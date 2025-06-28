Takeaways from Tallahassee — Rattlers on the board

A top-of-TFT shoutout to Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who’s celebrating a birthday today — and an early happy 39th to Sarah Bascom, marking another trip around the sun this Sunday.

Last Sunday, basketball fans were gifted the two best words in sports: Game 7. The Oklahoma City Thunder (née the Seattle Supersonics) squared off against the Indiana Pacers, setting the stage for what many hoped would be an all-time classic.

For a brief, glorious stretch, it looked like it might be. Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ star guard who had already broken the hearts of Bucks, Cavs and Knicks fans, opened the game with 9 points in seven minutes — including three clean triples.

Then disaster struck.

Haliburton tore his Achilles, sidelining the rising star and effectively ending Indiana’s run. OKC sleepwalked its way through the second half to claim the franchise’s first NBA title — a win that felt more like a whimper than a bang.

But while fans at home may have felt robbed of a true finale, 10 Florida A&M University (FAMU) students were courtside for something even more meaningful — the opportunity of a lifetime through the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program.

The 2025 NBA HBCU Fellowship is a highly competitive, paid Summer internship placing students with NBA teams and the league office. Out of more than 8,000 annual applicants, only 73 were selected this year, and FAMU accounts for nearly 15% of the entire cohort. An impressive showing for the public HBCU in Tallahassee.

The fellowship bridges the gap between the classroom and the high-stakes world of professional sports, offering hands-on experience in social media, marketing, social responsibility and sales.

“I’ve honestly always wanted to work for the NBA since I was a kid. Before I even applied to FAMU, I saw the NBA x HBCU program, and I already knew that’s what I wanted to do,” said Cole Bigelow, a junior working in sales with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the No. 1 seed in the East this year.

The fellowship isn’t just about résumé padding. It’s about transformation — and community.

Ashley Bigbee, a senior broadcast journalism major and president of the NAACP chapter at FAMU, is interning in corporate communications with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the team’s controversial championship run — and some grumbling about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being a “flopper” or “free-throw merchant” (FP’s words, not hers) — Bigbee is thrilled.

“Later this summer, I’ll be writing articles on longtime employees and a big piece that connects with the Oklahoma community, whether that’s a local business, a cultural event or a person,” said Bigbee.

What’s she learning in OKC? How to bring it back to Tallahassee.

“OKC is so community-based. I’ve been thinking a lot about how we can take those ideas and apply them at FAMU, especially in how organizations like the NAACP can collaborate with our athletic teams or other student organizations. There’s power in those partnerships,” she said.

For Jeffrey Hood Jr., a senior also studying broadcast journalism, the road to this fellowship was anything but easy. After two rejections, the third time was the charm — and now he’s working on digital content with the Sacramento Kings.

“This is my third time applying. I didn’t get in my sophomore or junior year, but I just kept pushing. I’ve always loved basketball — high school, college, pros and even overseas games. That passion made me want to be part of this program,” said Hood.

“These people are going to be the future of the industry: managers, bosses, leaders. This fellowship is showing me the importance of networking, staying open, and knowing that I was placed here for a reason.”

Also on the roster of Rattlers making waves across the league:

— Ashley Bryant, Digital Marketing Fellow – Washington Wizards

— Ziya Saffor, Graphic Design Fellow – Portland Trail Blazers

— Kalise Williams, Impact Fellow – San Antonio Spurs

— Zuri Sims, Social Responsibility & Player Programs DEI Fellow – NBA League Office

— Mya Bloodgood, Youth Basketball Development Fellow – NBA League Office

— Niyah Baldwin, Marketing Partnerships & Media Fellow – NBA League Office

— Alaya Dotson, Partnership Marketing & Media Fellow – NBA League Office

As we enter the dog days of summer — when only baseball is left to keep us entertained (Go Rays, Marlins and honorary shoutout to the Brewers from the FP crew) — we wish these Rattlers nothing but success. May they strike a chord with the front office, strike fear into future job applicants everywhere, and, of course, strike again, just for good measure.

