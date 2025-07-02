Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.2.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Less than two years into his first term as a state lawmaker, Miami Rep. Mike Redondo has cemented his spot in line to lead the Legislature’s lower chamber.

All 22 members of the House GOP first-year class voted for Redondo to serve as Speaker after the 2030 Elections.

Redondo, a redshirt first-termer, told Florida Politics it is “the honor of a lifetime to have the confidence and trust of such a talented and accomplished group of leaders who are champions for their communities.”

“It’s truly a special group,” he said. “I’m excited for us to work together over the coming years to keep Florida on the right track.”

The vote took place Monday at Boulon Brasserie and Bakery in Tampa. Legislators dined together at a single, large table before unanimously selecting Redondo, a 40-year-old lawyer born to Cuban exiles who won his House District 118 seat by a 6-percentage-point margin in 2023.

The setting was fitting, he said, because it felt more like a gathering of close friends than a formal meeting on succession plans.

“It sounds cliché, but this is a political family that has grown so tight and close that it was just as much enjoying each other’s company as it was coming together to elect a Speaker,” he said. “It was a great time.”

Redondo is slated to take the gavel from Lakeland Rep. Jennifer Canady, who is to serve as Speaker during the 2028-30 term after Speaker-designate Sam Garrison of Fleming Island succeeds Daniel Perez in November 2026.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: Almost all of our Great Republicans in the United States Senate have passed our “ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.” It is no longer a “House Bill” or a “Senate Bill.” It is everyone’s Bill. There is so much to be proud of, and EVERYONE got a major Policy WIN — But, the Biggest Winner of them all will be the American People, who will have Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military. Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs. We can have all of this right now, but only if the House GOP UNITES, ignores its occasional “GRANDSTANDERS” (You know who you are!), and does the right thing, which is sending this Bill to my desk. We are on schedule — Let’s keep it going, and be done before you and your family go on a July 4th vacation. The American People need and deserve it. They sent us here to, GET IT DONE! Our Country is going to explode with Massive Growth, even more than it already has since I was Re-Elected. Between the Growth, this Bill, our Tariffs, and more, “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” sets the United States down a fiscal path by greatly reducing our Federal Deficit, and setting us on course for enormous Prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America. To my GOP friends in the House: Stay UNITED, have fun, and Vote “YAY.” GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

—@RealDonaldTrump: Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@ShevrinJones: People in cages. In the Everglades. Meanwhile, they’re selling $24.99 mugs to celebrate it. This ain’t law and order — it’s cruelty for clout.

Tweet, tweet:

—@JeffreyBrandes: For all the conversation over ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ remember this: the 1,000 undocumented detainees sent there will get better treatment than most of Florida’s 83,000 inmates — who are U.S. citizens. That facility has A/C. 75% of Florida prisons don’t.

—@Fineout: Missed this from earlier today … Talking to reporters after a roundtable w (Donald) Trump, Fla @GovRonDeSantis said if Fla decides to create a 3rd detention facility, it would likely be located in the Panhandle

—@Jason_Garcia: The Florida Legislature passed a bill to stop the Governor from using his office to interfere in elections and prevent his aides from squeezing lobbyists for campaign contributions. It was a bipartisan bill that passed on 97-1 and 37-0 votes. And Ron DeSantis vetoed it.

—@MDixon55: Just glad another state has to deal with the Lara (Trump) Senate rumors this time. Godspeed, North Carolina political reporters

— DAYS UNTIL —

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 9; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 23; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 23; Florida Freedom Forum — 31; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 35; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 41; The 13th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 41; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 44; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 62; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 64; the Emmys — 74; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 77; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 78; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 86; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 96; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 117; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 142; ‘Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 147; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 149; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 154; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 154; ‘Knives Out 3’ premieres — 163; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 168; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 170; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 176; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 219; F1 Miami begins — 303; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 324; 2026 FIFA World Cup™ begins — 344; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 534; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 534; Tampa Mayoral Election — 608; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 821; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 898; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1108; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1224; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1624; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2355.

— TOP STORIES —

“‘Alligator Alcatraz’ brings Republican foes together to promote Donald Trump’s immigration agenda” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The opening of the “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center in the Everglades served as a high-profile stage for a public reconciliation between Trump and DeSantis. The former political rivals presented a united front, with Trump praising DeSantis and their renewed personal connection. The event also highlighted shifting alliances within Florida’s Republican Party, bringing together figures who had previously been divided during the 2024 Presidential Primary.

