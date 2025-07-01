Good Tuesday morning.

Welcome to the world — I imagine it’s easy not to worry about what projects of yours the Governor is vetoing when an angel like this comes into your life. Say hello to Amelia Grace Andrade, daughter of Jessica and Rep. Alex Andrade. She was born on June 30, weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz.

—@ElonMusk: Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their Primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.

—@TomDreisbach: President (Donald) Trump is dropping his lawsuit against pollster J. Ann Selzer. Selzer’s attorney tells me there has been no settlement.

—@RonDeSantis: Universities that are established by the state and funded by taxpayers should be accountable to the people. It may seem like a “hostile takeover” to those who feel entitled to use universities to advance a leftist agenda; if anything, the “hostile takeover” occurred when higher education veered away from its core mission.

—@FBSaunders: @GovRonDeSantis office says (when taking into account back-of-the-bill funding) budget for FY 25-26 totals $117.4B vs. the $117.98B legislature passed. Means after line-item and other vetoes, final budget is about $10M more than initial DeSantis recommendation from Feb.

—@JayCollinsFL: Today, @GovRonDeSantis signed the Florida Budget. I’m proud to have secured funding that supports our first responders, honors our veterans, and expands innovation opportunities for students. We’re delivering real results for all Floridians!

—@JimRosicaFL: Fla. @GovRonDeSantis has OK’d increasing the number of judges in the state (SB 2508, tied to the funding in the main budget bill, SB 2500).

—@JeffreyBrandes: The @myflhouse and @FLSenate have the funds to study this…so do it. Pretending this isn’t a major policy/fiscal issue is political malpractice. We need research and a plan, not the Governor’s “let’s wing it and hope for the best” strategy. Florida deserves better.

—@MarcACaputo: Yes. It’s terrible here in Florida. Don’t come. Save yourselves. The bagels, tap water, and culture are better in New York

“Donald Trump will visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in Everglades when it opens Tuesday, Ron DeSantis says” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — DeSantis announced that Trump would visit a newly constructed immigration detention center in the Everglades on Tuesday, the day it is expected to open. Speaking at a news conference on Monday, DeSantis stated that the facility, which began construction the previous week, would be operational by Tuesday, allowing it to house detained immigrants.

He indicated that Trump’s visit was to “tout what Florida has done” regarding immigration.

The presidential visit was hinted at through a Federal Aviation Administration VIP movement notification issued on Sunday, which imposed flight restrictions typical for presidential travel. According to a source familiar with the plans, Trump is anticipated to be at the Everglades facility in the morning.

This swift construction and opening of the detention center, coupled with the President’s immediate visit, underscores a focused effort on immigration enforcement in Florida. DeSantis highlighted the state’s role, suggesting the facility’s rapid operational status is something the President intends to showcase. The exact details of the facility and the nature of Trump’s remarks are expected to be revealed during the visit.

“DeSantis signs austere budget, saves Florida businesses nearly $1 billion in taxes” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis approved an $115 billion state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a figure lower than the current budget, while still providing nearly $1 billion in tax savings for Florida businesses. DeSantis stated he vetoed almost $600 million in legislative appropriations, though a detailed list of cuts was not immediately released. He lauded Florida’s fiscal management, noting this is the second consecutive year the budget has decreased spending.

The approved budget incorporates significant tax relief, including the elimination of a sales tax on commercial rent, which is expected to generate $900 million in savings. Additionally, it provides approximately $300 million in consumer sales tax breaks, including making the annual back-to-school tax holiday permanent and establishing permanent sales tax exemptions for hurricane preparedness and health and safety items. While a proposed broad reduction in the state sales tax rate and property tax rebates were not included, DeSantis and legislative leaders intend to prioritize a property tax referendum in the next election.

Despite vetoing $1 million for a property tax study and with the fate of many locally funded projects uncertain pending the veto list, the budget does include a 2% raise for state workers. DeSantis highlighted the allocation of $200 million for wildlife corridor land acquisition, $250 million for debt reduction, a $750 million contribution to the rainy-day fund, $250 million for rural land preservation, and increased funding for Everglades restoration. He criticized the House leadership for an “unnecessarily bumpy” Session due to “personal agendas,” crediting the Senate for the budget’s final form.

“DeSantis vetoes funding to study impact of eliminating property taxes” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis has vetoed $1 million for a study on the potential impacts of eliminating the property tax in Florida. DeSantis, at a news conference in Wildwood, said officials don’t need more data while also calling for a ballot measure next year to kill ad valorem taxes on homesteaded property. “We know what needs to be done, so let’s just do it,” DeSantis said, “and we will do it.” The funding was earmarked for the Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) to conduct a study of the state’s property tax structure and the subsequent spending of property tax revenue by local governments, with a focus on the taxation of homestead property. The study originated in tax legislation (HB 7031), which required the study’s completion by Nov. 1.