‘Outdated and unnecessary’ — Miles of administrative red tape in Florida are on the chopping block under a new law effective July 1. Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a sweeping bill (SB 108) to modernize the Sunshine State’s rulemaking process and increase transparency around state-issued licenses. The measure, which lawmakers unanimously approved in April, mandates a comprehensive, five-year review cycle for all agency rules and imposes stricter timelines and publication requirements on agencies crafting new regulations. The goal, according to Senate President Ben Albritton, is to reduce bureaucratic delays, increase public engagement and ensure that regulations remain consistent with state law. He described SB 108 in March as conceptually boring, but still one of the boldest and most important proposals the Legislature would consider this year.

Go our own way? — Florida is launching a multistate college and university accrediting agency — the Commission for Public Higher Education (CPHE) — to directly challenge existing regional accreditors that today hold a “monopoly” in higher education, Gov. DeSantis said. The agency will be backed by public university systems from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, all Republican-led states that voted for President Donald Trump last year. It’s the culmination of months of coordination between leaders in the Southern states who are frustrated with existing accreditors — particularly the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) — and their insistence on pushing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming on school campuses, DeSantis said.

Another one — Florida officials are pursuing plans to build a second detention center to house immigrants, as part of the state’s aggressive push to support the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration. DeSantis said Wednesday he’s considering standing up a facility at a Florida National Guard training center known as Camp Blanding, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Jacksonville in northeast Florida, in addition to the site under construction at a remote airstrip in the Everglades that state officials have dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ The construction of that facility in the remote and ecologically sensitive wetland about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of downtown Miami is alarming environmentalists, as well as human rights advocates who have slammed the plan as cruel and inhumane.

Sun and sand — The beaches of Walton County will be open to the public again. This week, DeSantis signed a repeal (SB 1622) of a law limiting public access and barring local governments from passing ordinances regarding customary use. That reverses legislation signed by former Gov. Rick Scott. “By repealing the law, we return the authority back to local communities,” DeSantis said. Sen. Jay Trumbull, a Panama City Republican, argued the 2018 measure unfairly singled out Walton County. “Overnight, people who had walked the same stretch of dry beach for generations were being told that they were trespassing,” Trumbull said. That’s not the Walton County I know, and it’s not the Florida I believe in. The people here weren’t asking for anything unreasonable.” Officials also said the bill would aid in combating beach erosion.

Feel-good moment — After drama late in Session appeared to leave the plan dead, DeSantis says a drug treatment research center will be named for Sen. Darryl Rouson after all. The Republican Governor revealed that the Senate and the University of South Florida reached a deal to honor the Democratic lawmaker, who has shared his own story of addiction publicly throughout his political career. Rouson told that personal tale again as he stressed the importance of studying the causes of drug dependency. The legislation initially included Senate language to establish the research center at USF and to name it in Rouson’s honor. However, the House resisted this and killed the project in statute before referring it back to the upper chamber. That created a tense standoff between the chambers late in the Legislative Session. DeSantis, as well as First Lady Casey DeSantis, also engaged in that conversation, with the Governor calling the omission “pettiness.”

— Operation Safe Summer —

Those pop-up smoke shops with identical signage and an inflatable tube guy out front? They’ve been warned — and now some are finding out the hard way that Florida means business.

Agriculture Commissioner Simpson announced earlier this week that “Operation Safe Summer” — a statewide enforcement push that’s thankfully better named than, say, “Operation Midnight Hammer” — is in full swing. The initiative includes inspection sweeps of hemp retailers and manufacturers, with nearly 11,000 packages pulled from shelves this week alone due to violations of Florida’s child-protection standards for packaging, labeling and marketing.

“We have drawn a hard line in Florida when it comes to protecting our children from dangerous and deceptive hemp products,” said Simpson. “‘Operation Safe Summer’ is our latest effort to crack down on bad actors who think they can skirt the law, ignore public safety and profit off high-potency, intoxicating hemp products that endanger our children.

“We will not tire in our commitment to cleaning up this industry, holding violators accountable and sending a clear message: if you refuse to follow the law, you won’t be doing business in Florida.”

Since July 2023, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has seized more than 738,000 noncompliant hemp packages across the state.

So, if you’re a fan of over-the-counter Delta-9, don’t be surprised if your go-to brand suddenly disappears from the shelves.

