June 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kat Cammack divulges details of ‘dozens’ of death threats following pregnancy scare

A.G. GancarskiJune 27, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Ron DeSantis urges Donald Trump to visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ after it opens Tuesday

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gov. DeSantis kills the drill, signing HB 1143 to protect Apalachicola River basin

FederalHeadlines

Another presidential poll favors Marco Rubio over Ron DeSantis

Kat Cammack Fox and Friends
'I'm going to come cut out your unborn child, and roast it over a fire.'

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack says it has been “disheartening” to be the target of “the Left” since she divulged the harrowing details of her ectopic pregnancy in a Wall Street Journal story.

“We have received thousands of threatening phone calls, very disturbing calls. Over three dozen actionable, credible death threats, things that are so horrible, like, ‘I’m going to come cut out your unborn child, and roast it over a fire.’ Things that I can’t say on air,” the North Florida Republican said Friday on “Fox & Friends First.”

“But what is really, really scary is the vitriol, and the fact that people don’t even want to look into the details or take accountability for their actions.”

She said, regarding those threatening her, “that they want to resort to violence, that they want to resort to the fearmongering, to shut down people who are in the pro-life community, who want to support women, who want to support families.”

As she told the WSJ, Cammack had to convince doctors to give her a necessary shot of methotrexate to expel the embryo due to the doctors’ interpretation of Florida’s then just-enacted Heartbeat Protection Act.

Despite only being five weeks into pregnancy and being in danger of dying, it wasn’t a sure thing she would get the medical help she needed.

The Congresswoman said Friday that her doctors and nurses were influenced heavily by abortion rights groups’ deceptive messaging in the wake of the law, saying her “health care providers, had been receiving pro-abortion lobby ads to the tune of millions of dollars being spent on these ads that were threatening and scaring doctors away from helping women, saying that they could lose their license, they could go to jail.”

“In the room, I had nurses and doctors showing me these advertisements, saying that they felt uncomfortable because they didn’t want to go to jail. They wanted to help me, but they couldn’t. They felt like they couldn’t do anything,” Cammack related.

“So I literally was laying on the table reading them the law, and it dawned on me as I was sitting there with my husband, ‘This is what women are experiencing because of the fearmongering around women’s health care, and it has to stop.'”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnother presidential poll favors Marco Rubio over Ron DeSantis

nextGov. DeSantis kills the drill, signing HB 1143 to protect Apalachicola River basin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories