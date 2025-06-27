Ron DeSantis urges Donald Trump to visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ after it opens Tuesday

Florida’s Governor is using President Donald Trump’s favorite cable news channel to invite the President to the still-under-construction “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said twice on “Fox & Friends” that Air Force One could land at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport on the edge of the Everglades National Park, which is being used as a detention center for undocumented immigrants starting Tuesday.

“An invitation from me. We can land Air Force One right there, no problem. We’ll get it done. I think the President will be impressed with what these guys are doing out here,” DeSantis told Steve Doocy.

The White House didn’t offer immediate comment when asked about DeSantis’ invitation to Trump, who has endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds for Governor and has thus far resisted pressure to co-endorse First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Whether Trump makes the trek or not, the enterprise will be subsidized by his administration. The vendor-managed project is expected to cost $245 per bed, or $450 million a year, and will be reimbursed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Expectations are that the facility eventually will offer short-term confined shelter for 5,000 undocumented immigrants ahead of their deportation.

DeSantis estimates that 50,000 in Florida will comprise the majority of the inmates to be expatriated.