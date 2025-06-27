June 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis urges Donald Trump to visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ after it opens Tuesday
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJune 27, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gov. DeSantis kills the drill, signing HB 1143 to protect Apalachicola River basin

FederalHeadlines

Kat Cammack divulges details of ‘dozens’ of death threats following pregnancy scare

FederalHeadlines

Another presidential poll favors Marco Rubio over Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump
'We can land Air Force One right there, no problem.'

Florida’s Governor is using President Donald Trump’s favorite cable news channel to invite the President to the still-under-construction “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said twice on “Fox & Friends” that Air Force One could land at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport on the edge of the Everglades National Park, which is being used as a detention center for undocumented immigrants starting Tuesday.

“An invitation from me. We can land Air Force One right there, no problem. We’ll get it done. I think the President will be impressed with what these guys are doing out here,” DeSantis told Steve Doocy.

The White House didn’t offer immediate comment when asked about DeSantis’ invitation to Trump, who has endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds for Governor and has thus far resisted pressure to co-endorse First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Whether Trump makes the trek or not, the enterprise will be subsidized by his administration. The vendor-managed project is expected to cost $245 per bed, or $450 million a year, and will be reimbursed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Expectations are that the facility eventually will offer short-term confined shelter for 5,000 undocumented immigrants ahead of their deportation.

DeSantis estimates that 50,000 in Florida will comprise the majority of the inmates to be expatriated.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis kills the drill, signing HB 1143 to protect Apalachicola River basin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories