Gov. DeSantis kills the drill, signing HB 1143 to protect Apalachicola River basin

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a measure designed to protect one of Florida’s most sensitive natural areas from oil and gas exploration — just as a water crisis in the same region has residents demanding greater accountability from government leaders.

HB 1143, which passed the Legislature unanimously, prohibits drilling for oil or gas within a set boundary around designated national estuarine research reserves. The measure’s primary focus is protecting the Apalachicola River and Bay system, a critical ecological and economic resource for the Panhandle.

“This is about protecting a national treasure,” DeSantis said at the bill signing. “The Apalachicola basin is vital to the environment, to the economy, and to the way of life in this region. This bill ensures that no drilling will threaten this ecosystem.”

The bill codifies protections that were — partially — upheld in court. In April, an administrative law Judge ruled that the proposed exploratory drilling in the Apalachicola floodplain could not proceed, finding that it violated long-standing environmental safeguards, including the area’s designation as an “Outstanding Florida Water.”

Following the ruling — and facing what some observers called an embarrassing legal defeat — the Department of Environmental Protection formally withdrew its preliminary intent to issue the drilling permit. But that decision applied only to the specific permit at issue and remained subject to appeal.

“North Florida has some of the most beautiful coastlines, springs and rivers,” said Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf, the bill sponsor. “These ecosystems are also incredibly fragile, and we must do everything we can to protect them. I’m not willing to risk the beauty of our region, our coastal economy or the health of our environment for the exploration of oil. Too much is at stake.”

“This was one of those rare issues where everyone came together,” said Sen. Corey Simon, a Republican whose district includes the region. “Nobody wants to see oil rigs in the middle of an estuarine preserve that’s the lifeblood of this area.”

Even as the Governor touted environmental protections, the Apalachicola community is facing a water crisis of its own. Residents have been under a boil-water notice for weeks, with reports of foul-smelling, discolored water coming from taps throughout the city.

The crisis stems from damage to the city’s water treatment infrastructure following Hurricane Helene in 2024. The storm compromised key systems, leading to the release of hydrogen sulfide gas into the water supply, which has left the water smelling of rotten eggs and potentially unsafe to drink without boiling.

Attorney General James Uthmeier has opened an investigation into whether city officials mismanaged funds allocated for repairs or neglected critical maintenance. Some state officials have quietly suggested the city’s leaders failed to act quickly despite knowing about the infrastructure weaknesses for months.

“This community deserves answers,” Uthmeier said. “And if there has been mismanagement or worse, we will hold those responsible accountable.”

For environmental advocates, the juxtaposition of the drilling ban and the water crisis highlights a broader truth: Protecting natural resources isn’t just about stopping major threats like oil rigs — it’s also about maintaining the basic infrastructure that supports communities.

“This is a good day because HB 1143 protects the river from catastrophic harm,” said Apalachicola Riverkeeper Georgia Ackerman. “But it’s also a sobering day because right now, families in Apalachicola can’t trust the water coming out of their faucets. Both are urgent environmental issues.”

HB 1143 takes effect July 1.