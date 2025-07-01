Last Call for 6.30.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the budget for the next fiscal year, touting almost $2 billion in tax cuts contained within the package.

That includes a complete repeal of Florida’s business rent tax and language making permanent sales tax holidays for hurricane preparedness and back-to-school shopping. However, DeSantis said he doesn’t want the cuts to stop and urged voters in 2026 to consider eliminating property taxes in the state.

“Don’t let any of these elected officials give you any excuses as to why we can’t do this,” DeSantis said. “We can do it.”

The $2 billion in cuts include erasing a business rent tax that no other state assesses.

“The Legislature has also done something that I’ve been asking for many years, and that’s eliminating a tax that only Florida has, of all 50 states, and that’s taxing business rent,” he said. “It’s not good for our economy. It’s not good for business growth. And so that tax is being sunsetted. How many times do you hear governments eliminating a tax?”

That tax, which last year had been reduced to 2% on commercial leases, will cut a projected $904.8 million in the next fiscal year.

DeSantis also vetoed about $600 million from the 2025-26 budget, although the full list of vetoes was not immediately released.

DeSantis signed the budget after two weeks after a 105-day extended Session where he and House GOP leaders openly feuded.

“The Session was unnecessarily bumpy,” DeSantis said. “This one, I think, was more driven by personal agendas, by kind of vendettas.”

“I think it got really nasty between the House and Senate leadership,” he added. “And I would just say most of what we have here was really a result of a lot of the Senate working with our Office to be able to land the plane in a way that I think the people of Florida respect.”

Read more on Florida Politics and view the full veto list here.

Evening Reads

—“Sound familiar? Democrats lay groundwork for a ‘Project 2029’” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times

—”Donald Trump wants to expand nuclear power. It won’t be easy.” via Josh Ulick and Jennifer Hiller of The Wall Street Journal

—“Ron DeSantis confirms Trump’s visit to Everglades immigrant detention center” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix

—“Lieutenant Governor, CFO replacements coming soon — but not before July 4 Weekend” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Should Democrats be excited about Special Election gains? Nope.” via Ashley Borja of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Gov. DeSantis vetoes $600M in projects as he signs 2025-26 budget” of Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

—“Why can’t Americans sleep?” via Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic

—”JD Vance is the loyal convert in chief” via Jake Lahut of WIRED

—”How federal officials cracked the biggest health care fraud scheme in U.S. history” via Dan Diamond and Lauren Weber of The Washington Post

—”Why is everyone crashing out?” via Kyndall Cunningham of Vox

Quote of the Day

“Sometimes there’s just a lot of stuff that you kind of have to veto.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on his $600 million veto list.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

The Florida Chamber and NFIB are enjoying a Tax Relief now that the only-in-Florida sales tax on commercial leases has officially been axed.

Prepare an El Presidente, because the big man himself will soon be landing in Florida for an in-person view of the airport-turned-internment camp known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’

Pour out a million 600s in honor of all of the projects that fell victim to Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Rays, A’s meet in matchup of vagabond teams

Two teams playing home games in temporary situations meet tonight in Tampa as the Rays host the Athletics in the first game of a three-game series (7:35 p.m. ET, FanDuel SportsNet Sun).

The Rays (47-37) enter the day second in the American League East standings, a game and a half behind the division-leading New York Yankees. The Rays have won six of their last nine games, including four of six on a recent road trip to Kansas City and Baltimore.

Playing home games at Steinbrenner Field because of the damage done to Tropicana Field by Hurricane Milton, Tampa Bay has won 27 of 50 home games and leads the American League wild card race. The Rays are third in the American League in run differential, outscoring opponents by 71 runs this season. Only the Yankees and American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers have wider run differentials.

The Athletics (34-52) have the second-worst record in the American League this season. They are playing home games in Sacramento while awaiting the construction of a new park in Las Vegas. The A’s vacated Oakland after last season.

The Rays have 13 games remaining before the All-Star break. In 2023, the team won 61 games before the All-Star break, having won 13 straight to start the season.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.