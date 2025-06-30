Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.30.25

Good Monday morning.

Breaking late Sunday — “FAA alert suggests Donald Trump to visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ the Everglades detention center” via Antonio Fins of The Palm Beach Post — A VIP flight restriction over Ochopee signals a potential visit from President Trump to the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center on Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly invited Trump to the site, which is set to receive its first detainees amid a massive immigration crackdown. The visit would occur as the facility faces fierce opposition, including a lawsuit from environmental groups decrying the project as “ecological vandalism” in the fragile Everglades. Meanwhile, Trump’s hard-line immigration policies are causing conflict even among his Republican supporters in Miami-Dade, where leaders have criticized the administration’s approach to asylum-seekers and the ending of protections for Venezuelan immigrants, creating a complex political backdrop.

___

Breaking late Sunday — “James Uthmeier’s office prepared to open ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ on schedule” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A migrant detention camp dubbed by state officials as “Alligator Alcatraz” will open as scheduled on Tuesday in the Everglades. That’s less than 10 days after the state first received written approval from Washington to pursue the plan. Florida Attorney General Uthmeier proposed the use of the facilities at a meeting with federal officials earlier this month. Shortly after that, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) authorized the use of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, located on the edge of the Everglades National Park, to house migrants. James Percival, Homeland Security general counsel, on June 20, authorized the plan to detain illegal aliens apprehended by both federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and by Florida law enforcement working in agreement with the federal government.

___

Florida House Republicans are beginning the selection process for their future leader, with Mike Redondo poised to become the nominee for Speaker for the 2030-2032 term after securing the support of colleagues. Redondo, who represents District 118 in Miami-Dade County, was elected in 2023, and his designation would continue a trend of leadership from that region, making him the fourth Republican Speaker from Miami-Dade since Marco Rubio in 2006. The party is expected to make the selection official during a meeting in the Tampa area this week.

___

“Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it.”

That line from the famous Robert Redford film of the same name feels just right today.

With the stroke of his pen on HB 1143, Gov. DeSantis reminded the state — and maybe the whole country — that sometimes, when the cause is righteous enough, when the place is sacred enough, and when the people are loud enough, everything really does merge into one.

With his signature on HB 1143, DeSantis delivered a clear and decisive win for the people of North Florida, for the environment, and for everyone who still believes that good policy can prevail over deep pockets.

The bill stops oil drilling dead in its tracks near the Apalachicola River and surrounding estuarine reserves — an ecosystem as fragile as it is vital. It sends a simple, unmistakable message: these Florida treasures are not for sale. Not to Big Oil. Not to anyone.

And let’s be clear — this didn’t happen by accident. Credit starts at the top. DeSantis has built an environmental legacy that few Republicans — or Democrats, for that matter — can match. Now, he’s built a firewall for the hunters and fishermen of the Forgotten Coast.

This was also a masterclass in bipartisan leadership. Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf fought relentlessly to get this bill passed, standing shoulder to shoulder with Democratic Rep. Allison Tant, proving that North Florida’s interests transcend party lines. And Republican Sen. Corey Simon’s leadership in the Senate ensured the bill moved with speed and purpose. When local leaders speak with one voice, Tallahassee listens.

Further, this is a win for the environmental and seafood industry advocates who kept the pressure on. Groups like Apalachicola Riverkeeper, the Downriver Project, and the Florida Shellfish Aquaculture Association never wavered. They reminded everyone — lawmakers and residents alike — that the river isn’t just a place on the map. It’s a way of life, an economic engine and an ecological jewel.

The fact that an out-of-state oil company, armed with lawyers, consultants and a pile of influence, couldn’t buy its way past the people of Florida? That’s a story worth telling. And it shatters the tired narrative that money always wins in Florida politics.

In the end, all things did merge into one. The Apalachicola was, indeed, “cut by ancient floods and runs over rocks from the basement of time.” On some of those rocks are the fingerprints of those who stood up when it mattered. DeSantis. Shoaf. Simon. Tant. Riverkeeper. Downriver. The oyster farmers. The charter captains. And the thousands of Floridians who never forgot what this place means.

Today, with the stroke of the Governor’s pen on HB 1143, the river will run forward, not over drilling rigs or well pads, but as it should. Wild. Free. A little safer now, a little more forever.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against “Senator Thom” Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Tweet, tweet:

—@ElonMusk: The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@PaulFox13: Towards the 4th of July weekend, an old frontal boundary will be lying near or across #Florida. An area of low pressure could develop along this boundary. Models are not particularly aggressive, but this setup occurs occasionally, mostly in June and July. The main threat would likely be heavy rainfall. I’ll continue to watch it and update you through the week.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“‘Alligator Alcatraz’ provides a political ‘boon’ for Ron DeSantis and his top allies” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — At the direction of Gov. DeSantis, Florida is rapidly constructing a high-cost immigration detention center, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” in the Everglades. The facility is a centerpiece of the state’s effort to align with Trump’s aggressive immigration policies, with the stated goal of creating a nearly inescapable detention site in the remote swamp, similar in concept to the original Alcatraz prison. The project is being spearheaded by DeSantis’ appointed Attorney General, Uthmeier.