Trump not only lauded DeSantis but also offered strong praise for Attorney General James Uthmeier, a DeSantis appointee who spearheaded the detention center project. Trump called Uthmeier “fantastic” and a man with “a future,” signaling a powerful endorsement. Uthmeier, in turn, credited Trump’s desire to reopen Alcatraz as inspiration for the Everglades facility, reinforcing the theme of unity between the two administrations.

The guest list included several prominent Republicans who had sided with Trump over DeSantis, such as U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds. Now a candidate for Governor, Donalds shared a stage with DeSantis, even as speculation swirls about a potential Primary showdown between Donalds and First Lady Casey DeSantis. The event also included other potential gubernatorial candidates and key lawmakers, showcasing a complex web of past rivalries and future ambitions.

Ultimately, the gathering underscored a strategic realignment within the state’s GOP leadership. Figures who once clashed publicly over policy and loyalty, like DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, came together to support the President’s immigration agenda. The event served as a powerful display of political unity, suggesting that old skirmishes have been set aside in favor of a cohesive front moving forward.

—“Trump, Ron DeSantis say ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ could be model for detention centers across country” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Trump OKs using National Guard as immigration Judges at Florida detention center” via Romy Ellenbogen and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Trump said he would approve Florida’s plan to expedite deportations by having qualified National Guard members work as immigration Judges. … For months now, Gov. DeSantis has sought the approval of the federal government to deputize Florida National Guard Judge Advocate General Corps officers to act as immigration Judges. Trump said he is in favor of the plan. “He didn’t even have to ask me. He has my approval,” Trump said during a roundtable discussion at the immigration detention center in the Everglades.

— STATEWIDE —

“Trump administration freezes $396M in Florida education funds” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The U.S. Department of Education sent school officials in Florida and across the nation scrambling this week as it announced plans late Monday to freeze funds that Congress approved in March to help some of the nation’s neediest students. Florida schools were set to receive approximately $396 million of the $6.8 billion in federal grants, which support programs such as migrant education, after-school programs, and English language instruction, as part of a scheduled distribution on Tuesday. Across the Tampa Bay region, Hillsborough County schools were set to receive more than $15 million, Pinellas County schools around $10 million, and Pasco County schools about $8.5 million. The freeze did not include the two largest grants, Title IA for low-income students and the Individuals With Disabilities Act.

“Is work on center to detain 2,000 immigrants at Camp Blanding starting ‘right after’ July 4?” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A planned immigrant detention center at Camp Blanding will hold 2,000 people awaiting deportation, DeSantis said during Trump’s July 1 appearance at the new South Florida center nicknamed Alligator Alcatraz. Construction at Camp Blanding, the Florida National Guard’s training center in Clay County, southwest of Jacksonville, could start in days, a top state administrator said. “The response [request] for proposals is out,” said Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, referencing a government process for seeking bids from contractors. “ … It closes Wednesday at 5 o’clock. Then we will do notice to proceed. So, I would say right after our wonderful Independence Day, we will be starting construction there at that facility.”

“DeSantis vetoes restrictions on Trustee appointees, prohibition on administration politicking” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis has vetoed legislation aimed at restricting his ability to name out-of-state pundits as university Trustees. The Governor, who had criticized similar proposals throughout the Legislative Session, killed a bill (HB 1445) that bundled restrictions with limits on who can lead state agencies and barred public officials from pressuring individuals into political activity. In its final form, the bill would have required public officials, such as agency heads, to be Florida residents and U.S. citizens. Board of Governors appointees and Trustees for public colleges and universities would either need to live in Florida or be alumni of the schools they would govern.

“People convicted of pot crimes can now lose medical marijuana cards” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — If you’ve been convicted of certain crimes involving illegal marijuana possession or distribution, you won’t be able to get a medical marijuana card. As one of the last bills signed this year, DeSantis has approved SB 2514, which includes language prohibiting people convicted of drug crimes, including weed, from being part of the state’s medical program. Per SB 2514, the Department of Health “shall immediately suspend the registration of a qualified patient charged with a violation of Chapter 893 (the Florida Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act) until final disposition of the alleged offense.”

