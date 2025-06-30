Hurricane season is stressful, but Florida mental health experts are there to help

Florida is now well into the midst of hurricane season, and this time of year can be loaded with stress for residents trying to cope with threatening systems.

The 2024 season alone saw three substantial hurricanes strike the Sunshine State in as many consecutive months. As with any hurricane season, just keeping an eye on the weather forecast can create mental health pressure for anyone in a storm’s potential path.

The Florida Association of Managing Entities (FAME) says managing mental health during the season, which lasts until Nov. 30, is just as important as any other storm plans, such as learning evacuation routes and gathering storm supplies.

“Damage from hurricanes isn’t only visible on rooftops or roads — it’s deeply experienced in the lives of people coping with loss, disruption, and uncertainty,” said Natalie K. Kelly, CEO of FAME. “Floridians should know that help is available, and if anyone is feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed, they can call 2-1-1 to connect with local behavioral health resources.”

There are more than 500 contracted local providers for mental health services in the state. The behavioral health safety net system is coordinated by seven regional Managing Entities. FAME managers advise residents that in the event of a hurricane — either before, during or after — providers are there to respond to requests and offer help.

“These providers deliver critical mental health and substance use treatment services to vulnerable groups, including the uninsured and underinsured, children, veterans, expectant mothers, and individuals experiencing homelessness,” a FAME news release said Monday.

FAME officials say there is a simple list of tips to keep in mind for mentally dealing with a hurricane, including:

— Acknowledge that the feelings of anxiety and stress are normal. Extreme fear and uncertainty are common reactions and these emotions can contribute to an elevated stress response.

— Focus on what is within your control and take action.

— Create a support network.

— Discuss your feelings with friends and families, including children in age-appropriate ways.

— Give back. Volunteering or supporting others can provide a sense of purpose and help you gain control.

— Establish routines as soon as possible after the storm.

— After the storm, focus on what steps you’ll take during the recovery phase.

Anyone who has thoughts of self-harm should immediately call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is available at all hours of every day.