Politically, the initiative has been a significant boon for both DeSantis and Uthmeier, boosting their national profiles following DeSantis’ failed presidential campaign. The controversial project has garnered thousands of media mentions and is popular among the Republican base, resulting in a surge in fundraising and online engagement for the state party. Supporters frame it as a “win-win,” enforcing immigration laws while enhancing the political stock of its champions, who are aligning with the Trump administration’s agenda.

However, the plan has been met with fierce opposition. Democrats, environmental organizations, and immigration advocates have blasted the project as inhumane and ecologically disastrous. Critics highlight the cruelty of housing up to 3,000 detainees in extreme heat in a makeshift facility. Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit to halt construction, arguing that it threatens the sensitive Everglades ecosystem, including protected wetlands and habitats for endangered species such as the Florida panther.

Despite the backlash, the DeSantis administration is moving forward at a rapid pace, utilizing emergency powers to seize county-owned land and aiming to make the facility operational within just seven days. While the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security has praised the partnership, Trump has not yet publicly commented on it. The project’s swift execution and the Governor’s high-profile promotion underscore its dual purpose as both a hard-line immigration tool and a vehicle for political advancement.

Swag alert — “Republicans are selling ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ T-shirts” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Top Florida Republicans seem to be relishing their moment in the swamp. On Friday, DeSantis continued his publicity blitz around the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention facility the state is building in the Everglades. And on X, the Florida GOP advertised merchandise branded by the facility’s name. “Grab our merch to support tough-on-crime borders!” the official X account of the Republican Party of Florida posted Friday morning. “Limited supply — get yours before the gators do!” The official Florida GOP store now sells $30 “Alligator Alcatraz” T-shirts, along with a $27 hat and a $15 set of beer koozies.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis signs oil drilling ban for Apalachicola River” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis signed a bill to ban oil drilling along the Apalachicola River in Northwest Florida, delivering a win for both environmentalists and fishermen who said the ban was essential to protect their way of life. The Panhandle town of Apalachicola is synonymous with the state’s oyster industry, and fishing contributes significantly to the local economy. Up until the stroke of his pen, it was unclear whether DeSantis supported it. Last week, hundreds of people rallied in Apalachicola, urging the Governor to sign it. “It really shows that there’s power when folks come together,” said Gil Damon, Director of the nonprofit Downriver Project, which fights pollution in what is known as Florida’s “Forgotten Coast.”

“DeSantis signs hurricane recovery law that preempts local land use authority” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis just signed a sweeping new measure aimed at accelerating hurricane recovery, fortifying communities and enhancing government coordination ahead of future storms. Proponents argue that it will strengthen the state and localities’ planning processes before and after natural disasters, while providing homeowners with clear, streamlined permitting resources for rebuilding. Critics contend that while well-intentioned, the legislation lacks key details and overly preempts local land and growth management.

“DeSantis signs’ clean hands’ repeal to ease compensation for the wrongly imprisoned” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has approved a monumental bill repealing a unique restriction in Florida that for decades has blocked some exonerees from receiving proper compensation for the time they lost behind bars. The measure (SB 130), which lawmakers unanimously approved, ensures that while relief for those wronged by the state’s legal system isn’t guaranteed, the path to that relief is no longer obstructed by an arbitrary standard. SB 130 makes three changes to Florida law. Most notably, it eliminates Florida’s “clean hands” rule, which previously barred exonerees with more than one nonviolent felony conviction from being eligible for recompense without legislative action. Florida is the only state with such a rule on its books.

“DeSantis signs boater safety law named for Miami-Dade teen who died in 2022 crash” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — DeSantis signed into law Friday a boater safety bill named after a teenage girl who was killed in a Biscayne Bay vessel crash that also seriously injured her friend, and in which the boat’s operator initially only faced minor charges. House Bill 289 was named Lucy’s Law by its legislative sponsors after 17-year-old Luciana “Lucy” Fernandez, who was embarking on her senior year at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy when she died in the Sept. 4, 2022, boat crash. The main thrust of the law is that boat drivers whose reckless operation of their vessels results in serious injuries now face felony convictions, which were previously only misdemeanors.

“Small business group ratchets up pressure on DeSantis to sign rental tax elimination” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Now that the Florida Legislature has approved a bill eliminating the business rental tax in the state, a small-business advocacy group is increasing pressure on DeSantis to sign the measure. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) already applauded lawmakers and is now urging them to get the Governor to sign the bill (HB 7031). The tax-cut package has been forwarded to DeSantis. “The elimination of the business rent tax is something Florida small businesses have worked toward for several years, and now it is finally a reality,” said Bill Herrle, NFIB Florida Executive Director. “Our members encourage Gov. DeSantis to sign the tax-cut package, which will permanently eliminate the business rent tax. This is historic legislation that continues to make Florida one of the best states in the nation to own a small business.”