Florida Behavioral Health Association praises new state budget — The Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA) is thanking DeSantis and the state Legislature for their support in the latest Fiscal Year budget. The organization, which represents over 70 community behavioral health providers, praised the funding as a crucial investment in the state’s most vulnerable residents. FBHA President and CEO Melanie Brown Woofter celebrated the move as a sign of their commitment to public well-being. “FBHA thanks Gov. Ron DeSantis for his steadfast commitment in making well-being a priority for all Floridians,” Woofter said in a statement. The association notes that the funding will enhance the availability and quality of mental health and substance use treatment, allowing members to continue providing essential care to families across Florida.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“UF consumer sentiment survey shows Floridians growing more confident about economy” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Floridians are becoming more optimistic about the current economic situation, according to the latest statewide survey by the University of Florida (UF). Consumer sentiment in Florida increased for the second consecutive month in June. The UF Bureau of Economic and Business Research found in its June survey that consumer confidence increased 3.1 points, rising from 81 in May to 84.1. It reflects the national consumer sentiment, which increased by 8.5 points. “This marks the second straight month in which all five components of the index increased. While both current conditions and future expectations improved in June, the gain in sentiment is being driven more by Floridians’ assessments of their personal finances,” said Hector H. Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF. “In fact, views of personal finances compared with a year ago have steadily improved since the presidential election in November.”

“Public Service Commission seeking replacements for two open seats on regulatory Board” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s regulatory Board that oversees utilities and other associated industries is looking to fill open positions. The Public Service Commission (PSC) Nominating Council is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the panel. The positions are full-time jobs and ultimately are appointed by DeSantis after a vetting process. The nominees will operate at the PSC headquarters in Tallahassee. The PSC historically is one of Florida’s longest-standing regulatory agencies. It was founded in 1887 and created by the Legislature. It was initially tasked with regulating the railroad industry but has undergone substantial regulatory phases and evolutions over the past century.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Federal judge seeks clarity on whether birthright citizenship order means babies could be deported” via Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press — A federal judge on Monday questioned when the Trump administration will try to enforce its birthright citizenship executive order and asked if the government would attempt to deport U.S.-born children of people who are in the country illegally or temporarily before restrictions on birthright citizenship might take effect in late July. Justice Department attorney Brad Rosenberg told U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman that the administration doesn’t intend to deport any children covered by Trump’s executive order. At the same time, the Supreme Court has suspended its enforcement for 30 days. He called it a “hypothetical” question.

“Federal judge rules in favor of Haitians with TPS, restores February 2026 deadline” via Jacqueline Charles and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A New York federal judge has ruled in favor of Haitians with temporary legal status in the United States, deciding the Trump administration was wrong in deciding to cut short their end date by six months. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan’s ruling means that Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status designation should return to its original February 2026 date, giving more than a half-million Haitian nationals with TPS more time to shield themselves against losing their work permits and deportation protections in the United States. Cogan found that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem exceeded her authority when she shaved off six months from the 18-month TPS extension that the prior Biden administration had granted to Haitian nationals.

“Trump: ‘DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon Musk’” via Irie Sentner of POLITICO — Trump threatened Tuesday to sic Musk’s own Department of Government Efficiency against him, and would not rule out deporting the world’s wealthiest man. “DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” the President told reporters outside the White House before departing to the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center in Florida. The comments are the latest escalation of Trump’s feud with his one-time top political benefactor and demonstrate how serious a threat the administration considers Musk, who has spent the last few days railing against the President’s chief domestic priority.

“Trump says relationship with DeSantis now a ‘10’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The hurt feelings from the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary are now a “historical footnote” for Trump and DeSantis. Appearing together at the opening of the “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant facility, the two presented a united front. Trump acknowledged a “little off period” but rated their current relationship a “10. Maybe 9.9,” adding, “We have blood that seems to match pretty well.” DeSantis emphasized his immediate post-Primary support, including fundraising and saving Trump money by keeping Florida red. Trump also boosted a DeSantis ally, Attorney General Uthmeier, calling him a “good-looking guy” with “a future,” cementing the public reconciliation and signaling a powerful political alliance for the future.

“Mystery surrounds the Jeffrey Epstein files after Pam Bondi claims ‘tens of thousands’ of videos” via Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press — It was a surprising statement from Attorney General Bondi as the Trump administration promises to release more files from its sex trafficking investigation of Epstein: The FBI, she said, was reviewing “tens of thousands of videos” of the wealthy financier “with children or child porn.” The comment, made to reporters at the White House days after a similar remark to a stranger with a hidden camera, raised the stakes for Trump’s administration to prove it has in its possession previously unseen compelling evidence. That task is all the more pressing after an earlier document dump that Bondi hyped angered elements of Trump’s base by failing to deliver new bombshells, and as administration officials who had promised to unlock supposed secrets of the so-called government “deep state” struggled to fulfill that pledge.

