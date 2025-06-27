June 27, 2025
Another presidential poll favors Marco Rubio over Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio. Image via AP

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Rubio
Both Florida Men are far behind the Vice President in the early going.

When Florida’s Governor ran for President, hecklers told him to “wait ’til ’28.” But yet another survey of Republicans suggests 2028 may be too late for Ron DeSantis.

He’s a whopping 37 points behind the leading candidate, mired yet again in single digits. And in the latest illustration of an increasingly pervasive polling trend, he’s not even the most favored Florida Man in the prospective field.

“A plurality of Republican presidential primary voters (46%) support Vice President JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 ballot test, while 12% support (Secretary of State) Marco Rubio, 9% support … DeSantis, and 5% support Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” said the Emerson College polling shop.

Rubio has surged since November, when he was at 1%. While DeSantis also improved from 5%, Vance went from 30% to his current level, seemingly cemented as the clubhouse favorite.

While Rubio’s 12% is impressive in comparison to the Governor’s performance, it’s not his best number in a poll.

That distinction belongs to a May Atlas Intel survey, in which he had 19% support, far ahead of the 8% for DeSantis.

For this latest survey, a total of 416 Republicans were polled on June 24 and June 25.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

