Animatronic Donald Trump now speaks at Disney World’s Hall of Presidents
Disney's Hall of Presidents prepares for the arrival of Joe Biden.

hall of presidents
The historic Magic Kingdom attraction reopened with Trump as the star after a 5-month refurbishment.

Disney World visitors can now hear the new animatronic President Donald Trump speak front and center after the Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents reopened, according to media reports.

Trump gives a new recorded performance, reciting the oath of office on the updated attraction while Abraham Lincoln and the rest of the gang of former Presidents listen to Trump’s speech.

The Magic Kingdom attraction, where guests can see all the Presidents in animatronic form, shut down for refurbishment Jan. 20.

The Hall of Presidents gets an update whenever a new President is elected, which had led to speculation on whether Trump’s character would get a speaking role or a new look.

Hall of Presidents (Image via X.)

The ride was an original Magic Kingdom opening day attraction in 1971. Many of Disney’s hardcore fans appreciate the attraction’s rich history and lore.

“Originally conceived as animated wax figures, the Presidents didn’t meet Walt Disney’s approval, so he tasked Walt Disney Imagineering to develop the first Audio-Animatronics figure in human form,” Disney said about the show’s history.

“The result was the groundbreaking Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, which debuted at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. The Hall of Presidents built upon the show’s legacy — expanding it to all Presidents — when it opened in 1971.”

Disney World’s and America’s history go hand in hand.

A walk through the Magic Kingdom is also full of symbolism, where different lands play into America’s values, from space exploration to frontier living during the Wild West.

Multiple Presidents have visited Disney World.

President Richard Nixonanother Disney fan — infamously gave his “I am not a crook speech” at a ballroom in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, which is right next to the Magic Kingdom.

Disney recently announced that an exhibit featuring President George W. Bush’s paintings at Epcot will be extended until Spring 2026.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

