Jimmy Patronis hails House passage of bill benefitting military, veterans

One of Florida’s newest Congressmen is celebrating the chamber passing legislation that would help military veterans should it become law.

H.R. 3944 – The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2026 would slot $152 billion into what Rep. Jimmy Patronis’ office says are “critical investments in military infrastructure that support readiness.”

“I’m grateful for President Donald Trump’s and Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership in the passage of this pro-military, pro-veteran legislation. This bill puts America’s veterans, active-duty military, and their families first by providing historic funding that increases the readiness of our troops and ensures that our veterans and military families receive the care and support they need back home. It also bolsters our national security, enhances border protections, and prevents any efforts to undermine veterans’ Second Amendment rights. This bill will go a long way toward assisting the many veterans and military families in Florida’s First Congressional District and ensure our heroes in uniform are well-prepared to defend the homeland,” Patronis said.

Patronis’ office asserts the legislation would “fully fund veterans’ health care programs, veterans’ benefits, and VA programs, providing more than $452 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

“This Military Construction and Veteran Affairs bill allocates $75 million for the design and planning of future barracks, $2 billion for military family housing, and fully funds veterans’ medical care at more than $131 billion, which will go towards veterans’ benefits and toxic exposure-related needs. I’m also pleased to report that this funding measure includes more than $970 million for the Bridging Rental Assistance for Veteran Empowerment program, which is an initiative dedicated to ending veteran homelessness. Our heroes in uniform put their lives on the line 24/7/365, and this bill honors both their sacrifices and those of our nation’s veterans,” the Congressman adds.