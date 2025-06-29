OneBlood urges Floridians to donate blood during America’s patriotic week

During the week celebrating America’s red, white and blue roots, OneBlood is encouraging Floridians to give more red surrounding the Independence Day Holiday.

OneBlood, which has Florida headquarters in Orlando, is urging residents throughout the state to donate blood at One Blood donor centers or on a Big Red Bus July 1 through July 5. The Big Red Blood buses are the mobile units that travel from town to town to assist people who want to donate blood.

OneBlood officials say the blood donations “help patients in our hospitals during the summer months when blood donation collections are challenging for blood centers.”

When residents give blood at one of the One Blood donor centers, they’ll get a free OneBlood 4th of July T-shirt, a $20 eGift card and a wellness checkup.

There are donation centers in many Florida counties and setting up appointments is relatively convenient by clicking on the county you want to donate to. Many counties have more than one location to accept donors at their appointed times.

The blood donation process is becoming even more personalized these days. OneBlood officials say they even allow donors to track their donations to find out where it ends up.

“My OneBlood Journey is a program that will notify you when your donation is on its way to a hospital, and will even let you know which hospital your donation is going to,” the OneBlood website explains. “Next time you donate, look out for your OneBlood Journey email to see what hospital your donation was sent to.”

While OneBlood has plenty of offices and clinics for people to give blood in Florida, the organization has a much larger regional impact.

“OneBlood provides lifesaving products to over 250 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas,” officials with the organization said. The organization also has about 250 Big Red Bus units for providing more mobile access.

The organization requires donors to be relatively healthy, 16 years or old and should weigh at least 110 pounds.