— Busted —

Floridians of all stripes agree: Get fentanyl off the streets. A substance so small and hard to detect — especially in the hands of kids — is a nightmare scenario.

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced this week that drug suppliers Ron Alexis Wilson and Johnson Christopher Hughes have been charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.

“Authorities seized 12,500 fentanyl pills and more than 3 pounds of fentanyl powder. Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, these drug traffickers are behind bars, and our Statewide Prosecutors stand ready to make sure they cannot threaten Floridians’ lives again,” Uthmeier said.

Hughes was arrested at his residence in Jacksonville. Wilson, however, was picked up 2,000 miles away in Arizona and transported back to Florida with the assistance of local law enforcement.

The yearlong investigation was led by the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, with support from the NorthStar Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Johnna Lessard, a senior assistant statewide prosecutor, will handle the case. D.A.R.E. may not have stuck the landing, but Florida is taking the lead in the national fight against fentanyl.

— Sixty lives —

Human trafficking and kidnapping are horrifying realities — here in Florida and around the world. While some conservatives like to claim they’re the only ones talking about it (remember the “Sound of Freedom” hype in 2023?), the truth is this crisis cuts across ideology. Every rescue is a relief for families and a warning shot to predators: law enforcement means business.

This week, Uthmeier, alongside U.S. Marshal William Berger of the Central District of Florida, announced that 60 children were recovered during “Operation Dragon Eye,” a Tampa Bay-area effort that led to eight arrests, including one on human trafficking charges.

“The real heroes behind this operation are the law enforcement who built and executed this mission,” Uthmeier said. “As your Attorney General and a father of three young kids, protecting children is my top priority. If you victimize children, you’re going to prison. End of story.”

In addition to human trafficking, the charges include child endangerment, drug possession and drug trafficking. The Office of Statewide Prosecution will lead the case, with help from the State Attorneys of the Sixth and Thirteenth Judicial Circuits.

“Sixty kids saved. That number sends the message that Florida will never be a safe place for traffickers,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “At FDLE, we will continue to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. And to any family still missing their child, we will never stop searching until they are brought home safely.”

Great job, boys. You truly made a difference — and yes, we mean that from the bottom of our cold, cynical hearts here at Florida Politics.

— Beauty and the thief —

They say beauty is pain, and definitely not cheap. These days, people will turn anywhere to save a buck (just look at what’s happening on TikTok Shop). But for one repeat offender, cutting corners meant cutting out the register entirely.

Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has charged Zatorya Daniels with two counts of organized retail theft after she allegedly stole more than $21,000 in products from stores across South Florida.

“This career criminal committed at least 16 thefts, stealing more than $20,000 worth of items in South Florida,” Uthmeier said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of Florida law enforcement, her crime spree is over, and our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure she stays behind bars where she belongs.”

The investigation found that Daniels — who has 20 prior convictions for theft — targeted Ulta Beauty and Walgreens locations, swiping 276 items across at least 16 incidents. Her typical method? Enter with a group, fill a handbag while the staff were distracted, and walk out without paying.

The alleged thefts occurred in St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, and Broward counties.

Daniels now faces up to 30 years in prison on the two counts of organized retail theft. Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Chris Olowin will handle the case.

— Ticket to spam-erdise —

Spam’s out of control these days. And we wish we were talking about the canned meat or “Spamalot.” From fake bank alerts to shady emails, robocalls and text scams, it’s open season on anything vaguely believable. Even the Florida Lottery is issuing warnings.

Scammers are now targeting Floridians with messages claiming they’ve won big but need to pay taxes or fees up front to claim the prize. It’s a ruse to steal money or personal information.

“These scams are not only deceitful — they’re dangerous,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “We want to remind our players that the Florida Lottery does not charge fees to claim prizes, and you should never provide your Social Security number, bank details, or make any form of payment in response to a call or message claiming you’ve won.”

The Florida Lottery is asking anyone who gets a suspicious call, email, or text to not engage, not provide any personal or financial information, and report the spam either to the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at (850) 487-7730 or the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA.

The Florida Lottery also reminds players and citizens that lottery tickets can only be claimed in person at a lottery office — hence why any calls or texts should be a big red flag — or by mail with proof of the winning ticket.