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“How DeSantis leaned on emergency powers to build ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in days” via Ana Ceballos, Romy Ellenbogen and Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Nearly three years ago, when Hurricane Ian destroyed a bridge in Southwest Florida and left residents on a barrier island with scant access to drinking water and food, DeSantis leveraged his emergency authority to scramble contractors to reconstruct the bridge. It took less than three days. Now, the Republican Governor is wielding those same powers for something different: building an immigration detention center deep in the Everglades in a week. DeSantis is seizing county land, mobilizing a team of private companies to build a facility big enough to hold 3,000 detained immigrants and deploying Florida National Guard troops to secure the site.

“‘Inhumane’: About 1,000 protest outside planned ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention center” via Shira Moolten and Mike Stocker of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Hundreds of protesters, including Indigenous groups, environmentalists and immigration advocates, gathered to oppose DeSantis’ planned “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention facility in the Everglades. The demonstration, the second in a week, opposed the project on multiple fronts: it is being built on sacred Miccosukee and Seminole land, poses a significant environmental threat to the protected ecosystem, and raises severe humanitarian concerns over the harsh living conditions for future detainees. While Indigenous members held ceremonies and others chanted, construction trucks continued to enter the remote airfield site. The protest, coupled with a new environmental lawsuit, highlights the fierce and multifaceted opposition to what many consider an ecologically destructive and inhumane project.

“Florida porn age restrictions law gets boost from U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Texas case” via Stephany Matat of USA Today Network — A Florida federal court challenge of a law requiring age verification for adult websites has new implications after the U.S. Supreme Court released an opinion upholding a similar Texas law. In January, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker granted the state a stay, meaning the law would remain in effect as appellate courts weighed the case. The Court’s June 27 opinion was split 6-3 on ideological grounds. Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote for the majority, wrote in a footnote that 21 other states, including Florida, have imposed similar age verification requirements “to access sexual material that is harmful to minors.”

“Dentists’ fear: With fluoride out of water, cavities will be in” via Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida is shutting off its fluoride tap by July 1, and dentists are warning of the repercussions, particularly among children and low-income residents. The state will become the second, following Utah, to stop public utilities from fluoridating water. DeSantis signed a law banning the decades-old practice in May, effectively ending what he says amounts to forced medication. Local Central Florida utilities say they’ve already depleted their fluoride supplies or will cease adding the cavity-fighting mineral to their water supplies by today to comply with the new law. In response, dentists advise that residents consider over-the-counter fluoride supplements for their children, whose teeth are still developing, and ensure they use fluoridated toothpaste and mouthwashes. They also recommend eliminating sugar-filled drinks from their diet and getting regular dental checkups. They are, however, concerned about the oral health of Floridians.

“Two new property insurers approved to sell in Florida. More coming, regulators say” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Two more property insurers have been approved to serve Florida’s beleaguered homeowner market, the state Office of Insurance Regulation announced. The office identified the two new companies in a press release as Incline National Insurance Company, headquartered in Texas, and Florida Insurance and Reinsurance Company. According to Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky, this Florida-domiciled company will primarily offer coverage for condominiums and condominium associations. More companies will be announced in the “near future,” Yaworsky was quoted in the release as saying.

Appointed — Nick Primrose (reappointed) to the St. Johns River State College District Board of Trustees.

Appointed — Denise Grimsley (reappointed) to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.

Appointed — Tracy Caruso and Daniel Epstein (reappointed) to the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“U.N. inspector says Iran could be enriching fuel again in a ‘matter of months'” via David E. Sanger and Tyler Pager of The New York Times — The chief United Nations nuclear inspector has widened the divide with the Trump administration over how severely the United States set back Iran’s nuclear program, declaring that it could be enriching uranium in a “matter of months” even as Trump repeated his claim that Tehran had lost interest in the effort. “Frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said. He said that when the United States dropped 14 bunker-busting bombs on Iran’s two uranium enrichment centers, the damage was “severe” but not “total.” In previous interviews, he stated that he believed all of the more than 18,000 centrifuges, buried in underground enrichment halls, had been destroyed or damaged and taken out of operation.

