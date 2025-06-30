June 30, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Aquarium loses $1M in flood protection funding after Gov. DeSantis veto
Image via Adobe.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJune 30, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Gov. DeSantis slashes $7.5M for Orange County water project to alleviate residents’ concerns

Culture WarsHeadlines

Funding to study ketamine use for veterans cut in last-minute vetoes

HeadlinesInfluence

Black history, minority teacher scholarships, Black Men feel brunt of Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen

Florida Aquarium
The project would have funded total perimeter protection from flooding.

It rained on the Florida Aquarium’s parade Tuesday, after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his 2025-26 budget veto list, which included red-lining $1 million from the downtown Tampa facility. 

Now, the aquarium really can’t afford rain on any of its figurative parades. 

The $1 million approved in the budget before DeSantis’ red line slashed it would have paid for storm and flood protection to enhance resiliency at the facility. 

“The project provides total perimeter protection,” the appropriations request from Sen. Danny Burgess reads, further noting the need to “protect animal habitats and critical life support systems from wind and flood damage.”

Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman sponsored the appropriations request in the House. Both chambers had agreed to full funding. 

The $1 million would have been used to add flood mitigation measures to a broader $14 million capital project, funded by the local government.

The project includes total perimeter protection for the aquarium, featuring a flood barrier wall and renovations to exterior entrances, including door floor barriers to prevent water intrusion. 

The need for such storm-hardening measures became apparent last year during Hurricane Helene, when rising waters crested the seawall, putting the first floor of the aquarium and its aquatic inhabitants at risk. 

The Florida Aquarium welcomes one million visitors annually, most of whom are Florida residents. 

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis vetoes Gainesville public safety center, Doyle Connor renovation

nextGov. DeSantis vetoes $250,000 for life-skills training for Jacksonville's 'urban youth'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories