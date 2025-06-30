Gov. DeSantis vetoes funding to study impact of eliminating property taxes

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed $1 million for a study on the potential impacts of eliminating property tax in Florida.

DeSantis, at a press conference in Wildwood, said officials don’t need more data while also calling for a ballot measure next year to kill ad valorem taxes on homesteaded property.

“We know what needs to be done, so let’s just do it,” DeSantis said, “and we will do it.”

The funding was earmarked for the Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) to conduct a study of the property tax structure of the state and the subsequent spending of property tax revenue by local governments, with a focus on the taxation of homestead property.

The study originated in a House tax proposal (HB 7031), which called for the study’s completion by Nov. 1.

But DeSantis said he isn’t interested in a government analysis, and he criticized the Legislature for including the study in its budget.

“Now there was actually a provision they put in the tax for a million dollars to this bureaucracy in Tallahassee called EDR,” DeSantis said, decrying it as “a state version” of the Congressional Budget Office.

“I’ve been very nonplussed by their analysis. So I vetoed that because we don’t need to give a bureaucracy money to study this.”

But DeSantis made clear repeatedly that he wants to eliminate property tax for homeowners. He called on the Legislature next year to vote to put a constitutional amendment on the 2026 ballot that would eliminate local governments’ ability to assess such levies.

“I do not think you should have to pay just for the privilege of living in a house you already own. Now, we’ve run numbers on this stuff,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to do a lot of work over the next couple of months. But ultimately, you’re going to need to draft a joint resolution, and both houses are going to have to pass it. And then the voters are going to have to approve it.”

For his part, Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, said he is on board with immediately pursuing a proposal to kill property taxes.

“We’re excited and energized about the momentum surrounding property tax relief. We are with the Governor and running to the fight,” Albritton told Florida Politics.

“There are a lot of ideas out there and we look forward to exploring the possibilities over the next several months. Ultimately, Florida voters will have a choice next November, and they will be the ones to decide whether or not to make property tax reform a reality.”

Florida Politics has reached out to House leadership about the veto but has not yet received a response.

But the proposal has already drawn critics. The Florida Policy Institute released its own study in February that said Florida would need to double its sales tax to 12% to make up for revenue shortfalls.

“Our tax code is already the most upside-down in the nation,” said Sadaf Knight, the Institute’s CEO. “Eliminating property taxes and enacting a sales tax hike in its place would only exacerbate this issue, adding to inflation and benefiting those with the most to gain while making it even harder for Floridians with low income to make ends meet and put food on the table.”

Florida TaxWatch in May said it planned to independently study the impact of cutting or eliminating property taxes on local governments. Kurt Wenner, Florida TaxWatch’s Senior Vice President of Research, presented a study at the organization’s Spring meeting that showed the $55 billion raised in Florida through property taxes is “by far the biggest tax source” for the state.