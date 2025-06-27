Delegation for 6.27.25: VA budget — foreign students — sanctuary — MagLab — blockchain

MilCon budget lines

A Military Construction and Veterans Affairs budget that passed on near party lines in the House could have a significant impact in Florida.

Most notably, the funding bill includes $50 million for upgrades to the Joint Interagency Task Force — South (JIATF-S) Facility in Key West.

“I am thrilled that this bill includes $50 million in critical funding for the Joint Interagency Task Force-South in Key West, which serves as our southernmost military bulwark against illegal narcotics, to upgrade its Command and Control facility and enhance its capabilities so that it can continue to execute its critical national security mission,” said Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican and dean of Florida’s congressional delegation.

The MilCon-VA budget includes a nearly $5 billion, or 3%, increase from Fiscal Year 2025. Several Republicans in the delegation praised the boost in funding for veterans’ benefits and said it would also advance President Donald Trump’s military priorities.

“As appropriators, we are focused on delivering real results for the American people by eliminating waste, demanding accountability, and funding American priorities to keep our country strong and promote fiscally responsible,” said Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican. “This legislation is worthy of the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform, our veterans, and their families and should make all Americans proud.”

But the budget narrowly passed on a 218-206 vote. Just two Democrats supported the budget in the House, and Florida’s Representatives broke down by party lines, with all Democrats in the delegation voting “nay.”

The bill eliminates all diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at the Veterans Affairs (VA) and also prohibits the provision of any gender-affirming medical care. It also prohibits the VA from reporting any information on veterans to the FBI’s background check system, something Republicans said would “protect Second Amendment rights of veterans.”

However, Republicans emphasized the importance of investing in military infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region, a priority as tensions with China escalate.

“The bill strengthens national security by advancing strategic military construction in the Indo-Pacific and reinforces safeguards to prevent adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party from exploiting federal resources,” said Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican.

“It also reaffirms our duty to veterans by fully funding health care and expanding support for those facing mental health challenges, suicidal thoughts and homelessness. These investments reflect a commitment to protect their well-being and quality of life after their service and sacrifice.”

Capping foreign students?

About one in 10 students at Florida’s universities hail from foreign nations. Sen. Rick Scott doesn’t want the number any higher.

The Naples Republican filed legislation in the Senate to cap the number of visas for international students at 10% of any American university’s total enrollment. He just filed the American Students First Act to impose limits on F and M visas.

“The U.S. has world-renowned colleges and universities that students from around the globe aspire to attend, but that cannot come at the expense of opportunities for American students or our national security,” he said.

“We have seen our nation’s adversaries like Communist China use student visas to send members of the Communist Party into the United States as a tool to conduct espionage, intellectual property theft, and recently, bring toxic biological pathogens into our nation. It’s a clear and dangerous loophole in the system.”

The legislation would allow schools to obtain a waiver under certain circumstances related to national security, enabling them to achieve 15% foreign makeup in their student body. But he wants the priority of American schools to be U.S. students.

“President Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio’s efforts to review students’ visas and thoroughly vet all foreign nationals from adversarial nations, particularly Communist China, is critical to protect our students, safeguard our academic institutions, and defend American innovation and our national security interests,” Scott said.

“My American Students First Act is the next step to ensure taxpayer-funded institutions put American students first and invest in our nation’s future success instead of selling out to foreign adversaries.”

Sanctuary crackdown

Florida’s other Senator, Ashley Moody, wants to strip local jurisdictions of federal funding if they adopt sanctuary city policies. She filed the No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act with Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican, to put limits on dollars.

“The days of red states subsidizing the priorities of irresponsible, inept, and radically reckless leaders in blue states is over. Taxpayer dollars should be prioritized in states like Florida, where EVERY SINGLE COUNTY has signed an agreement to help clean up (Joe) Biden’s unprecedented unleashing of criminal illegal aliens into our cities,” the Plant City Republican said.

“The No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act is a critical step toward righting the numerous wrongs of the Biden administration and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are not being used to prop up sanctuary cities and radical agendas.”

Florida enacted a ban on sanctuary city policies in 2019. However, the state has also threatened localities like Orlando and Fort Myers for failing to provide enough cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Moody served as Florida’s Attorney General when that state’s ban first passed. But the enforcement threats came from Attorney General James Uthmeier, who took over as the state’s top legal officer following Moody’s appointment to the Senate.

However, as Moody alluded to, most cities that adopt the sanctuary city label are located in solidly Democratic states. Those jurisdictions include New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, the three most populous cities in the United States.

MagLab madness

The Trump administration froze all funding for the National Science Foundation as part of its push for government efficiency. But Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, wants an exception made to support the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory housed at Florida State University.

“The MagLab at Florida State is home to the world’s highest field magnets and serves as a national and global resource for magnet-related research in nearly all areas of science,” Dunn said.

“Significant funding cuts for this facility will weaken national security, cede technological leadership to America’s global adversaries, and lead to the loss of countless good-paying jobs in the Tallahassee community. We cannot afford to cut funding to this indispensable resource, and I urge the Appropriations Committee to keep this important program in mind as it continues its work.”