— Pill mill spills —

The family behind Pace Pharmacy is facing fresh charges in what authorities describe as an illegal prescription drug operation masquerading as a legitimate business.

Stephen Allen Burklow and Monique Hunter Burklow, owners of the now-infamous pharmacy, were arrested again this week for illegal drug possession, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Their daughter, Laikyn Noel Burklow, was also arrested on a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

This is the second round of arrests for the Burklows. Back in May, Stephen and Monique were charged with racketeering and conspiring to traffic massive quantities of opioids — including 22 kilograms of oxycodone, 26 kilograms of hydrocodone, and nearly a kilogram of hydromorphone.

Stephen now faces 10 felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, five felony counts of identity theft, and 10 misdemeanor counts for unauthorized drug possession. Monique faces one felony and four misdemeanor counts. Laikyn’s arrest adds another layer to the family saga, with a single misdemeanor charge for drug possession without a prescription.

FDLE led the investigation with assistance from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Financial Services, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security Investigations.

“In our communities, there is no room for criminals that greedily profit from the opioid epidemic by trafficking illicit drugs under the guise of a legitimate pharmacy,” said FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams. “I’m proud of the complex and dedicated work by our agents and all our partners to get these thugs off our streets.”

— Renewable popularity —

More Floridians are plugging into clean energy. According to new reports filed with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC), customer-owned renewable energy use continues to surge across the state.

Between 2023 and 2024, renewable generation installations jumped from 249,521 to 292,284 — a 17% increase. Collectively, those systems now generate 2.8 million kilowatts of electrical capacity, up approximately 19% from the previous year. Solar photovoltaic technology remains the preferred method for residential and commercial users.

One of the biggest drivers behind the growth is the PSC’s interconnection and net metering rule, which allows customers to reduce their electric bills by generating their own power. Excess electricity sent back to the grid earns them credit in kilowatt-hours, helping offset their monthly usage.

Since the rule took effect in 2008, customer-sited renewables have grown nearly 500%, from just 577 installations to more than 292,000 today.

Florida’s major private utilities — including Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric, and Florida Public Utilities — are all required to comply with the rule, ensuring timely and secure connections for homeowners and businesses.

State law also mandates that municipal utilities and rural electric co-ops implement a standardized interconnection and metering program for customer-installed systems.

— Victory lap —

Florida’s administrative code is about to get a deep clean.

Gov. DeSantis on Wednesday signed SB 108, a sweeping modernization of the state’s rulemaking process championed by Rep. Toby Overdorf and Sen. Grall. The legislation imposes a mandatory five-year review cycle for all agency rules and enforces faster, more transparent procedures for issuing new ones, with penalties for missing deadlines.

“As President Trump’s DOGE has pushed federally for administrative accountability, so must Florida also have a surgical approach to eliminating waste and stomping out unnecessary regulation,” Overdorf said. “Taxpayers deserve to know where their money is going.”

Among its mandates: agencies must publish searchable versions of incorporated materials, provide full text for emergency rules in the Florida Administrative Code, and report annual licensing timelines. Failure to meet rulemaking deadlines will trigger automatic withdrawals.

Grall, who previously carried similar legislation and co-chaired the Joint Administrative Procedures Committee with Overdorf, called the law “a thorough, systematic review” that boosts oversight and helps lawmakers course-correct if rules deviate from legislative intent.

The bill, described by Senate President Ben Albritton as “conceptually boring” but bold, passed unanimously. It takes effect July 1.

— Standing for Pride —

Members of Florida’s LGBTQ Legislative Caucus are reaffirming their commitment to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities and resisting anti-LGBTQ policies this Pride Month — both in Florida and nationwide.

The caucus includes Sen. Shevrin Jones of Miami Gardens, Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando, Rep. Michele Rayner of St. Petersburg, and Rep. Mitch Rosenwald of Oakland. In a joint release, the group pointed to a wave of “unprecedented and hostile” legislation targeting LGBTQ Floridians since 2021.

