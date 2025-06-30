Lieutenant Governor, CFO replacements coming soon — but not before July 4 Weekend

There’s no rush to pick the state’s new Chief Financial Officer or Lieutenant Governor, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Wildwood.

But he added that with the budget finally signed, those appointments are “next on our agenda.” Still, DeSantis cautioned that “no decision has been made” and none will be announced before the holiday weekend.

“Those will be in relatively short order. Probably not before July 4, because people are not going to be paying attention. But when we get back on there, that’ll be something that we’re going to do,” DeSantis said.

The Governor has put off these picks for some time, saying in May that with the “dust still settling,” he wasn’t ready to finalize selections to replace former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis resigned the position earlier this year to run for Congress. He won that election on April 1.

Nuñez became the interim President of Florida International University on Feb. 7. Since then, she has been made permanent head of the university.

The imminent CFO could be Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, one of the Governor’s staunchest allies.

Potential picks for Lieutenant Governor could include Republican Sen. Jay Collins, who was instrumental in the most recent mission to evacuate Floridians and other Americans from Israel. New College President and former House Speaker Richard Corcoran has also been rumored as a possibility, as has another former House Speaker, José Oliva.