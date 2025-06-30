June 30, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hurricane season is stressful, but Florida mental health experts are there to help

Drew DixonJune 30, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Small businesses praise tax package, elimination of business rent tax

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis vetoes funding to study impact of eliminating property taxes

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis names Tracy Caruso, HD 87 candidate and wife of key House ally, to PBSC Board

Depressed Young man, Teenager, Boy, Suffering From Depression, Y
More than 500 mental health contractors are available in Florida to help residents cope with anxieties during the season.

Florida is now well into the midst of hurricane season, and this time of year can be loaded with stress for residents trying to cope with threatening systems.

The 2024 season alone saw three substantial hurricanes strike the Sunshine State in as many consecutive months. As with any hurricane season, just keeping an eye on the weather forecast can create mental health pressure for anyone in a storm’s potential path.

The Florida Association of Managing Entities (FAME) says managing mental health during the season, which lasts until Nov. 30, is just as important as any other storm plans, such as learning evacuation routes and gathering storm supplies.

“Damage from hurricanes isn’t only visible on rooftops or roads — it’s deeply experienced in the lives of people coping with loss, disruption, and uncertainty,” said Natalie K. Kelly, CEO of FAME. “Floridians should know that help is available, and if anyone is feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed, they can call 2-1-1 to connect with local behavioral health resources.”

There are more than 500 contracted local providers for mental health services in the state. The behavioral health safety net system is coordinated by seven regional Managing Entities. FAME managers advise residents that in the event of a hurricane — either before, during or after — providers are there to respond to requests and offer help.

“These providers deliver critical mental health and substance use treatment services to vulnerable groups, including the uninsured and underinsured, children, veterans, expectant mothers, and individuals experiencing homelessness,” a FAME news release said Monday.

FAME officials say there is a simple list of tips to keep in mind for mentally dealing with a hurricane, including:

— Acknowledge that the feelings of anxiety and stress are normal. Extreme fear and uncertainty are common reactions and these emotions can contribute to an elevated stress response.

— Focus on what is within your control and take action.

— Create a support network.

— Discuss your feelings with friends and families, including children in age-appropriate ways.

— Give back. Volunteering or supporting others can provide a sense of purpose and help you gain control.

— Establish routines as soon as possible after the storm.

— After the storm, focus on what steps you’ll take during the recovery phase.

Anyone who has thoughts of self-harm should immediately call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is available at all hours of every day.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis vetoes funding to study impact of eliminating property taxes

nextSmall businesses praise tax package, elimination of business rent tax

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories