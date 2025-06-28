Governor signs off on Shevrin Jones-Jason Brodeur bill removing public officials’ info from public view

New public records exemptions are now in place for elected officials and certain relatives, which could conceivably keep them safer in the current climate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 268 on Friday, a bipartisan bill that adds to current law new protections for the partial home addresses and phone numbers of members of Congress, public officers, spouses, and immediate family, including adult children.

First responders and other state employees already were protected from their information being exposed.

Furthermore, the legislation exempts dates of birth, phone numbers, and the locations of minor children’s school and day care facilities from the same exposure.

The legislation, which was introduced by Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones and Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur, includes an explanation of how the “harm” of the information being public exceeds the “public benefit,” stipulating why such protections are necessary to protect current officials and to ensure that fear of being targeted doesn’t keep others from public service.

“Congressional members and public officers are often confronted with making difficult and impactful policy decisions. As a result, congressional members and public officers and their families may receive threats, including, but not limited to, verbal threats, harassment, and intimidation, while carrying out their official duties. Vulnerability to such threats may discourage residents of this state from seeking elected office in order to protect themselves and their families,” the law reads.

Violence against public officials is nothing new and is something all too recent. Just this month, Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and their spouses were targeted by a shooter. The Hoffmans survived, while the Hortmans did not.

The bill had just two no votes in the Senate and two in the House.