While associated with Florida State University (FSU), the MagLab has been operated by the foundation for years.

Dunn sent a letter to the leaders of the House Appropriations Committee urging continued funding for the facility. Seven other members of the delegation co-signed the document, including Republican Reps. Vern Buchanan, Byron Donalds, Jimmy Patronis, María Elvira Salazar and Daniel Webster, and Democratic Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Darren Soto.

“At this moment, China is boasting about surpassing the United States’ world records in high-field magnets for research,” the letter reads.

“We must bolster our commitment to this cutting-edge science, especially in areas that are critical to our national security and our standing as the world’s only superpower. Funding for the MagLab will help keep the facility as the internationally recognized leader in magnet science, development, and construction. Partnerships in magnet technology are central to the success of American business and industry, including fusion companies, defense, MRI/NMR manufacturing, transportation, and energy.”

Blockchain domination

Can the United States become a global leader in blockchain technology? Two Florida lawmakers are working across the aisle to make it happen.

Reps. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, and Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, introduced the Deploying American Blockchains Act, which would direct the Commerce Department to develop a comprehensive framework to “safely and responsibly” deploy blockchain technology nationwide.

“Blockchain is more than cryptocurrency; it’s a next-generation infrastructure that can transform how we secure our supply chains, protect sensitive data, and support rural innovation,” Cammack said.

“The United States cannot afford to sit on the sidelines while China and other adversaries race to set the global rules of the road. I am proud to lead this legislation alongside Congressman Soto to ensure American innovation leads the way in blockchain development.”

Cammack represents the University of Florida, while Soto’s district includes high-tech manufacturers as part of the NeoCity project.

“Blockchain technology is transforming the way we do business, secure data, and power innovation across the globe. With the passage of the Deploying American Blockchains Act, we’re making sure the United States leads — not follows — on this critical frontier,” Soto said.

“This bipartisan effort will strengthen our economy, enhance cybersecurity, and ensure that the development of blockchain technologies reflects American values of transparency, inclusion, and trust.”

‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Plans to convert an airstrip in the Everglades into a migrant detention center have some Democrats in the delegation incensed. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, slammed the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” plan.

“Donald Trump, his administration, and his enablers have made one thing brutally clear: they intend to use the power of government to kidnap, brutalize, starve, and harm every single immigrant they can — because they have a deep disdain for immigrants and are using them to scapegoat the serious issues facing working people,” Frost said.

“They would rather us point fingers at immigrants for the housing crisis, violence, lack of health care, and high costs that plague our nation rather than blame the inaction of politicians and greedy corporations.”

Frost criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for allowing money originally intended for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be diverted toward the project. His Office also labeled Uthmeier, the state official overseeing the detention camp’s development, a “Trump sycophant” for pursuing the plan.

“This was never about public safety. It was never about putting America first. They target migrants, rip families apart, and subject people to conditions that amount to physical and psychological torture in facilities that can only be described as hell on Earth. Now, they want to erect tents in the blazing Everglades sun and call it immigration enforcement. They don’t care if people live or die; they only care about cruelty and spectacle,” Frost said.

“I’ve toured these facilities myself — real ones, not the makeshift tents they plan to put up — and even those detention centers contain conditions that are nothing short of human rights abuses. Places where people are forced to eat, sleep, shower, and defecate all in the same room. Places where medical attention is virtually non-existent. Anyone who supports this is a disgusting excuse for a human being, let alone a public servant.”

Charging solar

Solar power could mean more affordable energy in Tampa Bay, according to Rep. Kathy Castor. The Tampa Democrat just filed the Community Solar Consumer Choice Act, legislation that could incentivize and accelerate the use of solar panels.

“Clean, affordable energy should be within reach for everyone, especially in Florida, the Sunshine State. Unfortunately, nearly half of all households and businesses can’t install rooftop solar because they rent, share buildings, or can’t afford the up-front costs,” Castor said.

“That’s where community solar comes in. It allows neighbors to share the benefits of nearby solar projects — saving them money on their electric bills without needing solar panels on their own roof.”

Castor has pushed for more clean energy efforts since she headed a House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, filed a companion measure in the Senate.

“This bill helps expand these initiatives, especially for working families. It supports states and local governments, creates jobs, and helps cut harmful pollution,” Castor said. “By boosting access to shared solar energy and investing in storage, each community solar project creates $14 million in local economic investment and over 90 jobs.”

Combating carbon taxing

A carbon tax on shipping vessels could bring economic consequences for Florida’s ports, according to Buchanan.

The Longboat Key Republican sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer sounding alarms about a global tax advanced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“The International Maritime Organization’s decision to move forward with a global carbon tax is a serious blow to Florida businesses, ports and the thousands of workers that depend on maritime trade,” Buchanan said.

“This misguided policy will increase costs for American producers and consumers, distort global trade and hand a major advantage to China. At a time when we should be strengthening our supply chains and rebuilding American maritime dominance, this proposal does the opposite. I urge Ambassador Greer and the Trump administration to fight back and protect our workers, industry and security interests.”

He cited the impact on Florida-headquartered businesses, such as World Direct Shipping, based at SeaPort Manatee. Leadership for that company issued support for Buchanan’s position.

“Our short sea service is the leading maritime link between Mexico and the Eastern U.S., supporting over 500 direct and 14,000 indirect jobs in Florida. Even though we emit far less CO2 per ton-mile than truck and rail, the IMO’s global carbon tax applies only to shipping,” said World Direct Shipping co-founder Daniel Blazer.

“This distorts the market by encouraging dirtier, more expensive, and less secure land transport. It also puts thousands of American jobs at risk, increases border congestion, drug trafficking, inflation, and threatens U.S. export markets. I believe the damaging effects of this policy have flown under the radar. If President Trump knew about it, I’m confident he would tie trade negotiations to how countries voted at the IMO and reverse this policy immediately.”

Hurricane recovery

With hurricane season already underway, Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation want the Trump administration to reverse course on staffing cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS).

Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, led a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urging that recent staff cuts be undone immediately.

“These sudden firings at NOAA and NWS directly endanger the health and safety of my constituents and all Floridians,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

“Florida is one of the most hurricane-prone states in the nation. Our families, emergency responders, and local governments rely on NOAA and NWS for accurate, real-time information. Slashing these agencies just as storm season begins is both reckless and dangerous. I’m proud to stand with my Florida colleagues in demanding these job cuts be reversed immediately.”

All eight Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation signed onto the message.

“The Trump administration’s cruel, shortsighted decision to push out NOAA’s critical weather forecasters, data scientists, and storm modelers — just weeks before hurricane season — shows a callous disregard for the safety of all Floridians,” said Wasserman Schultz, co-Chair of the state delegation. “These are the very experts whose work guides local officials, emergency managers, and families on when to evacuate, when to seek shelter, and how to protect their homes and businesses. Cutting them loose is not just shortsighted, it’s dangerous.”

Ghost guns

Moskowitz invoked the memory of constituents killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting as he set his sights on a looming violent threat: ghost guns.

The Parkland Democrat introduced legislation to ban the distribution of blueprints for 3D printing firearms. He worked on the legislation as Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, introduced the companion bill in the Senate.

“It’ll take a multi-pronged approach to end the ongoing gun violence crisis in our country and ensure no community has to face the tragedy my hometown of Parkland did,” said Moskowitz, Co-Chair of the Bipartisan School Safety & Security Caucus.

“That’s only become more urgent with developments from new technology, which is why I’m once again teaming up with Sen. Markey to block 3D-printed ghost guns and devices from our streets. Not only is this equipment nearly impossible to trace, but it can also increase the lethality of traditional firearms. With the safety risk that 3D-printed firearms and accessories pose to communities everywhere, I’m urging Congress to keep our families safe and pass this common sense bill.”

Wasserman Schultz signed on as an introducing co-sponsor of the bill.

The legislation immediately drew opposition from some gun rights groups.

“Your kind have tried this before and were destroyed in court,” posted the National Association for Gun Rights. “We will teach you that lesson again if we must.”

But Moskowitz noted that when he served in the Florida Legislature in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, he successfully shepherded the first gun control measures to pass in the Sunshine State in decades, and those survived court challenges.

“I beat you in Florida, with Republicans, seven years running,” Moskowitz posted. “And by ‘my kind,’ you mean short people?”

ICE oversight

After visiting two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities in South Florida, Rep. Frederica Wilson didn’t like what she saw. Now, the Miami-Dade Democrat wants all members of Congress to visit facilities in their states and report on conditions at centers.

Wilson introduced a House resolution encouraging visits so members can “gain insight into detainee conditions” and “exercise their oversight duty by taking steps to address and reform inhumane practices.”

The resolution asserts that “the administration’s current practices demonstrate a departure from the declared commitment by the United States to maintaining humane immigration policies and risk further entrenching systemic injustice.”

Wilson visited the Krome Detention ICE Facility in Miami-Dade County and the Broward Transitional Center ICE Facility in Broward County.

On this day

June 27, 1950 — “Harry Truman orders U.S. forces to Korea” via History.com — President Truman ordered U.S. air and naval forces to South Korea to aid the democratic nation in repulsing an invasion by communist North Korea. The United States was undertaking a major military operation, he explained, to enforce a United Nations resolution calling for an end to hostilities and to stem the spread of communism in Asia. In addition to ordering U.S. forces to Korea, Truman also deployed the U.S. 7th Fleet to Taiwan to guard against invasion by Communist China. He ordered an acceleration of military aid to French forces fighting communist guerrillas in Vietnam.

June 27, 2024 — “Joe Biden’s disastrous debate pitches his re-election bid into crisis” via CNN — It was clear a political disaster was about to unfold as soon as the 81-year-old Commander in Chief stiffly shuffled onstage in Atlanta to stand 8 feet from ex-President Trump at what may turn into the most fateful presidential debate in history. Objectively, Biden produced the weakest performance since John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon initiated the tradition of televised debates in 1960, which was also held in a television studio with no audience, as was the case on Thursday. Minutes into the showdown, a full-blown Democratic panic was underway at the idea of heading into the election with such a diminished figure at the top of the ticket.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.