“We honor the bravery of the Stonewall trailblazers who fought for our freedom and reaffirm our commitment to carrying that legacy forward in the halls of the Florida Capitol and beyond,” said Smith. “We’re also unwavering in our commitment to stand with the transgender community — especially trans youth and their families — who are facing unprecedented attacks under the Trump administration.”

The lawmakers emphasized the importance of civic engagement, grassroots organizing, and forming strong alliances to defend civil rights and counter extremism.

“We will not be pushed back into the shadows,” said Jones. “Pride is not just about parades — it’s about joy, visibility, resistance, and the power of community and showing up as you are.”

The caucus urged Floridians to celebrate Pride with purpose and unity.

“In the face of rising hate and harmful legislation, our resilience shines brighter than ever, and our communities remain stronger together,” said Rayner.

“To every LGBTQ+ young person wondering if they belong — you do,” added Rosenwald. “And we will keep fighting for a Florida where you can thrive without fear.”

— NAICUSE selects new Chair —

Bob Boyd, president and CEO of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF), has been named the next Chair of the National Association of Independent College and University State Executives (NAICUSE), effective July 1.

NAICUSE represents state-level associations advocating for independent, nonprofit colleges and universities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead NAICUSE at such a pivotal time for higher education,” Boyd said. “As Chair, I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country to elevate the role of independent, nonprofit institutions and expand opportunities for students in every state.”

NAICUSE’s unofficial slogan — “Every State is Different” — reflects the varied sizes and structures of state associations, each designed to meet the unique needs of their member institutions.

Boyd brings a long track record in education policy and advocacy. Before leading ICUF, he served as the organization’s general counsel, taught business law and communications at Flagler College, and worked as a lobbyist focused on education, aviation, and administrative law.

In addition to heading ICUF, Boyd is also president and CEO of the Florida Independent College Fund and serves as Executive Director of the Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority.

His appointments include stints on the Florida Credentials Review Committee and the Florida Talent Development Council, both by Gov. DeSantis, as well as a prior appointment by Gov. Jeb Bush to the U.S. Office of Civil Rights Partnership Team focused on minority higher education in Florida.

— Insurance Awareness Day —

As part of Insurance Awareness Day — that’s today, if it wasn’t on your calendar — the Florida Surplus Lines Association (FSLA) is partnering with state leaders, insurers, and community groups to explore innovative solutions for making Florida more storm-resilient.

With hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and coastal erosion threatening communities year after year, building resilience means preparing well in advance of disaster strikes.

“Resilience isn’t just how we respond to storms — it’s about what we do before they hit,” said Virginia Clancy, FSLA president and VP and Chief Underwriting Officer at TAPCO Underwriters in St. Petersburg. “Mitigating severe weather risks is a statewide effort, and organizations and partners across Florida are continuing to make this a priority.”

To support this effort, FSLA launched the Resilience Hub, an online resource that highlights smart strategies and partnerships designed to strengthen Florida’s storm preparedness.

Key players in that space include the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, Florida International University’s DesignSafe initiative, and resiliency efforts led by the Department of Financial Services and the Office of Insurance Regulation.

According to the Florida Surplus Lines Service Office (FSLSO), Florida’s surplus lines market has grown significantly over the past five years, with expanded flood coverage now protecting nearly 487,000 homes and business policies.

“Over the years, I’ve seen significant advancements in how we approach risk mitigation,” Clancy added. “Many surplus lines companies are now recommending cutting-edge products to reduce exposure, including enhanced private flood insurance and specialized coverage for high-risk properties.”

Proactive policies, such as My Safe Florida Home, backed by Florida lawmakers, continue to help communities harden their homes and adapt to a changing climate.

— Et tu, FSU? —

Everyone knows that Florida State University is a powerhouse in the arts — from film, dance, theater, to music, you name it. But some of FSU’s most impressive work is happening in the dirt. Literally.

This week, FSU announced that Andrea De Giorgi, a longtime professor in the Department of Classics, has been named the 2025–2026 Getty Scholar — a first for the university. De Giorgi was selected for his research in Roman archaeology, visual culture, the social history of Rome’s eastern provinces, and ancient colonization.

“Being named a Getty Scholar is one of the highest honors in the field of ancient visual culture, and it is a great privilege to be part of the Getty Villa community,” De Giorgi said. “I am especially proud to be the first scholar from FSU to receive this distinction.”

