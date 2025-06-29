Additional recreational scallop harvesting season opens for portions of Gulf Coast

More scalloping opportunities are opening up this week in various areas of the Nature Coast and Big Bend regions of Florida.

Bay scallop season officially opens Monday in Franklin to northwest Taylor, parts of Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties. That also includes Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa and runs from July 1 through Sept. 24. The latest recreational bay scallop season comes on top of the season that is already underway in the Fenholloway-Suwannee River Zone that got underway earlier this month and runs through Labor Day.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages the scalloping hobby on the state’s Gulf Coast. But, they advise Floridians that there are some regulations to follow.

“The daily bag limit in these areas is two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel per day,” an FWC press release said. “Throughout the season and region-wide, vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.”

Commercial scallop harvesting is prohibited during the current season. Recreational harvesting can only be done by hand or if hobbyists use a dip or landing net.

There are some additional stipulations, according to FWC officials.

“Recreational harvesters need a Florida saltwater fishing license to harvest bay scallops unless they are exempt from needing a license or have a no-cost shoreline fishing license and are wading from shore to collect scallops (i.e., feet do not leave the bottom to swim, snorkel, or SCUBA and harvesters do not use a vessel to reach or return from the harvest location),” FWC officials said.

Anyone wishing to obtain a Florida Saltwater Fishing license can go to the agency’s website or call 1-888-FISH-FLORIDA (1-888-347-4356).