“Black history, minority teacher scholarships, Black Men feel brunt of DeSantis’ veto pen” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Black history museum, minority teacher scholarships and a mentorship program for Black students all fell to DeSantis’ veto pen. As the Governor continues to decry diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the private and public sector, the Republican Governor killed several line items in the state budget directed at elevating the marginalized. He nixed $750,000 that the Legislature had set aside for a development fund for the Florida Museum of Black History. The Legislature set that money aside to establish a space in Opa-locka to promote awareness and appreciation of Black heritage in the state. Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, had requested the money.

“DeSantis strips public radio and TV funding from final budget” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — For another year, DeSantis vetoed funding for public broadcasting, eliminating $1.3 million for public radio stations’ base appropriations and over $4.4 million in additional funds for public TV stations. The budget had allocated $370,400 per public television station and $100,000 per radio station. While capital renovations were not in this year’s budget, DeSantis still cut funding for these “left-of-center, adversarial outlets.” However, the Florida Channel’s funding remained intact. Allocations include $390,862 for closed captioning, $800,000 for satellite transponder operations, $497,522 for statewide governmental and cultural affairs programming, over $3.1 million for Florida Channel coverage and $256,270 for the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Storm Center.

“Gov. DeSantis not high on Hillsborough Sheriff’s aviation needs” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed over $14 million allocated in the newly approved state budget for a new hangar for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Aviation Section. Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Daniel Alvarez championed the funding request for a larger facility to protect HCSO’s expanding aircraft fleet from storms and provide space for partner agencies. The request argued that the hangar was crucial for supporting Hillsborough County’s growing population through aviation for patrol, investigations, disaster response, and search and rescue. Despite the approved budget initially granting full funding after Senate and House disagreements, DeSantis used his line-item veto power to eliminate the appropriation, making it the third-largest vetoed item.

“Veto list: Gov. DeSantis nixes $1.3M for Homestead kitchen that serves the disabled” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed over $1.35 million allocated for Sunrise Community, a Homestead nonprofit supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These funds were intended to renovate the center’s aging kitchen, benefiting staff and those receiving daily specialized meals and snacks. Rep. Jim Mooney expressed strong disappointment and vowed to secure a new kitchen for Sunrise through alternative means, potentially involving partnerships with the private sector. The Sunrise Community funding was part of $567 million in total vetoes, which also included $5.7 million for College of the Florida Keys projects and $975,000 for the Keys AHEC Health Centers, a program providing medical and dental care to children in Monroe County.

“Cuban, Italian clubs in Tampa area fall victim to Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed funding for three Tampa cultural institutions: $880,000 for the Cuban Club in Ybor City for renovations, $125,000 for the Cuban Civic Club of Tampa for facility improvements and $350,000 for the Italian Club of Tampa for operating and capital costs to stabilize its historic building. The Cuban Club sought funds for repairs to enhance its viability as an event center and storm shelter. The Cuban Civic Club aimed to improve its electrical system and recreational facilities. The Italian Club, a historic landmark, desperately needed the funding for structural stabilization and to continue offering cultural programs after exhausting other funding sources.

$140M state investment brings ‘renewed hope’ to citrus industry — Florida Citrus Mutual cheered the inclusion of nearly $140 million in state money allocated to boost and revitalize Florida’s citrus industry. “This record-breaking investment of nearly $140 million for citrus research and revitalization efforts in Florida’s 2025-26 state fiscal year budget brings renewed hope to the industry. Florida’s citrus growers are incredibly grateful to Gov. DeSantis for his support, signaling his recognition of the industry’s promising research and commitment to building a brighter future for the state’s signature crop,” said EVP and CEO Matt Joyner. “We are deeply appreciative of President (Ben) Albritton, Commissioner (Wilton) Simpson and Speaker (Daniel) Perez for championing this investment.” The bulk of the money — $104.5 million — is directed toward the Citrus Research and Field Trial (CRAFT) Foundation to conduct large-scale field trials focused on grove management, treatments and therapies, disease-resistant varieties and more.

“Rodman-Kirkpatrick Dam safe after Gov. DeSantis vetoes Ocklawaha River Restoration” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Decades of debate over the future of the Rodman-Kirkpatrick Dam in Marion County haven’t ended yet. DeSantis, apparently in response to pleas from Ocala area fishermen, nixed $6.25 million in funding for Ocklawaha River Restoration. The plan to restore the Ocklawaha River’s natural flow would have controversially eliminated the Rodman Reservoir, which was created after the construction of the Rodman Dam in 1968. The topic of the dam’s future long proved divisive, and some lawmakers welcomed DeSantis’ veto. “Thank you to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his veto of the legislative funding request that would have essentially destroyed the Rodman Reservoir and quality of life in our surrounding communities,” said Sen. Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican.

Florida Chamber touts rent tax win — The Florida Chamber of Commerce joined other business interests in hailing the repeal of Florida’s unique sales tax on commercial leases. “After nearly a decade of Florida Chamber-led advocacy, the Florida-only Business Rent Tax — once a $3 billion burden on local businesses — has finally been eliminated and this final round provided another $900 million in annual savings for Florida’s job creators,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “This is a major win for Florida’s competitiveness and local businesses, who will reinvest those dollars into their employees, growth, and communities. We appreciate the Florida policymakers who have helped chip away at this tax on local businesses over the years and are thrilled to see it eliminated altogether, once and for all.”

NFIB celebrates business rent tax repeal — The Florida chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business is celebrating the end of an only-in-Florida tax on commercial leases, which was included in the budget signed by DeSantis on Monday. “Today’s signing is a culmination of a 10-year effort from small-business owners across the Sunshine State who have worked tirelessly to get the business rent tax completely and permanently eliminated,” said Bill Herrle, NFIB Florida Executive Director. “The business rent tax has a direct impact on a small business’s bottom line and by eliminating this tax, small businesses who rent or lease properties will see immediate economic relief. We appreciate the Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis for finally making this a reality for the small business community.”

DeSantis Watch calls out ‘spiteful’ vetoes — Anti-DeSantis group DeSantis Watch sent an email blast after the veto list dropped, criticizing the Governor for some of the items he scratched out. “While Floridians continue to work hard during the state’s worsening affordability crisis, their Lame Duck Governor has kicked sand in their face with spiteful vetoes that undermine access to the critical assistance programs, health care, infrastructure improvements, and public safety resources they rely on to live their version of the American Dream,” the email reads. “… At a time when the cost of groceries, housing, and health care are stretching household budgets thin, Gov. Ron DeSantis has once again shown his utter disregard for the people he was elected to serve in order to prop up his own ego and political ambitions in another disgusting display of the arrogance that is the hallmark of his time in office.”

FMCA thanks Governor, lawmakers for full funding — The Florida Mosquito Control Association issued a statement Monday thanking the Governor and lawmakers for preserving funding for FDACS’ Mosquito Control Program in the budget. “This continuation funding ensures sustained support for small and medium-sized mosquito control programs throughout Florida — programs that are essential to protecting the health of our residents, the safety of our tourists, and the strength of our economy,” said FMCA President Jorge Rey. “By restoring the anticipated $500,000 cut and maintaining the program’s funding at $3.66 million, state leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to proactive, science-based mosquito control. This investment allows local programs to remain vigilant against mosquito-borne diseases and nuisance outbreaks, particularly during Florida’s high-risk mosquito seasons.”

FTBOA thanks ‘key allies,’ Governor for ongoing support — The Governor and lawmakers are getting a ‘thank you’ from the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association now that the budget is signed. “We are grateful to leaders in the Florida Senate who ensured ongoing support for the Thoroughbred breeding industry. Were it not for key Senate allies, Florida’s breeding program would be in a precarious position. We are thankful that Thoroughbred breeding remains a priority in Florida,” said FTBOA CEO Lonny Powell. “With Gov. DeSantis’ approval today, Florida will continue to develop top-quality horses while protecting the important and historic economic, agricultural, and cultural legacy of our state’s Thoroughbred breeding industry. Today’s additional state investment affirms the racetracks’ responsibility to the Florida industry. We anticipate benefits to our breeders as purse incentives drive up market values for the second most valuable state-breds in the nation.”

“Sadowski Coalition lauds DeSantis for preserving affordable housing funds” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Sadowski Coalition praised DeSantis for preserving affordable housing funds in the newly signed budget. The spending plan passed by the Legislature earlier this month includes full allocations for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership and the State Apartment Incentive Loan programs — known as SHIP and SAIL, respectively — which are key cogs in the state’s housing strategy. SHIP routes funding to local governments that they may use to secure partnerships that produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing. It is designed to serve very low-, low-, and moderate-income families. SAIL offers low-interest loans to developers who reserve at least 20% of units for families earning below 50% of the area median income.

“DeSantis vetoes bill requiring DEP to develop statewide plan for waste reduction, recycling” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida has done enough planning for how to cut down on its trash, and it’s a problem that private industry is developing solutions for faster, anyway, according to DeSantis. He just vetoed legislation (HB 295) that would have required the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to develop a new statewide waste reduction and recycling plan, anchored by the state’s 75% recycling goal set in 2008, by this time next year. “This legislation is unnecessary as it perpetuates a cycle of plans and reports without action and does not take into consideration that the private sector is continuously implementing innovative ways to reduce waste,” the Governor wrote in a Friday letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

“Funding to study ketamine use for veterans cut in last-minute vetoes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis doesn’t think his fellow vets should get lost in the K-hole. Among the vetoes rolled out with just hours to go before the next fiscal year begins at midnight: $300,000 for a study of the “longitudinal efficacy of Ketamine for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder among Veterans and First Responders.” The appropriations request was sponsored by Rep. Jon Albert, a Polk County Republican, who carried the request on behalf of the Ketamine Task Force. The task force sought to conduct the study with state funds for 250 former military members, police officers and firefighters.

“DeSantis vetoes utility legislation over green energy credit requirements” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis just cut the power on legislation allowing an experimental change to utility rates. The Governor vetoed the bill (SB 1574), citing objections about language regarding green energy credits in Florida. The bill “requires the Public Service Commission (PSC) to create a new experimental rate mechanism to permit utilities to bill ratepayers for capital investments in renewable natural gas,” DeSantis wrote in a veto message. “The bill also includes a provision requiring the PSC to consider green energy credits when establishing and reviewing utility rate requests that are inconsistent with state energy policy.” The bill won unanimous approval in both the House and Senate.

“Lieutenant Governor, CFO replacements coming soon — but not before July 4 Weekend” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — There’s no rush to pick the state’s new Chief Financial Officer or Lieutenant Governor, DeSantis said in Wildwood. But he added that with the budget finally signed, those appointments are “next on our agenda.” Still, DeSantis cautioned that “no decision has been made” and none will be announced before the holiday weekend. “Those will be in relatively short order. Probably not before July 4, because people are not going to be paying attention. But when we get back on there, that’ll be something that we’re going to do,” DeSantis said. DeSantis has put off these picks for some time, saying in May that with the “dust still settling,” he wasn’t ready to finalize selections to replace former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

“DeSantis may press Trump on FEMA future” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — As storm season approaches, DeSantis seeks clarity from the White House regarding FEMA’s plans and potential changes under the Trump administration. DeSantis questions potential threshold increases for federal financial assistance after storms and whether FEMA programs for individual assistance and local government reimbursement will be devolved to states, possibly through block grants. While stating Florida can manage storm response with federal funding, he’s uncertain about the level of support, even suggesting the Joe Biden administration was more forthcoming with disaster aid than he anticipates from Trump’s. DeSantis awaits a clear directive on federal disaster management.

“Two new property insurers approved to sell in Florida. More coming, regulators say” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — Two more property insurers have been approved to serve Florida’s beleaguered homeowner market, the state Office of Insurance Regulation announced. The office issued a news release on Friday, identifying the two new companies as Incline National Insurance Company, headquartered in Texas, and Florida Insurance and Reinsurance Company. According to Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky, this Florida-domiciled company will primarily offer coverage for condominiums and condominium associations. More companies will be announced in the “near future,” Yaworsky was quoted in the release as saying.

“Hurricane season is stressful, but Florida mental health experts are there to help” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida is now well into the midst of hurricane season, and this time of year can be loaded with stress for residents trying to cope with threatening systems. The 2024 season alone saw three substantial hurricanes strike the Sunshine State in as many consecutive months. As with any hurricane season, just keeping an eye on the weather forecast can create mental health pressure for anyone in a storm’s potential path. The Florida Association of Managing Entities (FAME) says managing mental health during the season, which lasts until Nov. 30, is just as important as any other storm plans, such as learning evacuation routes and gathering storm supplies.

“Florida GOP Congressional delegation members urge passage of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Members of Florida’s congressional delegation, led by House Ways and Means Committee Vice Chair Rep. Vern Buchanan, issued an open letter to Floridians urging Congress to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The 11 lawmakers asserted that the legislation represents the “largest tax cut for working- and middle-class families in history” and is crucial for economic growth and national security. “The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will lower taxes for hardworking families, seniors and small businesses, protect Medicaid and strengthen America’s border security. We are committed to seeing this bill become law on behalf of all Floridians,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter. The bill aims to boost wages and take-home pay, support Florida’s tourism-driven economy, offer relief for seniors and reduce taxes for small businesses.

“Gang violence in Haiti is reason to end TPS, deport Haitians, Trump administration says” via Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — The Trump administration is using Haiti’s “widespread” gang violence, along with the State Department’s recent decision to designate several of the country’s most powerful armed groups as “foreign terrorists,” to justify ending temporary deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living and working in the United States. While the Biden administration had used Haiti’s unabated gang violence as a reason to protect Haitians in the United States from deportation by redesignating and extending Temporary Protected Status, the Trump administration is now doing the contrary. In Federal Register documents, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem highlights Haiti’s “widespread gang violence,” lawlessness and lack of a functioning government in the agency’s argument to end TPS for Haitians.

