rising Star).

— Lauren V. Purdy (Rising Star).

— Traci H. Rollins.

— Becky Saka (Rising Star).

— John A. Schifino.

— William J. Schifino Jr.

— Preethi Sekharan.

— Asghar Syed.

— Michael G. Tanner.

— David M. Wells.

Business/Corporate

— Alexandra D. Gabel (Rising Star).

— Michael V. Mitrione.

— R. Ryan Morris (Rising Star).

— Christopher R. Seifter (Rising Star).

Construction Litigation

— Aaron H. Reichelson (Rising Star).

Creditor Debtor Rights

— Nicolaos Soulellis (Rising Star).

Eminent Domain

— John Little.

Employee Benefits

— James B. Davis.

Employment & Labor

— Nalani Gordon (Rising Star).

— Jounice Nealy-Brown (Rising Star).

Employment Litigation: Defense

— Joseph G. Santoro.

Environmental

— Luna Phillips.

Estate & Probate

— Cullen Boggus (Rising Star).

— Debra Boje.

— Elaine M. Bucher.

— Joshua N. Goldglantz.

— M. Travis Hayes.

— Peter T. Kirkwood.

— Rachel Albritton Lunsford.

— Alexander L. Nostro (Rising Star).

— Louis Nostro Jr.

— William M. Pearson.

— Adam Schucher.

— Brian C. Sparks.

Estate & Trust Litigation

— John P. Cole.

— William T. Hennessey III.

— Thomas M. Karr.

— Steven A. Lessne.

— John C. Moran.

— Justin Shifrin (Rising Star).

— Michael D. Simon.

— Elizabeth Bowers Stoops (Rising Star).

Health Care

— William P. Dillon.

— Bruce D. Lamb.

International

— Peter A. Quinter.

Land Use/ Zoning

— Brian Seymour.

Media/Advertising

— Thomas R. Julin.

Mergers & Acquisitions

— Joseph P. Chase.

— Dylan T. Coons (Rising Star).

— Mahesh H. Nanwani.

Personal Injury – Products: Defense

— Devin Moss (Rising Star).

Real Estate

— Erica L. English.

— Marc L. Faust.

— Howard L. Friedberg.

— Richard C. Grant.

Tax

— Leslie J. Barnett.

— Seth J. Mersky (Rising Star).

— George L. Metcalfe Jr. (Rising Star).

— Matthew J. Scheer (Rising Star).