June 27, 2025
‘This legislation will save lives’: Gov. DeSantis signs Lucy’s Law to curb dangerous boating

Ryan NicolJune 27, 2025

boat-safety-check_18549712538_o
'This law is in honor of so many Floridians whose lives were taken too soon.'

It was the final bill passed in the 2025 Legislative Session. And it’s now law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed Lucy’s Law,” named after 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez, who died during a September 2022 boat crash that left other passengers injured as well.

The measure (HB 289) aims to sharpen some of the penalties associated with dangerous boating and requires the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to set rules for boating safety courses.

Lucy’s parents, Melissa and Andy Fernandez, advocated strongly for the legislation during the Session as a way to strengthen Lucy’s legacy.

“Lucy’s story did not end on the tragic day she was killed. Instead, our loss inspired us to advocate for greater safety on the water and stronger penalties for those who violate the law,” the Fernandezes said in a statement following the bill signing Friday night.

“We’re confident that this legislation will save lives, preventing other families from experiencing our unimaginable loss. We’re grateful to Gov. DeSantis, Representatives Oliver and Lopez, and Sen. Martin for their leadership.”

Per the legislation, if someone leaves the scene of an accident where someone is hurt, but it’s not a serious bodily injury, prosecutors can charge the person with a third-degree felony. In the event of a serious injury, it’s a second-degree felony. Accidents involving death will be punishable as first-degree felonies.

Reckless boating that causes a serious bodily injury will also be treated as a third-degree felony.

Republican Rep. Vanessa Oliver sponsored the measure alongside Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez. Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin carried the companion bill (SB 628).

“As the sponsor of this legislation, I’ve gotten to know the stories of so many who tragically lost their loved ones in preventable boating accidents. This law is in honor of so many Floridians whose lives were taken too soon, and especially for Lucy Fernandez, who we felt with us in every step of this process,” Oliver said in a Friday statement.

“Lucy’s Law is designed to save lives by updating boating requirements to keep pace with the ever-changing realities of life on the water today.”

The chambers debated language as Session wound to a close, with observers wondering whether the bill would fall as part of the tension between the chambers.

But the lawmakers in charge of the bill, along with The Southern Group’s lobbyists, Edgar Castro and Avery Mazur, were able to get the bill across the finish line in part due to advocacy from House Speaker Daniel Perez.

The legislation will take effect on July 1.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

Categories