—“‘Protection, not deportation’: Miami Haitian leaders call for reversal of TPS decision” via Churchill Ndonwie of the Miami Herald

“ICE is arresting migrants in worksite raids. Employers are largely escaping charges.” via Marianne LeVine, Lauren Kaori Gurley and Aaron Schaffer of The Washington Post — The Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement operations have overwhelmingly focused on arresting workers rather than punishing employers. Since the start of the year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has posted news releases regarding approximately two dozen raids on the “Worksite Enforcement” section of its website. Local news outlets have documented dozens more. The Washington Post was able to identify only one employer charged after the raids ICE has publicized. The Post reviewed court filings and searched for records involving individuals named in corporate records of businesses DHS has raided.

“Matt Gaetz accidentally leaks cannabis contract with Trulieve” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — The leaks keep coming for former Congressman Gaetz. After the conservative TV host accidentally revealed his text messages between his mother discussing Gaetz’s criticism of Trump and his wife’s pregnancy, it appears he also disclosed his lucrative contract to help Florida’s leading cannabis operator, Trulieve, gain favor with the Trump administration. The same TikTok user who recorded Gaetz scrolling through his text messages as he sat on an airplane also snapped a picture of the Florida man’s laptop screen, showing his contract with a firm associated with Trulieve to provide “administration-related guidance.” In response to a comment on her original video, the user posted the photo with the caption, “Gigantic font. No privacy screen on his phone, NOR ON HIS LAPTOP.”

“Gaetz and his wife Ginger Luckey announce ‘Baby Gaetz’” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News Journal — Gaetz will soon be a father. Gaetz’s wife, Luckey, announced that the couple were expecting their first child together via a social media post on X. “Baby Gaetz coming 2025,” she wrote in the post, which was shared along with a photo of the couple standing together, showing off her baby bump and a sonogram. Gaetz, 43, resigned from his role as U.S. Representative of Florida’s 1st Congressional District after news broke that he was being considered as Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz’s nomination was plagued by allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, which Gaetz has vehemently denied.

“Miami Mayor candidate sues to block election delay, calls move an ‘outrageous abuse of power’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, one of nine candidates running for Mayor in the now-canceled November election, has filed a lawsuit challenging the City Commission’s decision to delay the vote until next year. Doing so without voter consent was both an “outrageous abuse of power” and illegal, he said in a statement, citing prior warnings from DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier against it. “We are stunned by the brazen actions of Miami’s elected officials,” said Gonzalez, who served as Miami City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer from December 2017 to February 2020. “Disenfranchising voters undermines our democracy and robs citizens of their voice at the ballot box. If they can steal an election, what else can they steal!?”

“Cuban man who lived in the U.S for 60 years dies in ICE detention in Miami” via Syra Ortiz Blanes and Claire Healy of the Miami Herald — A 75-year-old Cuban man who arrived in the United States nearly six decades ago died Thursday after three weeks in immigration detention in Miami. Isidro Perez is the fifth person to die in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Florida this year. Half of all deaths since January in the agency’s custody nationwide have been in Florida. Perez arrived in the U.S. in 1966. On June 5, ICE arrested him “during a law enforcement action in Key Largo,” though the agency did not release details about the operation. His cause of death is under investigation. Perez was being held at the Krome Detention Center in southwest Miami-Dade County.

“Veto list: DeSantis axes $5.7M in earmarks for College of the Florida Keys from state budget” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis cut $567 million from the coming state budget. Two of the earmarks axed were for projects at the College of the Florida Keys. That includes $3.5 million lawmakers agreed to apportion for an overhaul of the school’s aged air conditioning system and $2.2 million to expand programs at a new Marine and Maritime Professional Institute. Islamorada Republican Rep. Jim Mooney, who requested the funds through appropriation requests with Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, called the vetoes “very disappointing,” but by no means out of line. “If I’ve learned one thing in my fifth year as a lawmaker, it’s that there’s no guarantee when it comes to appropriations,” he said.

“Boca Mayor relishing chance for New York businesses if Zohran Mamdani wins mayoral election” via Jasmine Fernández of The Palm Beach Post — Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer says a victory by Mamdani in the New York City mayoral election in November could open the gates for a massive surge of businesses to his city, the southernmost in Palm Beach County. Mamdani, who is running as a Democrat but is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is campaigning on promises that aren’t popular among the many big businesses that line the skyline of Manhattan. “New York is not going to be the capital of capitalism anymore,” Singer told The New York Post. “I’ve pitched them on moving their corporate headquarters. We already have financial services firms with a strong presence here,” Singer, the city’s Republican Mayor since 2018, said of the businesses he says he has spoken with recently.

“René Garcia’s endorsement of interim Mayor reshapes Hialeah mayoral race” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — In a political twist, Miami-Dade Commissioner Garcia has endorsed interim Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves in the race for Hialeah Mayor, passing over his longtime protégé, Council member Jesus Tundidor. Garcia, who represents District 13, including parts of Hialeah, had briefly filed to run for Mayor himself but withdrew last week, saying he believes he can “best serve the people of Hialeah and District 13 by continuing to fight for them on the County Commission.” Still, Garcia’s influence remains in play through his support of Garcia-Roves, who formally filed her candidacy on Monday after resigning her Council seat on Friday.

“Funding for West Shore Jr./Sr. High doesn’t make the grade with DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Funding meant for West Shore Jr./Sr. High School just flunked with DeSantis. The Governor vetoed a $5 million line-item from the state budget that had been set aside for an expansion of the Brevard County public school. The project was among the last major budget line items requested by former Sen. Randy Fine before he left the Legislature for a seat in Congress. Fine, a Republican who represented the Space Coast in the Senate, had tried to secure as much as $15 million in the state budget for the combined middle-high school campus, which was initially constructed in 1957 and has many students housed in portables that are almost as old.

“DeSantis names Tracy Caruso, HD 87 candidate and wife of key House ally, to PBSC Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Caruso already wears several hats, but she’s donning another. She’s an editor for Florida Jolt, a conservative news media website. She’s a candidate for House District 87, where she hopes to succeed her term-limited husband, Republican Rep. Mike Caruso, an ally of DeSantis. She’s also Chair of the Palm Beach County Housing and Finance Authority and a Board member of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County — both through appointment by DeSantis. Now she’s taking on a third DeSantis-appointed role, subject to Senate approval, as the newest member of the Palm Beach State College Board of Trustees. DeSantis’ Office announced Caruso’s appointment on Friday.

“Attendance is mixed, but Buddy Dyer is happy Orlando hosted Club World Cup” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The FIFA Club World Cup tournament has been met with a mixed reception so far around the country, with some high-profile matches drawing massive crowds and others seeing largely empty venues — and Orlando has been no different. But Dyer gave a positive spin to its slate of games. “The tournament has been a great opportunity to showcase our venues,” Dyer said. “I think it’s another great example that we can host anything the world can bring us.” Two Orlando matches at Inter&Co Stadium, the Orlando City MLS stadium with a 25,000-seat capacity, had crowds of 3,412 and 6,730.

“Orange County leaders seek to reduce inmate population, curb costs” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — People struggling with mental illness and homelessness pose persistent problems for the Orange County Jail. Now, county leaders are making a concerted effort to find solutions, mindful that incarceration is often an ineffective response to broader economic and societal challenges. “This isn’t just a jail issue,” said Marni Stahlman, a longtime mental health expert in Central Florida who served on a mayoral Committee that reconvened in January to study the county-run jail. “These individuals are frequently arrested for nonviolent, low-level offenses such as trespassing or ordinance violations — offenses often stemming from their lack of shelter and untreated mental illness,” the panel observed in a final report. “The jail has long been a de facto behavioral health facility, absorbing the downstream consequences of systemic gaps in housing and mental health services.” It is estimated that county taxpayers spend $4.5 million a year treating people in jail affected by homelessness and mental illness.

“DeSantis slashes $7.5M for Orange County water project to alleviate residents’ concerns” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis has vetoed $7.5 million that was budgeted to help solve the water troubles for east Orange County residents. Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat from Orlando, and Rep. Erika Booth, a Republican from St. Cloud, had requested state dollars to help residents pay for expensive water rates from a private company due to contaminated water in the Wedgefield subdivision, according to local media reports. The $7.5 million would have been spent on capital improvements to the existing water reclamation facility, water treatment facility, wastewater collection system, and water distribution system to address deferred maintenance issues and residents’ concerns. WESH 2 reported that Pluris, the private water and sewer provider, services 1,750 homes and 16 businesses in Wedgefield. Residents are paying $184 a month for water that stinks and tastes bad, the TV station said.

“In Polk County, warnings that Live Local tax breaks might benefit developers but not renters” via Paul Nutcher of the Lakeland Ledger — At the 2025 State of Polk County event, County Manager Bill Beasley introduced a marketing-caliber video that highlighted many positive aspects of local life. Among these efforts are initiatives aimed at promoting more affordable housing. However, in April, Polk County Property Appraiser Neil Combee sent a letter to the County Commission, warning them that property tax breaks for affordable housing developments would significantly reduce ad valorem tax revenues. Combee blamed Florida’s Live Local Act, a piece of legislation designed to address Florida’s housing affordability crisis by providing developers with property tax breaks and, in some cases, less restrictive zoning rules, such as additional density and building heights. The act also allows administrative approvals, a provision that potentially eliminates lengthy public hearings over contentious issues.



“Florida, federal investigators break up fuel, financial card scamming ring in Hernando County” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Three people were arrested on charges relating to a suspected fuel and payment card scamming ring. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Simpson announced on Monday that his agency and other government agencies had broken up what was described as “a major criminal operation.” The suspects were arrested in Spring Hill. A coordinated investigation was conducted by agents from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The case led to the interception of shipments of illegal skimming devices. Those shipments were heading for Yunior Juan Camacho in Spring Hill. There, agents initiated the crackdown on scanning devices and “re-encoders” used to steal financial data.

