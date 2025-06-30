Florida Aquarium loses $1M in flood protection funding after Gov. DeSantis veto

It rained on the Florida Aquarium’s parade Tuesday, after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his 2025-26 budget veto list, which included red-lining $1 million from the downtown Tampa facility.

Now, the aquarium really can’t afford rain on any of its figurative parades.

The $1 million approved in the budget before DeSantis’ red line slashed it would have paid for storm and flood protection to enhance resiliency at the facility.

“The project provides total perimeter protection,” the appropriations request from Sen. Danny Burgess reads, further noting the need to “protect animal habitats and critical life support systems from wind and flood damage.”

Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman sponsored the appropriations request in the House. Both chambers had agreed to full funding.

The $1 million would have been used to add flood mitigation measures to a broader $14 million capital project, funded by the local government.

The project includes total perimeter protection for the aquarium, featuring a flood barrier wall and renovations to exterior entrances, including door floor barriers to prevent water intrusion.

The need for such storm-hardening measures became apparent last year during Hurricane Helene, when rising waters crested the seawall, putting the first floor of the aquarium and its aquatic inhabitants at risk.

The Florida Aquarium welcomes one million visitors annually, most of whom are Florida residents.