The Getty Scholars Program, launched in 1985, has supported over 1,300 scholars from more than 50 countries in deepening the public understanding of cultural heritage.

A graduate of Università di Torino in Italy, De Giorgi earned both his master’s and doctorate in classical and Near Eastern archaeology from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. Since 2013, he has led FSU’s Cosa Excavations in Cosa, Italy — an ambitious project focused on uncovering a Roman bath complex and studying the fortifications and commercial zones of the ancient colony.

“De Giorgi is precisely the type of scholar the Getty Scholars Program seeks to support,” said Tim Stover, chair of FSU’s Department of Classics. “His work is innovative, collaborative and interdisciplinary. Moreover, his pathbreaking and wide-ranging research has developed new audiences for the study of the ancient world.”

De Giorgi has authored three books, edited 40 more, and was named a fellow of the National Humanities Center in 2023. His Getty project will focus on ancient Daphne, a site of enormous historical significance located in modern-day Harbiye, Turkey.

— 125 great years —

Live music lovers in Tallahassee have it good — especially with Florida State University’s College of Music just around the corner. This week, the College announced its 2025–2026 concert season, a celebration of 125-plus years of musical excellence that blends beloved classics with bold, forward-looking works.

More than 35 concerts, operas, festivals, and faculty showcases are on the calendar, offering something for everyone — whether you’re faculty, student, alum, or just a devoted audiophile.

“This season reflects who we are as the FSU College of Music — deeply rooted in more than 125 years of musical and academic excellence while looking into the future of the musical experience,” said Associate Dean Greg Jones. “As we celebrate our rich legacy, we also embrace the exciting possibilities that lie ahead, ensuring that our students and audiences are continually inspired by both tradition and innovation.”

The season officially starts on Sept. 19 with the University Symphony Orchestra’s showcase, which will feature Maurice Ravel’s “Piano Concerto for the Left Hand” performed by Molly Reid, a Doctoral Concerto Competition winner. Ottorino Respighi’s tone poem “Pines of Rome” will be performed as well. The concert will be led by Alexander Jiménez, Professor of Conducting and Director of Orchestral Activities.

A highlight of the season comes March 25 when the College marks the 100th anniversary of the first official FSU orchestra concert with a re-creation of the 1926 program. FSU alum Alexandra Dee will return to conduct the all-women University Symphony Orchestra, echoing the original concert’s performers who were attending when FSU was still a women’s college.

For those who cherish the finer things — music, history, and live performance — this season promises something special.

— Award sweep —

Leon County’s batting average this year? North of.400 — Ted Williams territory. And if you’re a local taxpayer, that’s a stat worth bragging about.

The county government has just won seven National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Awards, bringing its total NACo awards to 118 since 2013. What Beyoncé is to the Grammys, Leon County is to NACo.

The NACo Achievement Awards recognize outstanding county government programs nationwide, spotlighting services, innovations, and initiatives that exceed expectations.

“These recognitions highlight the County’s commitment to excellence in public service,” said Leon County Commission Chair Brian Welch. “Our residents can take pride in knowing the very programs and services that touch their lives have earned the nation’s top honor.”

Leon County’s 2024 wins span several categories: Risk and Emergency Management, County Resiliency (twice), Human Services, Community and Economic Development (twice), and Civic Education and Public Information.

The programs specifically recognized were:

— TEAM Leon

— Sustainable Yard Debris Management Program

— Family Heir Property Support Program

— Lake Munson Action Plan

— Affordable Housing and Home Buyer Support Initiative

— Leading the Way for Family Day

— Leon County Website Relaunch

“This national recognition speaks to the County’s strong organizational culture and unwavering commitment to our citizens,” said County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “It wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our Leon County team and the support of our County Commission.”

Founded in 1935, NACo represents over 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million employees, advocating for smarter policy and stronger local government.

“The Achievement Awards shine a spotlight on the hard work and innovation happening in county governments across the nation,” said NACo President James Gore. “This year’s winners show what it looks like to build thriving communities.”

— Baby, you’re a firework —

The Fourth of July is almost here, and even if you’re feeling a little less patriotic than usual (cough cough), that doesn’t mean you can’t get your summer celebration on.