“DeSantis vetoes $3.1M earmarked for Hillsborough infrastructure improvements” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis has vetoed $3 million that had been approved in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, earmarked for generators to ensure access to water and wastewater services during severe weather events, and another $100,000 for security measures to safeguard the infrastructure. The Legislature had approved full funding for both projects in its budget, but DeSantis slashed them using his line-item veto authority. Requested in the House by Reps. Linda Chaney and Daniel Alvarez, and in the Senate by Sens. Jay Collins and Danny Burgess, the requests were pitched as a necessity following lessons learned from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which dealt a one-two punch to the Tampa Bay area with both flooding and strong winds.

“Florida Aquarium loses $1M in flood protection funding after DeSantis veto” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — It rained on the Florida Aquarium’s parade Tuesday, after DeSantis issued his 2025-26 budget veto list, which included red-lining $1 million from the downtown Tampa facility. Now, the aquarium really can’t afford rain on any of its figurative parades. The $1 million approved in the budget before DeSantis’ red line slashed it would have paid for storm and flood protection to enhance resiliency at the facility. “The project provides total perimeter protection,” the appropriations request from Sen. Danny Burgess reads, further noting the need to “protect animal habitats and critical life support systems from wind and flood damage.”

“Nearly all Citrus County projects escape Governor’s vetoes” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — It’s too early for Christmas, but there’s plenty to celebrate in Citrus County. DeSantis kept all but one Citrus County project in the 2025-26 state budget, providing over $16 million in funding. Only Sheriff Dave Vincent lost out with the veto of $350,000 for body-worn cameras. Vincent, coincidentally, recently announced the body-worn camera system for the agency, using funds from his current budget. The state funding includes $1.04 million for Crystal River High School to expand its popular Health Careers Academy. Citrus County School Board member Thomas Kennedy was thrilled.

“Donna Deegan reveals her choice for Fire Chief” via David Bauerlein of The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — Deegan selected Percy Golden II, who grew up watching his father work in the fire department, as Jacksonville’s next Fire Chief in charge of leading 1,900 uniformed personnel in one of the nation’s busiest fire departments. Golden, who has been deputy division chief in the emergency preparedness division, will step into the role of chief on the Fourth of July after Fire Chief Keith Powers, who is retiring, serves his final day with the city on July 3. Deegan chose Golden from five finalists after conducting personal interviews with candidates last week to replace Powers, who has led the department since 2019. She announced it on June 30 at City Hall.

“DeSantis vetoes $250,000 for life-skills training for Jacksonville’s ‘urban youth’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Students from Jacksonville’s toughest neighborhoods will have to go to the school of hard knocks to learn about life, at least if they were relying on state money for the Elevate Jacksonville initiative to teach them anything. DeSantis carved out a modest $250,000 appropriation for the nonprofit initiative serving students at Ribault High, Ribault Middle, and Westside High, throwing the organization’s operations into turmoil just hours before the new fiscal year begins on Tuesday. Approximately 500 students facing challenges ranging from mental health issues to unemployment benefited from the program at last count, with “daily instruction in life-skills curricula, one-on-one mentorship, and career guidance” as well as “scholarships, internships, and trade opportunities,” according to the Senate appropriations request from Clay Yarborough.

“Nurse funding nixed as Jacksonville University GROW initiative stunted by veto pen” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — State money will not be allocated to a nurse training program in Northeast Florida for the next fiscal year, starting July 1. For the second straight year, DeSantis nixed money for Jacksonville University’s Graduate, Retain, and Optimize a Workforce (GROW) of Florida Nurses initiative. The Senate appropriations request from Clay Yarborough posited that this “forward-thinking workforce development initiative designed to expand and strengthen Florida’s nursing and health care workforce” would help address the “full-blown emergency” that would be created by future shortages of nurses.

“DeSantis vetoes Gainesville public safety center, Doyle Connor renovation” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A $1.17 million appropriation to design a new Gainesville Southwest Public Safety Services Center was nixed from the budget by DeSantis. The project, backed by Ocala Sen. Stan McClain and Chiefland Rep. Chad Johnson, both Republicans, sought to fund planning and engineering work for a multi-use fire rescue and emergency services hub in an area of the city that has seen significant development in recent years. Officials pitched the center as a critical storm evacuation resource and “essential facility” under the Florida Building Code, meaning it’s capable of remaining online during hurricanes and other disasters. “This new center will be situated in a rapidly growing residential and commercial area that requires a new stabilizing presence for public safety and emergency services,” reads the local funding request submitted by McClain.

