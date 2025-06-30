Gov. DeSantis vetoes $250,000 for life-skills training for Jacksonville’s ‘urban youth’

Students from Jacksonville’s toughest neighborhoods will have to go to the school of hard knocks to learn about life, at least if they were relying on state money for the Elevate Jacksonville initiative to teach them anything.

Gov. Ron DeSantis carved out a modest $250,000 appropriation for the nonprofit initiative serving students at Ribault High, Ribault Middle, and Westside High, throwing the organization’s operations into turmoil just hours before the new fiscal year begins on Tuesday.

Approximately 500 students facing challenges ranging from mental health issues to unemployment benefited from the program at last count, with “daily instruction in life-skills curricula, one-on-one mentorship, and career guidance” as well as “scholarships, internships, and trade opportunities,” according to the Senate appropriations request from Clay Yarborough.

If the money had been granted, $125,000 would have been allocated to salaries, $75,000 to staff training and curriculum development, and $50,000 for contracted services related to youth mentorship and life skills training.

Despite what Rep. Wyman Duggan’s appropriations request said there were “letters of support from principals at Jean Ribault High and Middle Schools and Westside High School, highlighting its positive impact on student achievement, life preparation, and personal growth,” lobbyist Mincy Pollock was unable to secure the funding from the Governor this time around.