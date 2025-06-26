June 26, 2025
Cory Mills speaks out against same-sex marriage on anniversary of landmark court ruling
Cory Mills claims alleged domestic incident and divorce are politicized and denies abuse allegations by Sarah Raviani.

mills
House Democrats said his remarks showed an 'extreme, but unsurprising, level of hatred.'

A decade after the Supreme Court made marriage equality the law of the land, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills questioned the ruling.

The New Smyrna Beach Republican told Fox News he feels Congress should focus on matters besides social issues. But he also said he personally is opposed to same-sex marriage.

“Congress needs to focus on its key things, which is policy, legislation, fiscal responsibility, being good stewards of taxpayers funding, ensuring that we have a great national security platform, our border security, etc., I’ve never been big on trying to go ahead and get involved in social issues,” he said.

“However, if you ask Cory as Cory, a person who believes that our constitution was framed upon our Christian-Judeo beliefs, it is very clear that marriage can only exist between a man and a woman.”

Fox News broadcast the comments on the 10th anniversary of the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which made clear no state can restrict marriage to only heterosexual relationships.

While Mills stressed that “what a person does in their bedroom has no consequence to what the government’s supposed to be as far as our jobs,” Democrats pounced on the comments as out of step with history and public sentiment.

“Cory Mills coming out against gay marriage on the anniversary of Obergefell is an extreme, but unsurprising, level of hatred,” said Madison Andrus, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). “Clearly, there is no depth Mills won’t sink to.”

Mills is one of three Florida Republican incumbents being targeted by the DCCC next year.

Notably, Noah Widmann, one of the Democrats challenging Mills in this election cycle, posted a statement commemorating the marriage equality ruling.

“Ten years ago today, Obergefell v. Hodges affirmed the fundamental right to marry who you love, making marriage equality the law of the land,” Widmann said. “This anniversary is a powerful reminder that progress must be protected because the fight for equality is far from over. In Congress, I will always defend the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, including the freedom to marry.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