“As DeSantis looks to slash Florida budget, here’s why Pensacola could be in his crosshairs” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Intelligence analysts with the Pensacola Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office work side by side at the sheriff’s office in the Real Time Crime Center. They review and share data that is gathered from a variety of sources across the city and county, including cameras, emergency calls, and listening devices that detect gunfire. “We have taken the step of merging technology with our manpower and a large part of that is our Real Time Crime Center, which we have integrated with the ShotSpotter program. It is very much a part of that, and it helps us in the detection of these shots,” said Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons.

“Breaking his silence: DeSantis offers defense of Santa Ono rejection” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is finally weighing in on the Florida Board of Governors decision to reject Ono as the next University of Florida president. DeSantis highlighted an opinion piece that described the Board vote as exemplifying a “hostile takeover” of public education. But he rebutted that framing. “Universities that are established by the state and funded by taxpayers should be accountable to the people. It may seem like a ‘hostile takeover’ to those who feel entitled to use universities to advance a leftist agenda; if anything, the ‘hostile takeover’ occurred when higher education veered away from its core mission,” DeSantis said on X.

“SpaceX planning to build a new project in Manatee County, records say” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — Could SpaceX extend its footprint to Manatee County? The commercial spaceflight company filed preliminary paperwork to build a satellite communications facility in Myakka City. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, has become a leader in aerospace and is recognized for its successful rocket launches and partnerships with NASA. Located at 3350 County Road 675, the project proposes to construct a fenced, gravel compound on a 0.73-acre site, featuring 40 satellite antennas and one headend equipment rack. The property is just south of Lake Manatee, west of Waterbury Road.

“Trump and Jeff Bezos are champion exhibitionists in a culture made for that” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Last week offered a stark display of unrestrained self-promotion, exemplified by the President’s exuberant, and questionably accurate, pronouncements regarding military actions against Iran on his social media platform. The impulse to boast, rather than simply inform, was striking. In times of serious conflict, the need to parade achievements seems less about leadership and more about personal grandstanding, a recurring theme in this administration.

This tendency toward ostentatious display wasn’t limited to the political sphere. A prominent business figure’s elaborate wedding celebrations also captured attention, feeling less like a genuine personal moment and more like a carefully orchestrated spectacle of wealth and celebrity. The deliberate inclusion of high-profile guests and the sheer extravagance of the event suggested a deep desire for admiration, bordering on envy, rather than true intimacy or privacy.

Such overt displays of success and might often betray underlying insecurities. Genuine accomplishment speaks for itself, requiring no exaggerated claims or elaborate presentations. The constant need to assert dominance or project an image of unparalleled success can be a revealing paradox, drawing scrutiny and skepticism. True strength and confidence often manifest with a degree of humility and restraint; qualities notably absent in these recent public narratives.

“Charter Schools USA, Step Up For Students expand options for Florida students” via Keith Jacobs and Eddie Ruiz for Florida Politics — Florida’s education choice landscape has seen over half of its 3.5 million K-12 students attending chosen learning environments in 2023-24, including 500,000 scholarship recipients and nearly 400,000 in charter schools. Florida’s implementation of Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) and the Personalized Education Program (PEP) has fueled “a la carte learning,” allowing parents to tailor their children’s education. Recognizing this demand, Step Up For Students, a scholarship organization, and Charter Schools USA (CSUSA), a major charter network, are collaborating to provide scholarship families access to charter school services. This partnership prioritizes students, offering diverse learning options and demonstrating a model for other states with new ESA programs, blurring the lines between public and private education providers.

“Largest group of flamingos in a decade spotted in Florida Everglades” via Roger Simmons of the Orlando Sentinel — The largest group of American Flamingos seen in Florida in more than a decade was recorded late last week. Mark Ian Cook, a wildlife and scientific photographer, posted on Facebook that he saw a group of 115 flamingos along the coastline of Florida Bay in the Everglades on Friday. It was the latest indication of the iconic bird’s renewed interest in the Sunshine State, where the native population was obliterated more than a century ago. Cook was taking part in an aerial survey of birds in Florida Bay when the flamingos were first spotted. He said helicopter pilot James Davies “pointed out a large group of Roseate Spoonbills in the distance, which isn’t an unexpected sight in this area. Except on closer inspection, we realized they weren’t spoonbills, they were a group of 115 flamingos.”

“First look: Epcot’s revised Test Track zooms to future” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — When Walt Disney World reopens its Test Track attraction at Epcot, visitors can expect a new look and a new future-pointed emphasis during the indoor-outdoor ride that zooms over theme park goers. “Previous versions of the ride were very technical. They were car safety. It was kind of showing how cars were designed,” Dan Brookwell, senior project designer, said. “We wanted to take this humanity lens to the project where we represented this human drive to innovate, this notion that we’ve always been dreaming,” he said. Test Track’s track remains the same as its predecessors, but its surroundings are changing. “We brought in a brand-new show to the attraction,” said Lisa Dowd, senior producer with Walt Disney Imagineering.