“Rick Scott votes for ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ despite Senate refusing to consider Medicaid rollback” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott voted for the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which makes Trump-era tax cuts permanent, despite the Senate not considering his controversial amendment to scale back Medicaid. Scott stated he felt committed to passing the tax cuts but vowed to continue fighting to reduce federal spending and reform Medicaid. His proposed amendment, aimed at rolling back the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, faced opposition from moderate Republicans concerned about its impact. After a lengthy session and a midnight meeting, Scott’s amendment was dropped, and the final bill passed with a tiebreaking vote. Scott praised the bill’s border security and military funding but promised to keep fighting against what he calls “taxpayer-funded handouts.”

“Solar industry on edge as Congress slashes support for clean energy” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — As lawmakers in Washington have worked to hammer out the parts of Trump’s “big beautiful bill” to curtail clean energy programs, Florida’s solar industry held its breath. Companies paused investments. Small-business owners rallied on Capitol Hill in hopes of staving off the worst. However, this weekend, the U.S. Senate unveiled language that sparked panic, imposing a new tax on all solar and wind projects coming online after 2027 that do not meet potentially unattainable new requirements. That language was then removed from the bill again on Tuesday to appease Republican Senators who opposed it, as part of a last-minute deal to shore up votes for its passage through that chamber.

Ballard Partners signs deal with Rolls-Royce — Lobbying firm Ballard Partners has signed a contract with Rolls-Royce North America. According to disclosures, the firm will work to convey Rolls-Royce’s defense manufacturing capabilities to the federal government. Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller is listed as one of the lead lobbyists on the disclosure. Also listed are firm founder and President Brian Ballard, Managing Partner Dan McFaul, and Partner Hunter Morgen.

— ELECTIONS —

“Byron Donalds adds to haul for Governor’s race, bringing total to $22M” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican Congressman Donalds is solidifying his position as the front-runner in Florida’s 2026 gubernatorial race, announcing he has raised a massive $22 million war chest. As the only major Republican officially in the race, Donalds’ campaign collected $10 million in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its total to $12 million raised previously. Touting a key endorsement from Trump, his campaign spokesperson noted he has a “proven conservative record, and a $22 million war chest.” With backing from major donors, Donalds has established a significant financial advantage, while potential rivals, including First Lady DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Simpson, have not yet officially entered the race or begun fundraising for the post.

“Roger Chapin says he’s raised $115K for open Orlando City Council race” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Chapin says he has raised more than $115,000 since he announced his campaign for the open Orlando City Council District 3 seat last month. So far, the longtime executive at Mears Transportation said his fundraising has come from more than 300 donors, with “the vast majority of them being from the district and surrounding neighborhoods,” according to a campaign press release. “I am overwhelmed by the positive response and thankful for the support from friends, neighbors, and District 3 residents,” Chapin said. July 10 is the campaign finance deadline for the second quarter, which covers April 1 to June 30.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“In major escalation, the U.S. will sanction foreign companies supporting Cuba’s military” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — In a significant step in the “tough Cuba policy” promised by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Trump administration will punish foreign companies that do business with military companies in Cuba as part of a maximum pressure campaign on the communist-run island. A source with knowledge of the new regulations told the Miami Herald that the sanctions will target any company providing “direct or indirect support to companies directly or indirectly owned by the Cuban military,” effectively expanding U.S. sanctions to affect companies from third countries. The new sanctions stem from a new national security memorandum signed by Trump on Monday laying out a new Cuba policy aimed at ending “economic practices that disproportionately benefit the Cuban government or its military, intelligence, or security agencies or personnel at the expense of the Cuban people.”

“Despite controversy, Miami moved election date. One candidate has already sued” via CD Goette-Luciak of the Miami Herald — A lawsuit filed Monday is challenging last week’s controversial Miami City Commission vote to postpone the city’s upcoming November election to 2026. The 41-page complaint by Miami mayoral candidate Emilio González argues that the decision to switch the city’s election cycle from odd- to even-year elections effectively granted Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioners an additional year in power without the consent of voters. “The Commissioners unconstitutionally bypassed the democratic will of the people in a way that the Florida Constitution, the Miami-Dade Charter, and the City’s Charter expressly prohibit,” the lawsuit alleges. “Reminiscent of regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, or Cuba — the very places so many of Miami’s people come from — those in power, while in power, forced upon those voters what they think is best for elections going forward — and secured for themselves additional time in power, without a vote of the electorate. That cannot stand.”

“Miami-Dade says Fla. budget derails funding for commuter train on Brightline tracks” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A planned commuter train between Miami and Fort Lauderdale saw its funding plan derailed by Florida’s new state budget, which defunds a key source of transit dollars for the $927 million project, according to county officials. If funded, the Northeast Corridor project — also known as the Coastal Link — would bring a version of Tri-Rail commuter trains to the heart of the Miami area’s urban corridor, east of Interstate 95. Miami-Dade has been planning stations in Wynwood, Little Haiti, North Miami and other neighborhoods along the route, which would eventually stretch north to Palm Beach County.

“The stalled American Dream Miami mega-mall could get a break on county tax subsidies” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A proposal by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez would water down a subsidy ban that was imposed seven years ago on the American Dream Miami mega-mall when the county approved plans for the retail theme park near Hialeah. Construction never began, and the development process is so stalled that developer Triple Five is now in court with both a once-allied developer and the county itself over delays. Bermudez’s resolution mentions the county litigation but notes that relaxing the 2018 subsidy ban could “provide greater flexibility related to the development” of the American Dream.

“Activists: FIFA should protect World Cup attendees from immigration enforcement” via CD Goette-Luciak of the Miami Herald — A coalition of community organizations convened on FIFA’s doorstep in Coral Gables to urge the soccer world’s governing body to protect attendees at World Cup events from “overzealous immigration enforcement.” About a dozen activists gathered on the sidewalk outside the gold-toned metal spirals that embellish the main entrance of FIFA’s new legal and compliance division office, holding signs reading “FIFA, eyes on the ball, ICE off the field!” and “FIFA, the world is watching!” Speakers said recent actions by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials had provoked increasing concern over the safety of local residents attending the Club World Cup games this Summer at Hard Rock Stadium.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County suspends DEI business program under Trump’s order” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Commissioners have reluctantly suspended their Women and Minority Enterprise Program following a federal crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The decision came after executive orders from Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from grant recipients with DEI programs. Facing the potential loss of $100 million in recurring federal grants that fund essential services, such as Head Start and hurricane response, officials felt they had no choice but to act. “We’d be cutting our nose off to spite our face,” said Mayor Jerry Demings. The county now plans to create a new, race-neutral program designed to support all small businesses, with further discussions scheduled for July 15.

“Budget winners include Sheriff’s Office, port; Brevard Schools expansion funding vetoed” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The $117.4 billion Florida budget has some big-ticket items for Brevard County entities. That includes $18.2 million for two infrastructure projects at Port Canaveral and $10 million for a new Brevard County Sheriff’s Office precinct and regional training center complex in Viera. But the Governor also vetoed more than a dozen Brevard items from the 2025-26 state budget. The vetoes included two allocations totaling more than $6 million for Brevard Public Schools expansion projects; $500,000 for Aging Matters in Brevard’s meal program; and $500,000 for an expansion project at the Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse.

“DeSantis’ veto pen strikes lagoon projects” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — DeSantis vetoed $6.8 million, or about 28% of the roughly $24 million state lawmakers wanted for Indian River Lagoon cleanups and other environmental-type projects in Brevard County. However, the lagoon still garnered tens of millions of dollars toward ongoing cleanups. Cape Canaveral was among the biggest local lagoon winners. The city plans to use its $4.7 million in state funding to combat erosion that is undermining vital on-site infrastructure at the city’s sewer plant. In 2017, Hurricane Irma caused sections of the shoreline at the sewer plant to collapse into the Banana River Lagoon. Another big winner was Sebastian Inlet Management District, which received $4.7 million.

“Polk County projects mostly spared from veto pen” via Gary White of The Ledger of Lakeland — Polk County largely avoided DeSantis’ vetoes in the new state budget, securing millions for education, infrastructure, and local projects. While DeSantis cut nearly $600 million statewide, only four vetoes directly hit Polk, with Haines City losing a combined $4 million for an emergency operations center and a city hall annex. The Governor also cut funding for a new Polk County Public Schools health clinic and a jail chiller replacement. However, significant educational investments remained, including $10 million for Polk State College’s new Haines City-Davenport campus and another $10 million for Florida Polytechnic University to expand its enrollment and academic programs. Multiple municipalities, including Bartow, Frostproof, and Lakeland, received millions for infrastructure projects, and local nonprofits also secured significant state funding.

“DeSantis vetoes $5M for Volusia County projects out of Florida budget” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — DeSantis signed the state’s $117.4 billion spending plan for 2025-26 after redlining $567 million of local projects across Florida. One item that survived was a nearly $20 million appropriation to purchase a partially submerged parcel on the Intracoastal Waterway in New Smyrna Beach, despite the Volusia County Property Appraiser’s Office valuing it at $174,750. Before the state buys it, the parcel will be appraised, so the state is likely to spend less than the full $19.7 million appropriated for it. No Flagler County appropriations were vetoed.

“Tolls increasing on Central Florida expressways” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida drivers will have to pay between two and five cents more at tollbooths and thru lanes starting Tuesday. Tolls will go up across all of Central Florida Expressway’s 125-mile road network in an effort to fund over $4.2 billion in projects over the next five years. The increase affects many of the expressways surrounding Orlando, including State Roads 408, 417, 429, and 538, among others. The agency, funded solely by toll revenue, is working to widen multiple roads, expand high-tech safety projects and build new avenues with increased collections. “Our Five-Year Work Plan is our transportation vision in action, funded without tax dollars and entirely by our customers who choose our CFX system,” said Racquel Asa, CFX spokesperson, in an email. “Every time someone uses a CFX road, they help pay to build, operate, and maintain the roads they drive every day.”

“New CEO named for AdventHealth’s flagship Orlando facility” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — AdventHealth has chosen a new leader for its flagship facility in Orlando. The health care provider announced Monday it had named Abel Biri to lead AdventHealth Orlando, along with having executive oversight of AdventHealth for Children. He succeeds Rob Deininger, who was recently appointed president/CEO for the East Florida Division of AdventHealth. “Abel is a purpose-driven leader who keeps patient care front and center,” said Kari Vargas, CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division – North Market. “His leadership not only reflects a deep commitment to our mission, but to building stronger, healthier communities, which makes him the right person to guide AdventHealth Orlando into its next chapter of delivering exceptional, whole-person care.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Orlando Gudes joins Tampa City Council Special Election, setting up a high-stakes showdown” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Gudes wants his old job back. Gudes is joining an increasingly crowded field to run in the Special Election for Tampa City Council District 5, bringing the number of candidates in the race to replace the late Gwendolyn Henderson to nine as of Tuesday. Elected in 2019, Gudes served just one term after a scandal plagued his service. That included claims, which Gudes denies, of creating a hostile workplace and making inappropriate comments. The allegations led to Gudes’ defeat against Henderson in 2023. His entrance into the race sets up an interesting few months as candidates jockey for the job on a truncated Special Election timeline.

“Florida loses out on Jabil’s $500 million manufacturing facility” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Jabil’s home state has lost out on its $500 million manufacturing facility. The St. Petersburg-based Fortune 500 company announced plans for its new advanced manufacturing facility to support cloud and AI data center infrastructure customers on June 17, stating it was in the final stages of site selection. The 1,181 full-time jobs Jabil’s new plant will create are headed to Salisbury, North Carolina. The project was formally announced after it won incentives from the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee and Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

“USF drops presidential search firm that brought Santa Ono, Ben Sasse to UF” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Weeks after the state’s Board of Governors snubbed University of Florida presidential candidate Ono, the University of South Florida — which is in the midst of its own presidential search — announced it was parting ways with the search firm that brought Ono to UF. USF has selected Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm, instead of SP&A.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“First Tee–Tallahassee celebrates $300,000 in state budget to expand youth development programs” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — First Tee–Tallahassee is celebrating a landmark achievement: securing $300,000 in the newly signed state budget to dramatically expand its youth development programs throughout the Big Bend. This crucial funding, championed by Rep. Allison Tant and Sen. Corey Simon and approved by DeSantis, will enhance the nonprofit’s mission to teach life skills and build character through the game of golf. A key focus of the new funding will be to expand services for children with special needs, ensuring that all kids, regardless of ability or adversity, have access to the organization’s transformative programs.

“Tearing down the Rodman Dam is elusive, once again, for St. Johns River advocates” via Christopher Hong of The Tributary — A decades-long effort to remove the Rodman Dam suffered another defeat after DeSantis vetoed $6.25 million intended to kick-start the project. The renewed push, led by the Great Florida Riverway Trust, employed a new strategy, utilizing business leaders and professional lobbyists to frame the issue in terms of economic benefits and environmental relief for the St. Johns River. However, opponents from Putnam County successfully defended the dam, arguing its 9,400-acre reservoir is a treasured trophy fishery and a vital part of their local economy and culture. The veto marks the latest setback in the intractable political battle over the Nixon-era dam, a fight that has stymied activists and Governors for generations.

“North Florida Land Trust urges property owners to seek a cut of $1.7M in land management funding” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Landowners with property in one of North Florida’s most prominent conservation areas are being encouraged to seek federal financial assistance, mainly for agricultural interests. The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, wants landowners to apply for federal assistance. The two groups are targeting landowners in the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor (O2O) and the Corridor to Coast (C2C) areas to apply for Regional Conservation Partnership Program Land Management funding. An NFLT press release stated that approximately $1.7 million in funding is available through these programs for O2O and C2C property owners.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“DeSantis vetoes Manatee County appropriations amid tensions over development policy” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County struck out and will receive zero state budget appropriations sought by local state lawmakers following vetoes by DeSantis. The Governor denied Manatee County about $4 million in appropriations, the entire amount requested by the county this year, as part of his line-item vetoes of allocations in the state’s Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget. Rejected funding included $1 million for the Fresh Start Manatee Program to build a facility to house the homeless; $1 million to build and create a Veteran Connections Hub; $1 million for construction of Washington Park north of Palmetto; $1 million for the build out of Gateway Greenway Trail between Palmetto and Parrish, and $82,283 for Rural Health Services.

“DeSantis appoints Karen Rose, former SCS Board member, to State College of Florida Board” via Samantha Gholar of the USA Today Network-Florida — DeSantis has appointed Rose, the former Chair of the Sarasota County School Board, to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate. Rose, who served one term on the School Board, was endorsed by DeSantis during her unsuccessful 2024 re-election bid. During her tenure, she pushed for leadership changes, including a controversial 2022 motion to fire former Superintendent Brennan Asplen despite opposition from parents and teachers. Rose later led the Board in selecting Terry Connor as Superintendent, a move that drew a 3-2 split vote. The Herald-Tribune reported the district saw a 7-point increase in reading scores during Connor’s first year.

“After flooding, Sarasota County decides to overhaul stormwater operations” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County Commission voted to create a new Stormwater Department, after months of urging from local advocates and residents critical of the county after devastating flooding by Hurricane Debby last year. Stormwater operations are currently organized as a division under the Public Works Department, led by Director Spencer Anderson, and run by Paul Semenec. The “Public Works Department” will no longer exist; the county will now have a Transportation Department headed by Anderson and a forthcoming Stormwater Department. County Administrator Jonathan Lewis informed the Commissioners that the current stormwater staff would be transferred to the new Department. He anticipated the county would need to create four new positions in the new Department, including a director and a senior manager of field services.

“Fort Myers Beach recall targets fire back — seek injunction to stop process” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — The targets of a recall effort on Fort Myers Beach are firing back. Council members John King and Karen Woodson have filed for injunctions to stop the recall effort. The recall committee, headed by a former Council member and a former Mayor and including two former Vice Mayors, cleared the first hurdle for the recall this week when the county elections office certified the signatures of more than 10% of the town electorate. Former Mayor Ray Murphy said nearly all of the Beach residents who answered their doors signed. He said that in 25 days, the effort garnered well more than the required 337 signatures. The elections office certified 429 signatures out of the 466 signatures received.

“The worst housing market in America is now Cape Coral” via Deborah Acosta of The Wall Street Journal — Thousands found an inexpensive slice of paradise in Cape Coral, a city with more canals than anywhere else in the world. House hunters were so taken with this boating community on Florida’s west coast that many purchased homes sight unseen during the early years of the pandemic. The median home price soared nearly 75% to $419,000 over the past three years, transforming the character of this middle-income community, which for decades has catered to retirees and small investors. Now, three years later, “For Sale” signs line every other block. Open houses are deserted for hours. Foreclosures are ticking up. Homebuilders are listing half-built shells at discounts as they abandon projects to cut losses. Locals say the lack of traffic has led to an increase in vehicles speeding through empty residential streets.

— TOP OPINION —

“In Florida, it’s always an ‘emergency.’ The ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ backstory” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — You may know DeSantis built a migrant detention center in the Everglades, but the real story is how. He pulled it off by declaring a “state of emergency” over the “(Joe) Biden Border Crisis” back in January 2023, granting himself extraordinary powers. Most emergencies are short-lived, but DeSantis has renewed his 15 times, creating a never-ending “emergency” that has now lasted over 900 days, even though Biden is no longer in office.

This long-running crisis is a farce. While DeSantis seizes land for a pop-up prison, Republican lawmakers have treated the big businesses that employ and exploit undocumented labor with kid gloves. Their mandatory E-Verify law gives companies multiple free passes before facing any real penalties. This isn’t a serious crackdown; it’s political theater designed to look tough while protecting campaign donors in agriculture, construction, and tourism who rely on cheap labor.

The timing of the “Alligator Alcatraz” announcement was also telling. It came just after Florida Attorney General Uthmeier was found in contempt of court — a convenient way to change the news cycle from his lawbreaking to his supposed toughness on immigration. The project also ignores environmental concerns about building in the fragile Everglades and the rights of the Miccosukee and Seminole tribes.

The real danger here is the precedent. A Governor has granted himself special powers through a perpetual state of “emergency,” a tactic that future leaders will surely replicate. With checks and balances in Florida all but gone, and Democrats powerless, this sets a dangerous new standard for executive overreach. The so-called emergency is selective, targeting vulnerable migrants for show while studiously ignoring the corporate interests that profit most from the system.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Republicans plainly see a terrible GOP law” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Three of Florida’s most conservative Republicans — Sen. Scott and Reps. Donalds and Greg Steube — are now calling for transparency in university presidential searches, a process they helped make secret. They urged UF to conduct an “open and transparent” search after two failed attempts to hire a president, arguing that secrecy had led to the flawed selection of candidates, such as Ono. Their demand comes after a 2022 law, intended to attract more applicants by keeping them confidential until the finalist stage, has backfired, often resulting in just a single finalist. Despite their questionable motives for opposing Ono, their call for openness is a welcome, if ironic, development that highlights the deep flaws in the current hiring system.

“In repeat of Hurricane Maria aftermath, Puerto Rico is again spending big on infrastructure contractor with little history” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — It is said that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce. Which of those ultimately happens in Puerto Rico is yet to be determined. Still, one thing is at least clear: the Caribbean Island to which the U.S. sends tens of billions of dollars a year appears to still be struggling with cronyism and incompetence in its power sector. Florida Politics first broke the national story of the Whitefish scandal in October 2017, in a story that combined the desperate need of an island population trying to recover from Hurricane Maria. Based on information uncovered by Florida Politics, the story is playing out all over again eight years later, but on a much larger scale.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“DeSantis says Disney World ‘has to up the game’ after Universal opens Epic Universe” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis weighed in on the theme park rivalry between Disney World and Universal Orlando, praising Universal’s new Epic Universe park and suggesting Disney needs to “up the game.” He noted Universal is “printing money” with its Harry Potter attractions, a property Disney famously rejected. While acknowledging his past feud with Disney over the Parental Rights in Education Act, DeSantis defended his actions, stating it “was a skirmish that needed to be fought” and that his administration was right to strip the company of its self-governing status. He framed the ongoing competition as healthy for Florida, even as he touted the success of Disney’s chief competitor.

“Discovery Cove celebrates 25th anniversary as Orlando park surpasses 8 million visitors” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — More than a quarter century ago, the water hadn’t been poured into the beaches at Orlando’s Discovery Cove. The dolphins hadn’t arrived from the other SeaWorld parks. And the trees — now thick and lush — hadn’t matured yet. But Buck Lyman knew the potential. “Right away, you could see how special this place was,” said Lyman, who is now the park’s vice president of zoological operations. On Tuesday, the Orlando water resort celebrated its 25th anniversary as executives looked back on the park’s history and achievements. Today, Discovery Cove has welcomed 8 million guests from across the United States and 164 countries worldwide. When Discovery Cove first opened on July 1, 2000, it was sold out for two months straight.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday in the coming days to state Sen. Joe Gruters, Rep. Michelle Salzman, Ron Barnette, Ashley Carr, Susanne Dudley, Dean and Chief Executive Officer of Florida State University Panama City campus Randy Hanna, Brad Herold, our friend James Kotas, MaryLynn Magar, James McFaddin of The Southern Group, Tim Nungesser, Tim Parsons, Fatima Perez, Van Poole, Tim Stapleton of Gunster and Barbara Watson.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.