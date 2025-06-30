June 30, 2025
Gov. DeSantis vetoes Gainesville public safety center, Doyle Connor renovation
The Doyle Connor Building in Gainesville. Image via Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services – Division of Plant Industry.

Drew WilsonJune 30, 2025

FDACSdoyleconnerbuildingwest
The projects were among the $600M+ DeSantis slashed from the budget.

A $1.17 million appropriation to design a new Gainesville Southwest Public Safety Services Center was nixed from the budget by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The project, backed by Ocala Sen. Stan McClain and Chiefland Rep. Chad Johnson, both Republicans, sought to fund planning and engineering work for a multi-use fire rescue and emergency services hub in an area of the city that has seen significant development in recent years.

Officials pitched the center as a critical storm evacuation resource and “essential facility” under Florida Building Code, meaning it’s capable of remaining online during hurricanes and other disasters.

“This new center will be situated in a rapidly growing residential and commercial area that requires a new stabilizing presence for public safety and emergency services,” reads the local funding request submitted by McClain.

“The center will also be convenient for our fellow Floridians evacuating from south and central Florida seeking nearby shelter in advance of a major storm, thus serving as a critical staging area for resources and personnel during such crises.”

Johnson’s attestation form highlighted potential utility outside of hurricane season, stating it “will enhance public safety and health by improving emergency response times and community resilience through a centralized public safety complex” and “equip fire rescue and EMS with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring rapid intervention and reducing exposure to carcinogens for healthier public interactions.

Local officials estimated the full project cost at $29.2 million, with the city contributing $28 million. The vetoed request was for nonrecurring funds to initiate structural, drainage, and permitting work.

Separately, the Governor slashed $4.97 million allocated for construction and repair work at the Doyle Conner Building, which abuts the University of Florida campus along 34th Street and serves as the statewide headquarters Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Division of Plant Industry.

It was one of a handful of Agriculture Department capital outlay projects snuffed out by the Governor, including an $11 million planning, design and construction request for the Conner Lab Facility.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