“Intercepted call of Iranian officials downplays damage of U.S. attack” via John Hudson and Warren P. Strobel of The Washington Post — The United States obtained intercepted communication between senior Iranian officials discussing this month’s U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program and remarking that the attack was less devastating than they had expected, said four people familiar with the classified intelligence circulating within the U.S. government. The communication, intended to be private, included Iranian government officials speculating as to why the strikes directed by Trump were not as destructive and extensive as they had anticipated, these people said. Like some others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

“Trump considers forcing journalists to reveal sources who leaked Iran report” via Marina Dunbar of The Guardian — Trump said he is weighing forcing journalists who published leaked details from a U.S. intelligence report assessing the impact of the recent American military strikes on Iran to reveal their sources – and the President also claimed his administration may prosecute those reporters and sources if they don’t comply. Trump doubled down on his claim that the 21 June airstrikes aimed at certain Iranian facilities successfully crippled Iran’s nuclear program. He insisted the attacks destroyed key enriched uranium stockpiles, despite Iranian assertions that the material had been relocated before the strikes. Trump dismissed the leaked intelligence assessment in question, which suggested the strikes only temporarily disrupted Iran’s nuclear development, as incomplete and biased. The report, circulated among U.S. lawmakers and intelligence officials, concluded that the damage inflicted was significantly less than what Trump’s administration had publicly claimed.

“Trump administration targets Florida foster kids, migrant youth for deportations” via Carol Marbin Miller, Syra Ortiz Blanes and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Federal agents on the lookout for undocumented immigrants to deport paid a visit recently to the offices of a state-funded children’s shelter in the Keys. Trying to find the undocumented parents of a child living in the shelter, the agents staked out the parking lot of the office building, assuming they would eventually come there to visit their youngster. At a program dedicated to the welfare of families, federal agents were seeking to tear one apart. The stakeout, detailed during a meeting this month between Florida’s privately-operated foster care providers and the state, is just one example of how the Trump administration’s mass-deportation campaign is encircling vulnerable children who were previously off-limits.

“Justice Department abruptly fires three prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 criminal cases” via Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press — The Justice Department on Friday fired at least three prosecutors involved in U.S. Capitol riot criminal cases, the latest moves by the Trump administration targeting attorneys connected to the massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Those dismissed include two attorneys who worked as supervisors overseeing the Jan. 6 prosecutions in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, as well as a line attorney who prosecuted cases stemming from the Capitol attack, the people said. A letter that was received by one of the prosecutors was signed by Attorney General Pam Bondi. The letter did not provide a reason for their removal, effective immediately, citing only “Article II of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States.”

“Trump terminates satellite data considered crucial to storm forecasting” via Chelsea Harvey of POLITICO — A Department of Defense weather satellite program that collects vital information for hurricane forecasts will stop distributing data products to users Monday. The termination of data products from the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program could lead to dangerous declines in the quality of hurricane forecasts, meteorologists say. That’s especially worrying, they say, as the termination comes in the middle of this year’s hurricane season. “There is no sugarcoating it: hurricane forecasts will undoubtedly be worse after this loss,” said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane expert at the University of Miami. “For anyone near a hurricane-prone area, this is alarmingly bad news.”

“U.S. immigration services changes text alert code for applicants, starting Tuesday” via the Miami Herald — The U.S. immigration service is changing its text alert number, effective Tuesday, July 1. The agency will no longer send text alerts to applicants from the number 468-311, also known as GOV-311. Applicants will see a new number on their phones: 872466, which spells out USA-IMM, short for “USA. Immigration.” USCIS primarily sends text messages to individuals who have opted to receive electronic notifications. This service, often accessed through Form G-1145, allows applicants to receive updates on their case status via text message and email. These notifications typically include the receipt number and instructions on how to check the case status online.

“U.S. Senate launches debate on GOP mega-bill, but passage still not assured” via Jennifer Shutt of Florida Phoenix — The U.S. Senate began floor debate on Republicans’ “big, beautiful bill” Sunday afternoon, though there are several steps to go before the legislation can become law, and any one of those could lead to additional GOP opposition — potentially dooming the measure. Senators must finalize an ongoing review of the bill with the parliamentarian to ensure it meets the strict rules for using the reconciliation process and then run the gauntlet during a marathon amendment voting session. Additional changes to the sweeping tax and spending cuts package, some of which were being worked on during the debate, need to garner the support of nearly every Republican in Congress. Senate Majority Leader John Thune signaled during a brief hallway interview that there may be enough votes for a new twist in the Medicaid changes in the bill — an amendment reducing in some way how much the federal government spends on Medicaid in states that expanded the program as a result of Democrats’ 2010 health care law.

“Republican Senate tax bill would add $3.3 trillion to the U.S. debt load, CBO says” via Fatima of Hussein of The Associated Press — The changes made to Trump’s big tax bill in the Senate would pile trillions onto the nation’s debt load while resulting in even steeper losses in health care coverage, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a new analysis, adding to the challenges for Republicans as they try to muscle the bill to passage. The CBO estimates that the Senate bill would increase the deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion from 2025 to 2034, a nearly $1 trillion increase over the House-passed bill, which the CBO has projected would add $2.4 trillion to the debt over a decade. The analysis also found that 11.8 million more Americans would become uninsured by 2034 if the bill were to become law, an increase over the scoring for the House-passed version of the bill, which predicts 10.9 million more people would be without health coverage.

“GOP bill has $1.1 trillion in health cuts and 11.8 million losing care, CBO says” via Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times — Republicans’ marquee domestic policy bill that is making its way through the Senate would result in deeper cuts and more Americans losing health insurance coverage than the original measure that passed the House last month. The legislation would result in 11.8 million more Americans becoming uninsured by 2034. Federal spending on Medicaid, Medicare and Obamacare would be reduced by more than $1.1 trillion over that period, with more than $1 trillion of those cuts coming from Medicaid alone. The new estimates confirm what many analysts had already predicted, and some Republican lawmakers had feared.

“Sen. Thom Tillis won’t seek re-election after opposing Trump tax bill” via Theodoric Meyer, Liz Goodwin, Mariana Alfaro and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — Sen. Tillis said he will not seek re-election next year, less than 24 hours after Trump threatened him with a Primary challenge for opposing Trump’s massive tax and immigration plan. Tillis’s decision scrambles the 2026 Senate race in North Carolina, where Tillis was running for a third term. It injects fresh uncertainty into Republicans’ push to pass the proposed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump’s top legislative priority, by their July 4 deadline. And it underscores the perils for Republicans of defying Trump in a second term in which his grip on the party is stronger than ever.

“DOGE enters ATF with mandate to slash gun regulations” via Perry Stein of The Washington Post — The U.S. DOGE Service has sent staff to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to revise or eliminate dozens of rules and gun restrictions by July 4, according to multiple people with knowledge of the efforts, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been made public. The initial target was to change 47 regulations, an apparent reference to Trump’s status as the 47th President of the United States, two of the people said. But ATF and DOGE staff are now poised to exceed that goal, with upward of 50 changes planned. Some Republicans in Congress have called for abolishing the agency altogether, and Attorney General Pam Bondi has said she wants to merge ATF with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Trump says he’s found buyers for TikTok” via Katie Robertson and David McCabe of The New York Times — Trump said that he had a buyer for the U.S. branch of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that faces a ban over national security concerns. Trump said, “We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way.” He added that he would need China’s approval, but “I think President Xi will probably do it,” in reference to China’s leader, Xi Jinping. Trump did not disclose who the potential buyers were, saying only that it was “a group of very wealthy people.”

“Trump says Zohran Mamdani must ‘do the right thing’ if elected Mayor of New York City — or risk losing funding” via Erin Doherty of CNBC — Trump said that Mamdani has “to do the right thing” if he is elected Mayor of New York City, or he could see federal funding dry up. “Let’s say this, if he does get in, I’m going to be President and he’s going to have to do the right thing, or they’re not getting any money,” Trump said. “He’s got to do the right thing,” Trump said. It’s not the first time that Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding for local politicians, particularly those in blue states, whose positions he opposes.

— ELECTIONS —

Please, Lord, no — “Can Florida politicians replicate Mamdani’s success? Young Democrats chime in” via Kairi Lowrey and Zoey Thomas of the Orlando Sentinel — The victory of Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic Socialist, in New York City’s mayoral Primary is sparking a debate in Florida about the Democratic Party’s future. Progressives like Rep. Maxwell Frost and mayoral candidate Anna Eskamani are inspired by his unapologetic, grassroots campaign and direct messaging on affordability, viewing it as a model for energizing young voters. Conversely, Republicans, including DeSantis, condemn his agenda as radical socialism, while some Democrats caution that his policies are too extreme for the state. Mamdani’s win symbolizes a generational and ideological clash, forcing a conversation on strategy and what it means to be a Democrat in the Trump era.

“Alexander Vindman, key witness in first Trump impeachment, may run for U.S. Senate in Florida” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Vindman — the now-retired Army officer whose testimony provided critical evidence in the first impeachment of Trump — is now living a much quieter life in Broward County. Heavily involved in public policy and politics, he’d return to a much higher profile if he decides to run for U.S. Senate in 2026, something Vindman said in a recent interview he’s contemplating. “So, what I’m thinking is that I have a strong disposition to serve and that I spent 22 years in the military and I’m always looking for ways to pitch in and how to build communities,” he said. “What am I thinking? I’m thinking, ‘How do I pitch in?’ — but that doesn’t necessarily mean my own run.”

