Florida, federal investigators break up fuel, financial card scamming ring in Hernando County

Three people were arrested on charges relating to a suspected fuel and payment card scamming ring.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced Monday his agency and other government agencies broke up what was described as “a major criminal operation.” The suspects were arrested in Spring Hill.

According to a news release from Simpson’s office, there was a coordinated investigation by agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The case led to the interception of shipments of illegal skimming devices.

Those shipments were heading for Yunior Juan Camacho in Spring Hill. There, agents initiated the crackdown on scanning devices and “re-encoders” used to steal financial data.

“This case is a textbook example of how skilled, coordinated law enforcement can uncover and shut down sophisticated fraud networks operating in our communities,” said Simpson. “I commend the work of our agents and the critical support from our federal and local partners. We will continue to protect Florida consumers from criminal schemes that threaten both public safety and economic security.”

The arrests were made on Wednesday as the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, assisted in executing a search warrant at Camacho’s home. Two other people, Aliasay Murguia and Danisbel Hernandez-Plasencia, were also arrested in the bust.

Simpson said the trio was engaging in a “sophisticated fraud operation.” Approximately $43,350 in cash was seized at the residence, along with 354 suspected counterfeit magnetic strip payment cards, 17 illegal skimming devices, and about 150 digital storage devices and additional electronic components suspected of augmenting the skimming scheme.

Officials also seized a 2022 Ford F-350 pickup truck that was used by Hernandez-Plasencia when two concealed illegal fuel tanks believed to be used to steal diesel fuel were discovered on the vehicle. Some 17 gaffs were also found at the location. They are used in operations supporting animal fighting.

The three are facing multiple felony charges, including trafficking in counterfeit goods, possession of skimming devices, and possession of equipment used for animal fighting.