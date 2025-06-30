June 30, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis vetoes $250,000 for life-skills training for Jacksonville’s ‘urban youth’

A.G. GancarskiJune 30, 20252min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Gov. DeSantis slashes $7.5M for Orange County water project to alleviate residents’ concerns

Culture WarsHeadlines

Funding to study ketamine use for veterans cut in last-minute vetoes

HeadlinesInfluence

Black history, minority teacher scholarships, Black Men feel brunt of Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen

elevate jacksonville it's their image
Students on the Northside and Westside benefit from the program.

Students from Jacksonville’s toughest neighborhoods will have to go to the school of hard knocks to learn about life, at least if they were relying on state money for the Elevate Jacksonville initiative to teach them anything.

Gov. Ron DeSantis carved out a modest $250,000 appropriation for the nonprofit initiative serving students at Ribault High, Ribault Middle, and Westside High, throwing the organization’s operations into turmoil just hours before the new fiscal year begins on Tuesday.

Approximately 500 students facing challenges ranging from mental health issues to unemployment benefited from the program at last count, with “daily instruction in life-skills curricula, one-on-one mentorship, and career guidance” as well as “scholarships, internships, and trade opportunities,” according to the Senate appropriations request from Clay Yarborough.

If the money had been granted, $125,000 would have been allocated to salaries, $75,000 to staff training and curriculum development, and $50,000 for contracted services related to youth mentorship and life skills training.

Despite what Rep. Wyman Duggan’s appropriations request said there were “letters of support from principals at Jean Ribault High and Middle Schools and Westside High School, highlighting its positive impact on student achievement, life preparation, and personal growth,” lobbyist Mincy Pollock was unable to secure the funding from the Governor this time around.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Aquarium loses $1M in flood protection funding after Gov. DeSantis veto

nextVeto list: Gov. DeSantis nixes $1.3M for Homestead kitchen that serves the disabled

2 comments

  • Frankie M.

    June 30, 2025 at 6:33 pm

    At least they got that gym for his favorite charter school, amirite? Ronnie is a reverse Robinson Hope.

    Reply

  • Frankie M.

    June 30, 2025 at 6:34 pm

    At least they got that gym for his favorite charter school, amirite? Ronnie is a modern day reverse Robin Hood.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories