June 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate Democrats question ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ criticize plans for ‘makeshift prison camp’
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 6/16/25-Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, debates the budget, Monday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesJune 27, 20254min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida defunds ‘academic boycotts’ of Israel

FederalHeadlines

Watchdog group: Wealthy Republicans like Rick Scott, Vern Buchanan will reap bulk of benefits from tax bill

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.25

FLAPOL061625CH020
The minority caucus criticism follows concerns from environmentalists, tribes.

Senate Democrats hold legal concerns about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plans for an ‘Alligator Alcatraz detention center in South Florida.

Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman will hold a press conference on Friday, airing questions the minority caucus holds about the state’s plans to convert a publicly owned air strip in the Everglades into a remote facility to aid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

An announcement from the party characterizes the facility as a “makeshift prison camp.” Berman is expected to discuss environmental concerns about the proposal and raise questions about the process the Republican administration has employed to establish the institution rapidly.

DeSantis last week said the use of that facility, as well as those at Camp Blanding, will achieve the goal of doubling beds for detaining migrants from 41,000 to more than 100,000.

“The capacity that will be added there will help the overall national mission,” he said.

But after Attorney General James Uthmeier announced plans for the center, environmentalists immediately pushed back.

“This proposal just flies in the face of the public support for environmental protection,” Allie Hartmann, communications director for Friends of the Everglades, told ABC News.

American Indian tribes based in the region also have banded together to oppose the project.

“The Miccosukee Tribe is opposed to the use of our ancestral lands in Big Cypress as a detention facility,” said Miccosukee Chair Talbert Cypress wrote in a statement. “The State would save substantial taxpayer dollars by pursuing its goals at a different location with more existing infrastructure and less environmental and cultural impacts to the Big Cypress and Tribal lands. We are hopeful the state will change course and allow these lands to continue to be preserved.”

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Orlando, has also criticized the plan.

“Donald Trump, his Administration, and his enablers have made one thing brutally clear: they intend to use the power of government to kidnap, brutalize, starve, and harm every single immigrant they can —because they have a deep disdain for immigrants and are using them to scapegoat the serious issues facing working people,” Frost said.

“They would rather us point fingers at immigrants for the housing crisis, violence, lack of healthcare, and high costs that plague our nation rather than blame the inaction of politicians and greedy corporations.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.25

nextWatchdog group: Wealthy Republicans like Rick Scott, Vern Buchanan will reap bulk of benefits from tax bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories