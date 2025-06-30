Citrus growers revel over ‘record-breaking’ $140M for industry in Florida’s budget

Florida’s upcoming budget is ripe with funds set to assist the citrus industry after Gov. Ron DeSantis formally signed the measure.

The nearly $140 million in funds allocated for citrus farmers passed DeSantis’ veto pen, remaining intact.

Following the Governor’s approval, Florida Citrus Mutual Executive Vice President and CEO Matt Joyner released a statement praising leaders in Tallahassee for stepping up for farmers. He particularly shouted out DeSantis, House Speaker Daniel Perez, Senate President Ben Albritton and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the latter two of whom have a long history in agriculture.

“This record-breaking investment of nearly $140 million for citrus research and revitalization efforts in Florida’s 2025-26 state fiscal year budget brings renewed hope to the industry. Florida’s citrus growers are incredibly grateful to Gov. DeSantis for his support, signaling his recognition of the industry’s promising research and commitment to building a brighter future for the state’s signature crop,” Joyner said.

“We are deeply appreciative of President Albritton, Commissioner Simpson and Speaker Perez for championing this investment. Research is more critical for the industry than ever before. These funds will advance citrus research, support field trials of promising treatments and therapies, and facilitate planting new disease-tolerant varieties to accelerate the industry’s comeback.”

The funding is crucial for an industry that has struggled in recent years due to the effects of citrus greening and a series of storms that have hit the state. That has led to exceedingly low production levels recently, for which farmers have requested state and federal assistance.

Included in the funding pot is $104.5 million for the Citrus Research Field Trial, conducted in collaboration with the Citrus Research and Development Foundation, to help combat greening and other diseases.

Lawmakers also included $10 million each for a citrus packing equipment cost share program through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and for the Florida Department of Citrus to promote Florida citrus.

More than $6.5 million will go to the FDACS Citrus Health Response Program for additional research to grow new citrus varieties and increase production.

The funding pot also includes $4 million for the Citrus Inspection Trust Fund, $2 million for FDACS to go toward citrus greening tolerant or resistant budwood trees and seedlings, $2 million for the Department of Citrus to find trees resistant to greening, and $650,000 to develop new citrus varieties.