The City of Tallahassee is hosting its annual “Celebrate America” event at Tom Brown Park from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

The evening kicks off with a performance by the School of Arts and Sciences rock band from 6:15 to 7 p.m., followed by Eleven o Five and a headline set from The Funky Taters with Lili Forbes from 8:20 to 9:45 p.m. In between, expect family-friendly activities, local food trucks, and beer for sale (21-plus with ID). You can also save some cash and pack a picnic — it’s encouraged.

And then comes the big finale: a fireworks show sponsored by the City’s Electric & Natural Gas Utility, lighting up the sky at 9:50 p.m. (sorry, dogs).

To ease parking woes, StarMetro will offer a free shuttle service to Tom Brown Park from the former Sears parking lot at 1500 Apalachee Parkway. There are also some housekeeping rules to follow. No vehicles at all will be welcome past 8:30 p.m., no personal fireworks or (even sparklers) or grills are allowed, no tents in the concert area, and no pets (service animals are allowed).

Event info — including food trucks, beverages, activities, and weather-related updates — is available at Talgov.com/Parks. And because this is Florida in July, keep an eye on the city’s social media accounts for any last-minute weather cancellations.

— F1: 2.0 —

As the great philosophers of Smash Mouth once said: “They don’t stop coming, and they don’t stop coming.” That’s also true of this year’s summer blockbusters — and heading into the Fourth of July holiday stretch, there’s plenty to choose from if you need some cinematic escapism.

In holdovers, “How to Train Your Dragon” pulled off a strong second weekend with $37 million domestically. “28 Years Later” debuted with $30 million — impressive for an R-rated horror sequel released 18 years after its predecessor. If word-of-mouth holds, it could earn its place in the trilogy. In third — and disappointingly so — is Pixar’s “Elio,” which opened at $21 million, marking the studio’s lowest debut ever. But remember, 2023’s “Elemental” also stumbled at launch before quietly turning a profit over months of theatrical legroom. Disney might try the same slow-burn strategy again.

As for newcomers, adrenaline junkies get their fix with “F1: The Movie.” Directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), the film stars and is produced by two time Oscar winner, and every mom’s heart throb, Brad Pitt, Oscar winner for “No Country For Old Men” and man-who-has-been-everywhere-lately, Javier Bardem, Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress nominee from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris, an up-and-comer some readers may know from TV shows such as, “Snowfall,” “Swarm” or “Black Mirror.” It appears that the movie is going to be a huge hit. The film has an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (97% among users), a 7.9 on IMDb, and a 3.8 on Letterboxd. If it’s anywhere as well written as James Mangold’s “Ford versus Ferrari” or Ron Howard’s “Rush,” we’re sure Kosinski will be delivering another ace.

Horror fans, meanwhile, get “M3GAN 2.0,” the campy sequel to 2022’s surprise hit. Gerard Johnstone returns to direct, with James Wan producing, and has “Girls” and “Get Out” star Allison Williams returning along with Jenna Davis, who voiced M3gan, and Violet McGraw, who played Cady in the first film. New to the cast is Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (yes, from “What We Do In The Shadows”). Reviews are mixed so far — 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, 6.2 on IMDb, and 3.0 on Letterboxd — but if you liked the first film’s blend of horror, sci-fi, and absurdity, this one’s doubling down.

Staying in? There’s still plenty. “My Mom Jane,” a Cannes and Tribeca-selected documentary, just dropped on Max — formerly HBO Max, and soon to be HBO Max again if the wind shifts. It follows Emmy winner and TV cop icon Mariska Hargitay as she uncovers the life and legacy of her mother, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield, who died at the age of 34 in a car accident. With a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.6 on IMDb, it’s a hit with critics.

Also streaming: Season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning “The Bear” and the third and final season of Netflix’s “Squid Game.” So, if the vibe this weekend is couch-plus-comfort instead of crowds-plus-concessions, no judgment here.

— Mixed bag for surf —

A tricky weekend ahead on the Gulf Coast, with twitchy choices for waves — if there are any.