“Petition gatherers organize signature surge ahead of restrictions on citizen initiatives taking effect in July” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Constitutional Amendment Network is staging a weekend petition surge, aiming to gather mass signatures before a restrictive new law takes effect on July 1. The law imposes significant hurdles on signature gatherers, including state registration and mandatory training. In response, the group’s primary goal is to place an amendment on the ballot called “Protect Voters’ Constitutional Power,” which would nullify such legislative restrictions on the citizen-led petition process. This effort is a direct response to DeSantis and the Legislature, who have increasingly sought to make the ballot initiative process more burdensome, setting up a fight over Floridians’ ability to enact policy changes outside of the government’s direct control.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“At CPAC Latino, Maria Salazar says give immigrants contributing to U.S. a chance to stay” via Siena Duncan of the Miami Herald — Immigrants who have been contributing to their U.S. communities for years while in the country illegally should be allowed to earn legal status, Miami Congresswoman Salazar said Saturday during a gathering of conservative Latinos. Salazar, a Republican whose coastal Miami-Dade district includes more than 535,000 people who identify as Hispanic or Latino, spoke about her “Dignity Act” that she drafted with fellow Hispanic Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat The bill, which they introduced in 2023, would offer a way for immigrants who years ago arrived illegally to stay in the United States if they don’t have a criminal record, contribute to the economy and pay restitution.

“Canada seeks answers after citizen dies in ICE custody in Miami detention center” via Grace Bellinghausen of West Palm CW 34 — Canada is pressing for answers after a Canadian citizen died while in U.S. immigration custody in Miami. According to ICE, 49-year-old Johnny Noviello was detained at Miami’s Federal Detention Center while awaiting deportation for a 2023 racketeering and drug trafficking conviction. Noviello was found unresponsive and died on Monday. Canadian consular officials are urgently seeking more information from U.S. officials,” Canada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Anita Anand shared on X. “I offer my sincere condolences to the family.”

“South Florida cities getting millions from settlement in ‘forever chemicals’ legal battle” via Susannah Bryan and Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — South Florida cities from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton are in line for a mega windfall in the form of multimillion-dollar settlement payouts from manufacturers of potentially toxic “forever chemicals” that have made their way into the country’s drinking water. Fort Lauderdale is in line for nearly $35 million. Boca Raton has won $32 million. And Delray Beach has been awarded $15 million. The cities were plaintiffs in a national class-action lawsuit that accused 3M, DuPont and dozens of other manufacturers of polluting the water supply of municipalities around the country with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS — commonly referred to as “forever chemicals.” Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, Dania Beach and Sunrise also joined the class-action suit and are collecting combined damages of $35 million, said James Ferraro Jr., one of the lead attorneys in the class-action case who represented several cities in Florida, Georgia and Massachusetts.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County leaders seek to reduce inmate population, curb costs” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — People struggling with mental illness and homelessness pose persistent problems for the Orange County Jail. Now, county leaders are making a concerted effort to find solutions, mindful that incarceration is often an ineffective response to broader economic and societal challenges. “This isn’t just a jail issue,” said Marni Stuhlman, a longtime mental health expert in Central Florida who served on a mayoral Committee that reconvened in January to study the county-run jail and suggest strategies to tamp down its population and costs. Her views echoed the conclusions of a Subcommittee of the panel tasked with examining jail issues related to behavioral health more closely.

“Reversal of fortune: How a restored Kissimmee River helps save wildlife and battle floods” via Bill Kearney of the Orlando Sentinel — In 1947 The Army Corps took a meandering 103-mile river that snaked through one of the wildest areas in the state, drain it, and carve it into a ruler-straight, 56-mile 30-foot-deep canal dubbed the C-38 — not exactly fodder for the tourism Board. Now, 54 years after engineers eliminated the river and finished the canal, there has been a reversal of fortune. The Kissimmee is a river once again. It took a massive, $1 billion state- and federally funded restoration project to do it, but 44 miles of the river have been restored to its former serpentine path. Over the past four years, the restoration has proven that 40 square miles of wetland cannot only regain the wildlife it once lost, but also slow floods and protect human development.

“Winter Park Commissioners question constitutionality of protest ban on library land” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — A proposed ordinance restricting where people can protest in the city of Winter Park met a buzz saw of skepticism from City Commissioners, with two questioning its constitutionality. “I strongly, strongly, strongly, oppose this ordinance,” Commissioner Warren Lindsey, a criminal defense lawyer, said. “I think it violates the First Amendment. … It is a solution looking for a problem.” Vice Mayor Marty Sullivan also questioned whether the city can legally restrict protests across a large swath of public land, and the Commission ultimately delayed its scheduled vote. The proposed ordinance would place restrictions only on the Winter Park Library and Events Center property adjacent to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

“Proposed Florida toll road would cut through her ‘dining room’ and his nursery” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Becky Burke first learned of the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s plans to build a toll road through the middle of her late-19th century home when she looked at a set of maps pinned on a board at a public meeting last April. “I walk in, look at these boards, and thought: ‘Woah, wait a minute, that’s going through my dining room,'” she said this week. Adam Shafran, who lives across unpaved Bloom Lane from Burke’s property in a rural pocket of Seminole County, learned from a friend that the roadway would cut through his house and nursery of exotic fruit trees. “I’ve lost a lot of sleep,” Shafran said. “I’ve got agitation. I’ve got anxiety. I’ve got visions of bulldozers and trees being cut down.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Ben Diamond message tests possible run against Ken Welch for Mayor” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former State Rep. Diamond is exploring a 2026 St. Petersburg mayoral bid against incumbent Welch, testing campaign messages with a voter survey. Diamond confirmed he is in a “fact-finding stage” to gauge residents’ concerns. The survey portrays Diamond as a White, bipartisan problem-solver and Welch as the city’s first Black Mayor, focusing on affordable housing and public safety. It also tests potential attacks on Welch, including his remote work style and the slow post-hurricane debris cleanup dubbed “Welch piles.” A possible challenge presents tricky optics, pitting two Democrats against each other and a White candidate against the city’s historic first Black Mayor, setting the stage for a potentially competitive race.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Judge orders Jacksonville activist to pay $134,000 after public-records dispute” via Mary Beech of The Tributary — Circuit Judge Kathryn D. Weston ruled last week that a Jacksonville activist must reimburse State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office $134,000 in legal fees stemming from a yearslong fight over access to public records. Curtis Lee, a frequent filer of public records, originally sued Nelson’s office in 2020, alleging violations of the Florida Public Records Act. In 2022, the Court sided with the State Attorney. Nelson’s office then filed a “motion to recover their fees and costs” shortly after – a relatively new provision in the law that allows public agencies to collect attorneys’ fees in the event of frivolous litigation over records. Nelson’s office hired an outside attorney to assist in fighting the lawsuit.

“Lawmakers say they had no idea new slavery memorial is now on display across from Capitol” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Seven years after the Florida Legislature approved a memorial recognizing the tragedy of slavery for the grounds of the Florida Capitol, the bronze statue called “Circle of Chains” has been completed and is on display across the street from the building. Not that anyone is actually aware of that. “I had no idea!” Miami-Dade County Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt said when asked about the public unveiling of the memorial earlier this week. Neither did Miami-Dade County Sen. Shevrin Jones. “I had no idea the memorial had even been installed – and that says a lot,” Jones told the Phoenix. “A monument honoring the pain and resilience of enslaved Africans deserves more than a quiet placement. After seven years of work, there should have been a moment to honor that history publicly.”

“Clay County deputy arrested, fired amid investigation into sexual assault of theft victim” via Teresa Stepzinski of The Florida Times-Union — A Clay County sheriff’s deputy was arrested and fired amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman who reported a theft at her home earlier this month. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said Ryan Perry, 33, was arrested the evening of June 27 on a charge of armed sexual battery under the color of law in an investigation launched June 21 when the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the allegation. Cook said the alleged incident occurred on June 18, when Perry and another deputy — who she emphasized was not implicated — responded to the victim’s Orange Park home to investigate a reported theft.

“JTA will kick off autonomous shuttle service June 30 by offering rides for free” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The self-driving transit shuttles the Jacksonville Transportation Authority has been conceptualizing, designing, testing, engineering and building over the past seven years will finally hit the streets for passengers to ride them on an everyday basis in downtown Jacksonville. JTA will start offering rides on the Bay Street corridor at 7 a.m. June 30, making Jacksonville the first city in the nation where rubber-tired autonomous vehicles, which don’t need onboard drivers to operate them, are a regular part of the mass transit system. JTA eventually will charge a $1.75 fare per trip on the shuttles. However, riding them will be free through Sept. 30, as the agency encourages people to check out the shuttles running between the office tower district of downtown and the sports complex via Bay Street.

“Florida falls on the list of most moved-to states. So where does Jacksonville rank?” via Doris Alvarez Cea and Lianna Norman of The Florida Times-Union — After attracting a wave of new residents during the pandemic years of 2021-2023 — even becoming the fastest-growing state in 2022 — Florida has fallen out of favor in the last year, with more people leaving than entering the Sunshine State. However, according to a new study, Jacksonville is bucking the trend in Florida, one of just two cities in the state ranking in the Top 20 list of most moved-to cities in the U.S. for 2025. Two years earlier, six Florida cities were on the list, including five of the Top 10. The report, from moving and storage company PODS, ranked the city No. 10, down a spot from its 2024 ranking in the same study. U.S. Census Bureau figures support Jacksonville’s standing, listing it among the 15 cities with the most population growth in 2024.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County officials downplayed flood risk. Tropical Storm Debby exposed their failures” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Trident — Tropical Storm Debby didn’t look like trouble. No hurricane-force winds. No mass evacuations. Just forecasts, quietly urgent, calling for historic rainfall. Sarasota County officials weren’t alarmed. Days before landfall, the public works director, who two years earlier had called the county “one of the most flood-protected communities in the state, if not the nation,” went on vacation. On Aug. 5, the rain came. Then the flooding. Then the reckoning. Sarasota County’s stormwater system is designed to steer floodwaters away from homes and businesses and safely to the coast. When Debby hit, the system proved dangerously unprepared when it mattered most, not because the system was overwhelmed, but because those in charge neglected to protect it.

“Man who rushed in to aid girl bitten in Boca Grande shark attack now facing deportation” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — Luis Alvarez, hailed as a hero for helping rescue a 9-year-old girl from a shark attack off Boca Grande, was arrested days later and now faces deportation. His arrest stemmed from a routine traffic stop for driving without headlights, which revealed that he had no license. During the June 11 rescue, witnesses said Alvarez jumped into the water first to scare away the shark and aid the victim. Now, the 31-year-old Nicaraguan immigrant is being held in Collier County Jail for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. While his bravery is undisputed, this was his fourth arrest for driving without a license, highlighting a tragic turn where his legal status overshadows a heroic act.

— TOP OPINION —

“‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is a dystopian pipe dream, not a plan,” via Mary Ellen Klas of Bloomberg — Florida’s Attorney General is pushing a deportation camp he calls “Alligator Alcatraz,” cynically touting the swamp’s alligators as a selling point. This isn’t serious policy; it’s a publicity stunt from a little-known politician facing a tough election. He’s using a cruel gimmick to get Trump’s attention and has already secured $450 million in federal funds.

The “Alcatraz” name is a lie; the camp isn’t for convicts. The proposal is ecological vandalism, threatening sacred tribal lands and decades of restoration efforts in the Everglades. Building a tent city in a flood-prone, hurricane-prone wetland is unsustainable and dangerous. Intense opposition and inevitable lawsuits are likely to halt this ill-conceived scheme.

This project reveals the dystopian priorities of its architect. Appointed by DeSantis, Uthmeier is a loyal culture warrior who aids book bans and sues companies over LGBTQ support. He has a history of shielding powerful interests, running interference on the Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights, and stonewalling a probe into a questionable financial deal involving the Governor’s wife.

Uthmeier’s disregard for the law is most pronounced in immigration, where he has openly defied court orders, most recently earning a contempt charge. He proudly frames his defiance as loyalty to Trump. His rise suggests that brutal political theater may be the new path to power, a sad statement on the erosion of American values, such as compassion and justice.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Florida is building a higher education Trojan Horse” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — DeSantis is championing a Trojan Horse: a new, state-controlled university accrediting agency. This plan is designed to circumvent independent accreditors, such as SACSCOC, which have previously blocked the administration’s attempts to exert political influence over faculty hiring and academic matters at Florida universities. By creating an accreditor ultimately run by politicians, the state could mandate conservative curricula and censor professors without schools losing accreditation status. This is critical because accreditation is required for students to receive federal financial aid. The ultimate goal is to dismantle the bulwark that protects academic freedom, allowing politicians to reshape higher education to fit their specific ideological agenda, a long-held goal of conservative strategists.

“Sheriff’s threats put public safety at risk” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — In Broward County, a public safety dispute has erupted between Sheriff Gregory Tony and the city of Deerfield Beach. Tony is demanding a 10.7% budget increase for police and fire services to fund employee raises, but the city’s contract caps increases at 5%. In response to the city’s resistance, Tony has issued a formal termination notice, threatening to withdraw services by September 2025. City officials call this an unsustainable “bully tactic,” arguing the Sheriff is unfairly forcing cities to solve BSO’s long-standing salary problems. The conflict is being described as a dangerous game of political chicken that jeopardizes residents’ safety, with calls for the city to stand firm against the Sheriff’s ultimatum.

“Give me more to love about my beloved Tallahassee” via Gus Corbella for the Tallahassee Democrat — I’ve called Tallahassee home for 30 years, and I’m critical of it not because I hate it, but because I see its vast, unmet potential every day. A recent study ranked us one of America’s most boring cities, a tragedy considering we have the nation’s largest population of young, educated adults. We let this talent drain away because there are no opportunities for them here. Our leaders must do more to attract companies and support local startups. We need a vibrant culinary and arts scene, not just chain restaurants. We don’t need to be a “big city,” but we must stop our potential from withering on the vine and commit to fostering our unique, youthful spirit.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Additional recreational scallop harvesting season opens for portions of Gulf Coast” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — More scalloping opportunities are opening up this week in various areas of the Nature Coast and Big Bend regions of Florida. Bay scallop season officially opens Monday in Franklin to northwest Taylor, parts of Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties. That also includes Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa and runs from July 1 through Sept. 24. The latest recreational bay scallop season comes on top of the season that is already underway in the Fenholloway-Suwannee River Zone that got underway earlier this month and runs through Labor Day. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages the scalloping hobby on the state’s Gulf Coast. But they advise Floridians that there are some regulations to follow.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Sen. Erin Grall, former Rep. Travis Cummings, Beth Babington, Kelly Mallette, and Carrie DiMuzio Madden. Early best wishes to Andreina Figueroa.

___

