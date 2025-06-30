James Uthmeier’s office prepared to open ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ on schedule

A migrant detention camp dubbed by state officials as “Alligator Alcatraz” will open as scheduled on Tuesday in the Everglades. That’s less than 10 days after the state first received written approval from Washington to pursue the plan.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier proposed the use of the facilities at a meeting with federal officials earlier this month. Shortly after that, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) authorized the use of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, located on the edge of the Everglades National Park, to house migrants.

James Percival, Homeland Security general counsel, on June 20, authorized the plan to detain illegal aliens apprehended by both federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and by Florida law enforcement working in agreement with the federal government.

“As discussed with Attorney General Uthmeier, this email confirms DHS’s interest in working with you to detain aliens under 287g in facilities provided by Florida. If you go forward, we will work out a method of partial reimbursement,” reads an email obtained by Florida Politics from Percival to David Dewhirst, Uthmeier’s Chief of Staff.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin posted on social media that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hopes other states develop similar partnerships with the federal agency.

“Secretary Noem asked for states to partner with DHS on standing up new migrant detention facilities,” McLaughlin posted on X. “Major kudos to Florida AG James Uthmeier for contacting Homeland Security with the idea.”

Uthmeier announced the “Alligator Alcatraz” plan shortly after. The state quickly prepared to open the facility on June 29, bringing 1,000 beds online immediately, according to Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for Uthmeier.

“I’m proud to help support President (Donald) Trump and Secretary Noem in their mission to fix our illegal immigration problem once and for all. Alligator Alcatraz and other Florida facilities will do just that,” Uthmeier said. “We in Florida will fight alongside this administration to keep Florida safe, strong, and free.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week said he also wants Camp Blanding, southwest of Jacksonville, to become available for detainees as well. He shared plans for the layout of the Everglades facility with Fox News this week.

By the end of July, the state should have 5,000 extra beds online, with 3,000 of those at “Alligator Alcatraz,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The additional beds should help achieve Trump’s goal of doubling the 41,000 beds currently available for housing migrants to approximately 100,000. Trump is expected to visit and tour the “Alligator Alcatraz” when it opens on Tuesday, according to NBC News.