The National Weather Service marine forecast for northern Gulf waters shows two pretty different days in terms of surface conditions. Both Saturday and Sunday will see Southeast winds around 10 to 15 knots, but Saturday might be better for sunbathing than surfing. Open seas are forecast at just 2 to 4 feet, meaning any surf will likely be limited to knee-high, if that. A late-week swell reading clocked in at 1.3 feet with a short period of four to five seconds. Not a good omen.

The upside? If you’re headed to the beach on Saturday, the weather looks pretty sunny. But that outlook changes Sunday.

The marine forecast projects open seas to rise slightly to 3 to 5 feet between the Big Bend area and the Alabama state line. That’s going to definitely increase some rideable waves likely more than knee-high, possibly thigh-high or even better.

But there’s a catch to that wave bump. Sunday is going to be real iffy on atmospheric weather with showers and thunderstorms forecast for much of the day. It’s that time of the year, beachgoers. Best not to mess around with any thunderstorms and all too often we hear about Floridians visiting the shore getting struck by lightning. Thunderstorms are going to happen nearly on a daily basis and if you see thunderheads in the distance, get out of the water and don’t become a headline. We’re not saying not to go to the beach, just be on alert these days until the Fall.

Check your favorite website for local weather radar and keep in mind you can get up-to-the-hour updates on sea conditions on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather buoy 42036, moored about 112 miles northwest of Tampa.

— Capitol Directions —

JAMES UTHMEIER — Up arrow — Fighting the good fight to clean up Apalachicola water … with a webcam that looks submerged in it.

CITY OF MIAMI — Crossways — Do y’all really want to be in the crosshairs of DeSantis and Uthmeier?

ROB GONZALEZ — Down arrow — We’re thankful his colleagues stepped in because that was starting to get embarrassing.

APALACHICOLA RIVER — Up arrow — The Forgotten Coast just made Tallahassee remember.

KEVIN GUTHRIE — Down arrow — Less FEMA, more floodplain prisons. Florida’s emergency response strategy is starting to look … theoretical.

LORI BERMAN — Up arrow — Clocked Alligator Alcatraz as pure political theater — somewhere between a tourism gimmick and a Hiaasen subplot.

JENNIFER BRADLEY, VICKI LOPEZ — Up arrow — Delivered real relief without compromising safety — a Surfside fix with staying power.

ERIN GRALL — Up arrow — She’s putting bureaucratic bloat on notice.

DARRYL ROUSON — Up arrow — Kept his cool, took the high road — and still got the name on the door.

SHEVRIN JONES — Up arrow — Florida already knew — but it’s nice of the Victory Institute to make it official.

LAVON BRACY DAVIS, RASHON YOUNG — Up arrow — A mentor moves up, a mentee steps in — that’s what succession planning looks like.

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION — Up arrow/heart emoji — Turning Florida into a state of lifesavers, two hands at a time with CPR and AED laws.

BEACHGOERS — Up arrow — Customary use is back — and South Walton brings the salt like it’s 2017.

‘NICKEL BOYS’ — Up arrow — Justice doesn’t balance, but at least the state’s finally paying part of the tab.

EVERGLADES — Down arrow — The River of Grass is now a moat for Florida Man’s worst ideas.

FLORIDA STUDENTS — Up arrow — Reading and math scores tick upward — and for once, the headlines aren’t about book bans.

UF LAW — Down arrow — Nixed a prez pick over phantom DEI vibes — then handed out honors for a Whites-only thesis. Justitia’s blindfold is slipping.

STATE EMPLOYEES — Up arrow — July 3: When Fridays start on Wednesday.

CITIZENS — Down arrow — Homeowners pay more, execs pocket millions — is this really what “stability” looks like?

FLORIDA CLERKS — Up arrow — New President Doug Chorvat is a humble workhorse with gavel-ready grit.

NEW WORLDS READING INITIATIVE — Up arrow — 10 million books and counting!

SACHS MEDIA — Up arrow — Quick-turn polling on Iran, faster than a B-2 back to base.

MAGLAB — Down arrow — World’s strongest magnets but still can’t yank loose change from the federal sofa.

GROUPER SANDWICHES — Down arrow — $32? Buddy, that ain’t grouper. That’s Groupér.